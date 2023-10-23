Landore Resources Limited - RESULT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2023 - Landore Resources Ltd. (AIM: LND) ("Landore Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM"), held earlier today, the resolutions as set out in the formal Notice of EGM dated 6 October 2023 were both duly passed by shareholders. Accordingly, the Company will now seek to undertake a proposed fundraise of up to CAD$5.0m (the "Proposed Fundraising") to, inter alia, facilitate the proposed dual listing of the Company's ordinary shares on the TSX Venture Exchange. Further details of the Proposed Fundraising will be announced in due course.

SOURCE Landore Resources Ltd.