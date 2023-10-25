Vox Announces Innovative Intellectual Property Licensing Agreement

TORONTO, October 25, 2023 - Vox Royalty Corp. (TSX:VOXR)(NASDAQ:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Intellectual Property ("IP") Licensing Agreement (the "IP Licensing Agreement") with private investment group, Perpetual Royalty IP Holdings LLC ("Perpetual RoyaltyCo"), to potentially unlock value from a non-core subset of royalties within Vox's proprietary global royalty database.

Under the IP Licensing Agreement, Vox grants Perpetual RoyaltyCo access to the coal royalties in Vox's proprietary royalty database (but not any other commodities), providing valuable insights and data for use in Perpetual RoyaltyCo's coal and yield-focused investment strategy. This collaboration has the potential to unlock meaningful latent value for Vox shareholders in a non-dilutive and opportunistic manner through the receipt of transaction-linked cash fees payable to Vox on successful completion of any database-linked coal royalty acquisition by Perpetual RoyaltyCo.

Vox's vast experience in the mining royalty sector has positioned it as a trusted source of reliable royalty data. The Company's proprietary IP database includes detailed information on coal royalty agreements worldwide, better positioning those in possession of this IP to identify, evaluate and acquire coal royalties. The IP Licensing Agreement will enable Perpetual RoyaltyCo to incorporate this wealth of information into its coal-focused royalty strategy.

Vox's Chief Executive Officer, Kyle Floyd, commented: "We are pleased to enter into this arrangement with Perpetual RoyaltyCo which will allow us new opportunities to unlock value from assets that have been non-core to Vox. Through licensing access to the coal royalties in our proprietary database, we are confident that we will unlock latent value for Vox shareholders. This transaction further highlights Vox's unique position as an industry leader in mining royalty data and marks a significant milestone in our mission to unlock non-dilutive value for our shareholders."

On the successful closing of relevant coal royalty transactions, Perpetual RoyaltyCo will pay Vox a cash transaction fee of up to 3.0% of the asset acquisition price, including any future earn out payments or contingent payments associated with any applicable coal royalty assets acquired.

About Vox Royalty

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties and streams spanning seven jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 25 separate transactions to acquire over 60 royalties. Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

About Perpetual RoyaltyCo

Perpetual RoyaltyCo is a private investment group focussed on generating investor returns from energy and coal royalty investments. Perpetual's team have over 100 years of combined experience in the commodities sector; primarily in coal production, marketing, mineral royalties, and M&A. Perpetual is uniquely qualified to identify, assess and acquire global coal royalty opportunities. Further information on Perpetual can be found at www.perpetualroyalty.co

