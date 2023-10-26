Mkango Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

LONDON and VANCOUVER, Oct. 26, 2023 - Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) ("Mkango") announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held yesterday all resolutions were duly passed.

All business put forth at the Meeting was approved by shareholders of the Company, including:

the election of Derek Linfield, William Dawes, Alexander Lemon, Philipa Varris, Stephen Motteram, Susan Muir and Shaun Treacy as Directors of the Company;

appointment of BDO LLP as auditors of the Company and authorising the Directors to fix their remuneration; and

approval of the Company's amended stock option plan, amended Enterprise Management Incentive (EMI) plan and amended Restricted Stock Unit (RSU) plan in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange



Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Mkango Resources Ltd.

Mkango's corporate strategy is to develop new sustainable primary and secondary sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean technologies. This integrated Mine, Refine, Recycle strategy differentiates Mkango from its peers, uniquely positioning the Company in the rare earths sector. Mkango is listed on the AIM and the TSX-V.

Mkango is developing its Songwe Hill rare earths project ("Songwe") in Malawi with a Definitive Feasibility Study completed in July 2022 and an Environmental, Social and Health Impact Assessment approved by the Government of Malawi in January 2023.

In parallel, Mkango and Grupa Azoty PULAWY, Poland's leading chemical producer have agreed to work together towards development of a rare earth separation plant at Pulawy in Poland (the "Pulawy Separation Plant") to process the purified mixed rare earth carbonate produced at Songwe.

Mkango also has an extensive exploration portfolio in Malawi, including the Mchinji rutile exploration project, the Thambani uranium-tantalum-niobium-zircon project and Chimimbe nickel-cobalt project.

For more information, please visit www.mkango.ca