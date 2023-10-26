Menü Artikel
Osisko Windfall 2023 Drilling Update Regional Exploration to Resume

26.10.2023  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2023 - Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide an update from the ongoing drill program at its 50% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

The 2023 drilling campaign primarily targeted infill areas. Since the start of the year, over 95,000 metres have been drilled by 8 underground rigs focused on the Lynx segment of the deposit.

Highlights from the 2023 drill program are presented below and include 320 intercepts from 248 drill holes and 1 wedge. These highlights are intercepts with a metal factor (grams*meters) greater than 20. The intercepts are all located within the defined mineral resource estimate ("MRE") blocks as described in Osisko's feasibility study on Windfall (see FS Technical Report (as defined herein), a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ under Osisko's issuer profile), and have targeted upgrading inferred mineral resources to measured or indicated mineral resources or indicated minerals resources to measured mineral resources as applicable.

Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: "Infill drilling at the Windfall deposit is progressing well and confirming our models. High-grade gold continues to be intercepted in the Lynx areas including Triple Lynx, once again highlighting the world-class nature of the deposit. Of note, we have more than ten intervals in this set of numbers that returned values over one kilogram per tonne of gold. Infill drilling will continue into next year. We and our joint venture partner are very much looking forward to resuming exploration on our greater than 2,300 square kilometer land package around Windfall in the coming months."

Regional exploration in the Urban Barry area will recommence on near-deposit and regional grassroots targets. Exploration will include ground geophysics and diamond drilling of various targets.

Maps showing Windfall hole locations are available at www.osiskomining.com.
Maps: Top_Intersect_2023, PR_Longsections_ 20231026_EN.

2023 Drilling

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t)
uncut		 Au (g/t)
cut to 100 g/t		 Zone
OSK-W-23-2671 112.8 115.0 2.2 210 33 LXM
including 113.2 113.9 0.7 658 100
WST-22-1082 425.3 427.6 2.3 57.9 56.1 LX4
including 425.7 426.0 0.3 104 100
including 426.0 426.6 0.6 105 100
WST-22-1154 113.5 115.8 2.3 35.2 31.3 TLX
WST-22-1171 76.0 78.0 2.0 35.0 30.1 LXM
81.4 84.0 2.6 39.3 21.4
including 81.4 81.7 0.3 255 100
128.0 130.0 2.0 15.4
WST-22-1182A 526.8 528.8 2.0 99.3 54.9 TLX
including 527.6 528.4 0.8 211 100
553.0 556.0 3.0 15.4
WST-22-1182A-W1 553.8 562.2 8.4 29.6 29.2 TLX
including 557.4 558.1 0.7 105 100
and 558.6 559.3 0.7 92.5
WST-22-1218 101.0 104.4 3.4 74.0 48 TLX
including 102.0 102.5 0.5 274 100
235.3 238.0 2.7 223 15
including 235.8 236.1 0.3 1970 100
WST-22-1219 230.0 233.0 3.0 15.9 TLX
WST-22-1237 119.5 121.7 2.2 376 41.4 LXM
including 119.5 120.4 0.9 919 100
WST-22-1240 144.5 146.6 2.1 24.1 LXM
WST-22-1241 139.5 141.5 2.0 27.9 TLX
WST-22-1246 154.0 156.4 2.4 12.5 LXM
WST-22-1249A 296.1 298.1 2.0 204 22.3 TLX
including 296.6 297.0 0.4 1010 100
WST-22-1250 91.0 93.1 2.1 11.3 TLX
WST-22-1252 95.8 99.3 3.5 192 75 TLX
including 95.8 96.4 0.6 525 100
WST-22-1253 96.0 99.0 3.0 90.8 50.8 TLX
including 96.7 97.1 0.4 216 100
and 97.6 98.4 0.8 192 100
216.5 218.5 2.0 12.0
WST-22-1254 95.3 98.3 3.0 154 50.5 TLX
including 97.0 98.0 1.0 410 100
216.1 218.3 2.2 20.6 TLX
WST-22-1255 98.0 100.4 2.4 9.49 TLX
WST-22-1256 479.5 483.4 3.9 24.0 16.5 TLX
including 482.4 482.7 0.3 197 100
WST-22-1261 112.4 114.6 2.2 39.8 14.2 LXM
178.9 181.0 2.1 19.6
WST-22-1262 138.9 141.1 2.2 22.7 TLX
WST-22-1264 126.1 128.5 2.4 23.8 TLX
WST-22-1265 135.5 137.9 2.4 13.2 TLX
WST-22-1266 133.3 136.5 3.2 135 57.2 TLX
including 133.3 134.5 1.2 308 100
WST-22-1270A 305.8 308.0 2.2 12.3 TLX
WST-22-1273 356.9 358.9 2.0 21.7 TLX
487.8 490.2 2.4 16.0
511.0 513.4 2.4 16.5
WST-22-1275 168.6 174.6 6.0 9.38 LXM
WST-22-1276 117.4 119.4 2.0 12.6 LXM
WST-22-1279 80.0 82.0 2.0 57.8 25.3 LXM
including 80.5 81.0 0.5 230 100
125.9 128.7 2.8 9.82
WST-22-1280 84.2 86.5 2.3 14.5 LXM
WST-22-1285 116.1 120.0 3.9 25.0 TLX
WST-22-1286 101.7 105.5 3.8 101 37.9 TLX
including 102.5 103.0 0.5 577 100
163.5 166.9 3.4 34.8
including 165.6 166.0 0.4 75.5
WST-22-1287 132.0 134.0 2.0 171 56.2 LXM
including 132.6 133.2 0.6 483 100
WST-22-1288 214.0 216.0 2.0 77.8 41.3 TLX
including 214.9 215.4 0.5 241 100
215.7 216.0 0.3 108
WST-22-1290 103.0 105.1 2.1 10.7 LXM
WST-22-1292 199.1 201.3 2.2 18.2 TLX
WST-22-1293 100.3 102.3 2.0 127 35.9 TLX
including 101.0 101.6 0.6 405 100 TLX
WST-22-1294 59.0 61.1 2.1 20.5 LXM
WST-22-1296 65.0 71.6 6.6 12.4 LXM
WST-22-1297 84.0 86.4 2.4 112 51.3 LXM
including 84.0 84.4 0.4 462 100
WST-22-1298A 75.0 78.3 3.3 304 41.6 LXM
including 75.6 76.3 0.7 1335 100
WST-23-1304 46.5 49.4 2.9 10.9 LXM
115.0 117.3 2.3 19.0
WST-22-1305 103.0 105.4 2.4 17.8 TLX
WST-22-1306 114.9 123.0 8.1 24.8 TLX
including 115.3 116.0 0.7 76.1
and 120.9 121.5 0.6 69.4
WST-22-1307 119.0 121.0 2.0 30.7 TLX
114.0 116.4 2.4 12.2 LXM
WST-22-1308 57.0 59.0 2.0 13.6
WST-23-1309 60.9 63.0 2.1 18.1 LXM
143.0 145.0 2.0 16.0
WST-23-1310 65.7 69.0 3.3 78.2 60.9 LXM
including 68.0 69.0 1.0 157 100
WST-23-1316 114.7 117.0 2.3 18.6 LXM
WST-23-1317 70.6 72.6 2.0 305 40.7 LXM
including 71.0 71.5 0.5 1135 100
72.6 74.7 2.1 16.9
WST-23-1319 72.2 74.8 2.6 16.1 LXM
WST-23-1320 75.2 78.5 3.3 11.1 LXM
WST-23-1322 71.4 74.3 2.9 138 43.9 TLX
including 72.0 73.0 1.0 372 100
127.8 131.0 3.2 49.6 27.4
including 128.9 129.5 0.6 218 100
126.5 133.0 6.5 25.7 14.8
including 128.9 129.5 0.6 218 100
156.6 158.9 2.3 13.7
WST-23-1323 113.4 116.0 2.6 56.9 40.8 TLX
including 114.2 114.7 0.5 153 100
and 115.2 115.5 0.3 152 100
WST-23-1326 63.7 66.0 2.3 89.4 31.6 LXM
including 64.7 65.4 0.7 290 100
WST-23-1329 113.0 117.5 4.5 25.6 TLX
including 114.0 114.3 0.3 53.0
and 116.6 117.2 0.6 53.8
120.9 125.0 4.1 17.8
145.6 146.0 2.1 10.8
WST-23-1332 99.0 102.6 3.6 39.1 36.8 LXM
including 101.0 101.4 0.4 121 100
WST-23-1343 127.1 129.5 2.4 129 29.6 LXM
including 127.1 127.8 0.7 442 100
62.0 64.0 2.0 20.0 LXM
WST-23-1345 56.1 59.0 2.9 16.7 LXM
WST-23-1347 119.5 121.8 2.3 25.8 LXM
WST-23-1348 65.0 67.3 2.3 11.4 LXM
102.3 104.9 2.6 9.66
WST-23-1350 114.0 116.0 2.0 23.0 LXM
WST-23-1353 91.6 93.9 2.3 37.1 32.3 LXM
WST-23-1354 93.3 95.8 2.5 11.1 LXM
WST-23-1357 89.6 91.6 2.0 14.3 TLX
WST-23-1358 92.6 94.8 2.2 12.8 TLX
WST-23-1360 46.1 50.3 4.2 18.0 LXM
WST-23-1364 46.9 49.0 2.1 12.0 LXM
WST-23-1365 56.0 60.6 4.6 4.61 LXM
WST-23-1366 57.6 61.7 4.1 7.90 LXM
WST-23-1371 87.6 89.7 2.1 9.58 TLX
WST-23-1373 184.5 186.6 2.1 69.7 47.2 TLX
including 185.4 186.2 0.8 159 100
161.5 163.5 2.0 28.0 TLX
WST-23-1374 77.2 80.0 2.8 19.9 LXM
81.5 83.6 2.1 43.7 14.5 LXM
WST-23-1375 102.0 104.0 2.0 10.4 LXM
WST-23-1381 86.0 88.0 2.0 12.8 LXM
WST-23-1384 54.5 56.7 2.2 228 31.8 LXM
including 56.0 56.7 0.7 717 100
WST-23-1387 59.0 61.0 2.0 34.7 LXM
WST-23-1388 84.5 86.6 2.1 29.4 LXM
WST-23-1389 84.5 87.0 2.5 10.2 TLX
WST-23-1390 84.7 87.0 2.3 13.6 TLX
WST-23-1391A 89.0 91.0 2.0 23.5 22.1 TLX
WST-23-1395 125.2 127.5 2.3 177 71.6 TLX
including 126.2 126.8 0.6 460 100
134.8 137.0 2.2 54.9 23.5
including 135.3 135.7 0.4 273 100
146.0 150.9 4.9 4.91
WST-23-1396 182.8 184.9 2.1 20.3 TLX
WST-23-1398 95.3 98.7 3.4 35.1 28.9 LXM
including 95.3 96.2 0.9 124 100
WST-23-1406 73.5 75.6 2.1 27.0 LXM
WST-23-1410 95.0 97.2 2.2 10.9 TLX
WST-23-1414 121.0 123.0 2.0 17.4 LXM
WST-23-1416 83.0 85.2 2.2 9.88 LXM
WST-23-1419 89.9 92.0 2.1 110 39.8 LXM
including 90.3 90.6 0.3 499 100
WST-23-1422 137.3 141.3 4.0 68.0 49.1 TLX
including 138.8 139.6 0.8 195 100
WST-23-1424 135.5 137.7 2.2 29.3 TLX
130.0 132.7 2.7 14.5
WST-23-1425 132.2 135.2 3.0 283 61.3 TLX
including 134.6 135.2 0.6 1165 100
107.0 109.8 2.8 10.0
WST-23-1426 121.0 123.6 2.6 24.3 TLX
175.0 177.0 2.0 12.2
WST-23-1427 61.0 63.0 2.0 25.4 LXM
WST-23-1429 63.3 65.5 2.2 24.2 LXM
47.0 49.0 2.0 10.7
WST-23-1430 69.0 71.5 2.5 13.6 LXM
WST-23-1432 88.0 90.5 2.5 9.85 TLX
WST-23-1441 203.3 205.8 2.5 22.5 TLX
WST-23-1442 338.5 340.6 2.1 17.4 TLX
WST-23-1443 166.0 168.3 2.3 71.9 25.4 LHW
including 166.0 166.5 0.5 314 100
60.0 62.0 2.0 25.2 LXM
68.0 70.0 2.0 13.9
WST-23-1444 61.2 63.3 2.1 57.3 40.7 LXM
including 61.7 62.3 0.6 158 100
WST-23-1445 61.9 64.0 2.1 44.7 28.9 LXM
64.0 66.4 2.4 26.8
WST-23-1448 100.0 102.2 2.2 18.3 TLX
WST-23-1450 93.0 95.0 2.0 38.4 25.2 TLX
WST-23-1451 92.7 94.7 2.0 46.1 26.5 TLX
WST-23-1453 68.5 73.1 4.6 48.4 28.7 LXM
including 72.4 73.1 0.7 229 100
75.2 85.0 9.8 18.7 17.8 LXM
including 76.6 77.1 0.5 119 100
and 81.4 82.8 1.4 47.2
WST-23-1455 92.3 94.9 2.6 46.2 40.8 LXM
including 92.3 93.3 1.0 114 100
WST-23-1456 39.5 41.5 2.0 59.5 30.0 LXM
including 40.0 40.6 0.6 198 100
64.5 68.9 4.4 18.2 LXM
WST-23-1457 39.0 41.2 2.2 27.2 LXM
WST-23-1458 39.6 41.6 2.0 52.6 30.4 LXM
including 39.6 40.2 0.6 174 100
WST-23-1465 121.0 123.0 2.0 10.3 TLX
WST-23-1466 103.8 106.0 2.2 15.4 TLX
92.5 95.4 2.9 16.7
WST-23-1467 91.7 94.0 2.3 24.3 TLX
WST-23-1468 91.5 93.7 2.2 9.59 TLX
WST-23-1470 85.4 87.5 2.1 17.5 LXM
WST-23-1471 67.0 69.0 2.0 11.9 LXM
WST-23-1472 71.9 74.1 2.2 9.51 LXM
WST-23-1473 72.5 74.6 2.1 26.9 LXM
WST-23-1474 74.4 77.0 2.6 109 37.5 LXM
including 74.4 75.2 0.8 332 100
WST-23-1475 175.4 180.0 4.6 45.6 25.8 LXM
including 176.0 176.7 0.7 230 100
WST-23-1476 177.2 180.0 2.8 18.2 LXM
WST-23-1478 102.0 104.1 2.1 30.7 29.8 TLX
WST-23-1480 100.0 102.0 2.0 20.5 TLX
WST-23-1482 171.0 173.0 2.0 51.4 40.8 LXM
including 172.2 173.0 0.8 127 100
WST-23-1484 89.6 92.0 2.4 15.3 TLX
WST-23-1485 89.9 92.0 2.1 31.0 TLX
110.0 112.2 2.2 12.8
WST-23-1486 88.8 91.0 2.2 38.1 TLX
156.0 158.0 2.0 24.5 TLX
WST-23-1487 152.9 155.0 2.1 118 58.2 LXM
including 152.9 153.3 0.4 354 100
WST-23-1490 150.0 152.0 2.0 10.2 LXM
WST-23-1491 59.3 61.5 2.2 80.4 23.2 LXM
including 59.3 59.6 0.3 520 100
WST-23-1492 56.3 59.7 3.4 35.2 32.3 LXM
including 56.3 56.9 0.6 117 100
WST-23-1494 46.0 48.1 2.1 22.8 LXM
WST-23-1495 131.8 134.1 2.3 14.1 13.1 LXM
WST-23-1496 134.2 137.1 2.9 66.1 17.5 LXM
including 134.6 135.1 0.5 382 100
49.4 51.7 2.3 17.3
WST-23-1497 47.7 50.6 2.9 39.8 39.3 LXM
including 48.1 48.5 0.4 104 100
WST-23-1500 115.2 117.4 2.2 14.1 LXM
WST-23-1501 107.5 109.6 2.1 12.9 LXM
WST-23-1503 140.0 142.0 2.0 14.2 TLX
WST-23-1514 59.9 62.0 2.1 44.4 19.2 LXM
WST-23-1515 64.0 66.1 2.1 17.4 LXM
WST-23-1516 65.5 68.6 3.1 110 56.0 LXM
including 67.9 68.6 0.7 229 100
133.0 135.0 2.0 14.8
WST-23-1519 135.0 137.0 2.0 24.4 TLX
WST-23-1520 121.0 123.8 2.8 85.2 75.3 TLX
WST-23-1522 122.0 124.0 2.0 10.2 TLX
WST-23-1523 120.5 124.0 3.5 444 59.0 TLX
including 121.4 121.7 0.3 3910 100
WST-23-1524 119.1 121.6 2.5 121 50.4 TLX
including 120.7 121.6 0.9 296 100
WST-23-1525 148.3 150.4 2.1 19.6 TLX
123.0 125.1 2.1 17.7
159.0 161.2 2.2 9.22
127.0 129.0 2.0 16.0
WST-23-1530 89.0 91.1 2.1 15.1 LXM
75.2 77.4 2.2 11.5
WST-23-1532 77.0 79.5 2.5 22.7 LXM
85.4 88.5 3.1 67.9 38.5
including 86.5 86.8 0.3 404 100
91.0 93.1 2.1 66.0 49.3
including 91.3 92.2 0.9 139 100
WST-23-1533 72.0 74.3 2.3 15.7 LXM
WST-23-1534 40.0 42.0 2.0 19.9 LXM
WST-23-1535 64.8 68.0 3.2 23.9 LXM
WST-23-1538 124.6 126.5 1.9 32.2 30.9 LXM
WST-23-1541 104.0 106.0 2.0 23.5 20.3 LXM
WST-23-1542 55.5 57.5 2.0 43.7 30.5 LXM
WST-23-1543 59.5 64.8 5.3 27.8 25.9 LXM
including 59.5 60.4 0.9 89.3 78.4
and 63.4 63.9 0.5 80.3
WST-23-1549 135.0 137.6 2.6 31.8 LXM
WST-23-1550 132.0 134.5 2.5 18.4 LXM
WST-23-1555 111.2 113.3 2.1 35.0 34.9 TLX
WST-23-1557 83.8 86.1 2.3 78.0 24.5 LXM
including 84.1 84.6 0.5 346 100
WST-23-1560 94.0 96.0 2.0 11.5 LXM
WST-23-1575 44.1 46.5 2.4 8.38 LXM
WST-23-1577 63.3 66.3 3.0 64.9 36.9 LXM
including 64.0 64.6 0.6 240 100
WST-23-1578 41.8 44.2 2.4 18.1 LXM
WST-23-1579 47.3 50.8 3.5 26.9 26.2 LXM
WST-23-1580 48.2 52.2 4.0 36.1 LXM
including 51.6 52.2 0.6 97.3
WST-23-1581 50.5 52.7 2.2 224 58.5 LXM
including 51.7 52.1 0.4 501 100
136.4 139.6 3.2 24.7 LXM
WST-23-1583 41.9 44.0 2.1 16.6 LXM
WST-23-1585 102.9 105.4 2.5 39.4 LXM
WST-23-1591 60.0 62.0 2.0 19.4 LXM
WST-23-1592 59.6 62.0 2.4 31.4 29.4 LXM
WST-23-1593 42.0 44.0 2.0 10.9 LXM
WST-23-1596 58.0 60.0 2.0 117 25.1 LXM
including 58.0 58.5 0.5 466 100
WST-23-1602 129.0 131.1 2.1 71.5 52.0 TLX
including 129.8 130.5 0.7 159 100
WST-23-1603 123.3 126.1 2.8 322 59.1 TLX
including 123.9 124.8 0.9 918 100
WST-23-1604 122.2 125.0 2.8 21.3 15.4 TLX
WST-23-1605 123.0 125.7 2.7 692 57.8 TLX
including 124.2 125.0 0.8 2240 100
WST-23-1606 121.7 124.6 2.9 183 42.6 TLX
including 122.0 122.5 0.5 916 100
WST-23-1607 119.3 122.4 3.1 171 34.1 TLX
including 121.6 122.1 0.5 947 100
157.0 159.0 2.0 11.9 TLX
WST-23-1608 104.9 107.5 2.6 43.0 12.0 LXM
including 106.2 106.5 0.3 369 100
WST-23-1614 98.0 100.2 2.2 20.0 TLX
WST-23-1615 84.0 87.2 3.2 33.9 32.7 TLX
including 85.2 85.6 0.4 68.0
and 85.9 86.2 0.3 113 100
and 86.6 86.9 0.3 83.0
WST-23-1616 83.0 85.3 2.3 85.3 50.9 TLX
including 84.4 85.0 0.6 232 100
WST-23-1618 72.0 74.0 2.0 16.7 LXM
WST-23-1619 89.4 92.0 2.6 28.4 TLX
WST-23-1620 89.5 91.6 2.1 23.4 TLX
WST-23-1631 86.6 88.6 2.0 21.5 TLX
WST-23-1640 95.0 97.1 2.1 18.0 LXM
123.0 125.0 2.0 68.5 25.0
including 123.8 124.3 0.5 274 100
WST-23-1642 100.5 102.8 2.3 71.3 45.7 LXM
including 100.9 101.9 1.0 159 100
WST-23-1650 54.8 57.4 2.6 63.3 LXM
WST-23-1652 27.0 29.1 2.1 41.6 LXM
68.4 75.4 7.0 124 37.1 LXM
including 74.0 75.0 1.0 711 100
WST-23-1661 129.1 132.0 2.9 9.21 LXM
WST-23-1662 115.3 117.6 2.3 18.4 LXM
WST-23-1664 118.8 121.0 2.2 30.6 18.3 LXM
WST-23-1665 124.3 126.3 2.0 16.1 LXM
143.2 145.2 2.0 12.2
WST-23-1673 56.0 58.8 2.8 77.1 18.0 LXM
including 58.4 58.8 0.4 514 100
WST-23-1674 60.0 62.0 2.0 108 37.4 LXM
including 60.5 61.2 0.7 302 100
WST-23-1675 60.8 63.0 2.2 91.0 39.4 LXM
including 61.3 62.1 0.8 242 100
WST-23-1676 62.6 64.6 2.0 48.5 30.3 LXM
WST-23-1677 45.3 48.0 2.7 62.3 57.4 LXM
including 47.5 48.0 0.5 127 100
64.0 66.0 2.0 12.8
WST-23-1678 120.6 123.0 2.4 270 79.0 TLX
including 121.0 121.3 0.3 1435 100
WST-23-1679 122.8 124.9 2.1 97.7 53.5 TLX
including 123.2 124.0 0.8 216 100
WST-23-1680 127.6 129.6 2.0 32.5 TLX
WST-23-1681 133.0 135.0 2.0 50.9 16.4 TLX
including 134.2 134.5 0.3 330 100
258.7 261.1 2.4 13.3 TLX
WST-23-1683 129.2 137.0 7.8 13.0 LXM
including 129.2 129.6 0.4 62.0
and 136.0 137.0 1.0 52.2
WST-23-1687 107.9 110.3 2.4 10.4 TLX
WST-23-1688 113.2 115.3 2.1 20.2 TLX
WST-23-1690 124.0 126.0 2.0 10.4 TLX
WST-23-1692 373.5 375.5 2.0 10.0 LX4
WST-23-1693 374.2 376.5 2.3 23.7 TLX
WST-23-1695 115.0 117.0 2.0 41.7 35.0 LXM
WST-23-1700 109.3 111.4 2.1 31.9 LXM
WST-23-1701 141.7 143.9 2.2 18.4 LHW
WST-23-1704 77.9 79.9 2.0 21.5 LXM
44.1 46.1 2.0 13.7
WST-23-1705 82.7 91.2 8.5 55.3 13.4 LXM
including 82.7 83.3 0.6 694 100
96.7 98.7 2.0 33.0 20.1
WST-23-1706 74.6 77.0 2.4 498 84.6 LXM
including 74.6 75.4 0.8 1045 100
WST-23-1707* 83.0 91.0 8.0 413 LXM
including 84.4 85.4 1.0 1580 100
and 87.6 88.0 0.4 962 100
WST-23-1714 105.1 109.6 4.5 65.0 58.7 TLX
including 105.5 106.4 0.9 132 100
WST-23-1715 93.4 95.4 2.0 171 81.9 TLX
including 95.0 95.4 0.4 543 100
WST-23-1719 121.5 123.5 2.0 77.3 42.3 TLX
including 121.8 122.6 0.8 188 100
97.0 99.0 2.0 11.0 TLX
WST-23-1720 78.6 80.7 2.1 44.9 33.6 TLX
124.3 126.3 2.0 232 45.3
including 124.6 125.3 0.7 632 100
WST-23-1721 132.1 135.0 2.9 54.0 40.8 TLX
including 133.3 134.2 0.9 143 100
WST-23-1723A 104.0 106.1 2.1 17.3 LXM
118.0 120.2 2.2 11.6 LXM
WST-23-1736 100.3 103.0 2.7 16.5 TLX
320.4 322.5 2.1 39.4 LX4
WST-23-1737 143.5 145.7 2.2 13.8 TLX
WST-23-1741 65.0 67.0 2.0 12.7 LXM
WST-23-1742 62.0 64.2 2.2 37.3 LXM
WST-23-1743 59.8 62.0 2.2 160 72.9 LXM
including 59.8 60.4 0.6 420 100
134.5 139.0 4.5 12.4 LXM
51.7 54.4 2.7 12.5
129.0 131.0 2.0 14.7
WST-23-1745 57.0 59.4 2.4 50.7
WST-23-1746 185.9 188.0 2.1 22.0 TLX
363.8 366.0 2.2 25.8 19.1 TLX
369.9 372.1 2.2 282 15.1
including 370.3 370.6 0.3 2060 100
WST-23-1748 108.8 111.8 3.0 35.3 LXM
including 110.5 111.0 0.5 72.7
and 111.4 111.8 0.4 92.8
WST-23-1753 127.7 130.1 2.4 12.2 TLX
WST-23-1756 126.0 128.0 2.0 17.5 LXM
131.4 133.6 2.2 46.5 27.1 LXM
including 133.1 133.6 0.5 186 100
WST-23-1760 56.6 58.6 2.0 120 50.1 LXM
including 56.6 57.6 1.0 240 100
192.0 194.0 2.0 266 54.8
including 192.6 192.9 0.3 1050 100
WST-23-1768 115.9 120.0 4.1 10.2 TLX
WST-23-1769 101.8 105.3 3.5 36.7 TLX
including 104.5 105.3 0.8 84.9
WST-23-1775 131.0 133.0 2.0 16.9 LXM
137.1 139.5 2.4 100 38.3
including 139.2 139.5 0.3 593 100
144.6 147.0 2.4 24.4
WST-23-1781 136.1 138.2 2.1 38.9 24.3 TLX
WST-23-1782 129.0 131.2 2.2 48.4 31.9 TLX
including 130.0 130.6 0.6 161 100
WST-23-1783 124.0 126.3 2.3 50.3 45.1 TLX
including 125.1 125.7 0.6 120 100
WST-23-1786 99.8 103.0 3.2 37.0 33.5 TLX
including 101.8 102.6 0.8 107 92.5
WST-23-1788 95.8 100.6 4.8 39.3 30.4 TLX
including 95.8 96.7 0.9 148 100
111.4 115.5 4.1 8.68 TLX
WST-23-1789 131.7 134.0 2.3 36.1 16.5 LXM
WST-23-1793 150.0 152.0 2.0 10.3 LXM
WST-23-1794 149.7 151.7 2.0 32.2 LXM
WST-23-1796 117.8 120.0 2.2 12.2 TLX
WST-23-1810 131.5 133.6 2.1 167 43.2 LXM
including 132.3 133.2 0.9 388 100
148.6 150.6 2.0 11.4
WST-23-1812 124.8 126.8 2.0 15.6 LXM
WST-23-1829 116.0 118.0 2.0 11.7 LXM

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 - 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. LXM = Lynx Main, LHW = Lynx Hanging Wall, and TLX = Triple Lynx. *0.5 meters of core not recovered in this interval.


Drill hole location

Hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section
OSK-W-23-2671 337 -66 126 453338 5435040 398 3525E
WST-22-1082 166 -23 516.6 453444 5435276 -99 3725E
WST-22-1154 163 2 123.6 453342 5435282 -187 3650E
WST-22-1171 139 -13 242.7 453180 5435128 174 3425E
WST-22-1182A 112 -76 761.1 453647 5435347 -189 3950E
WST-22-1182A-W1 112 -76 810.6 453647 5435347 -189 3950E
WST-22-1218 162 -49 279.3 453542 5435311 -173 3825E
WST-22-1219 163 -42 243.5 453542 5435311 -173 3825E
WST-22-1237 143 -9 183.4 453701 5435376 -197 4000E
WST-22-1240 141 9 177.5 453701 5435376 -196 4000E
WST-22-1241 152 12 153.5 453343 5435283 -186 3650E
WST-22-1246 159 7 183.5 453600 5435324 -179 3900E
WST-22-1249A 186 -3 384.6 453442 5435275 -98 3725E
WST-22-1250 182 0 381.7 453442 5435275 -98 3725E
WST-22-1252 169 -41 252.4 453542 5435311 -173 3825E
WST-22-1253 165 -38 252.3 453542 5435311 -172 3825E
WST-22-1254 169 -36 252.5 453541 5435311 -172 3825E
WST-22-1255 162 -32 240.5 453542 5435311 -172 3825E
WST-22-1256 165 -70 585.5 453757 5435406 -208 4075E
WST-22-1261 163 2 204.6 453258 5435210 97 3525E
WST-22-1262 147 9 165.5 453344 5435283 -186 3650E
WST-22-1264 147 1 171.5 453344 5435283 -187 3650E
WST-22-1265 143 4 168.5 453344 5435283 -187 3650E
WST-22-1266 140 1 168.4 453344 5435283 -187 3650E
WST-22-1270A 162 -18 417.5 453278 5435248 -145 3575E
WST-22-1273 138 -68 559.1 453758 5435406 -208 4075E
WST-22-1275 161 -10 192.3 453258 5435210 97 3525E
WST-22-1276 161 -11 192.4 453258 5435210 97 3525E
WST-22-1279 141 -9 198.7 453180 5435128 174 3425E
WST-22-1280 137 -3 99.5 453180 5435128 174 3425E
WST-22-1285 145 -7 195.6 453344 5435283 -187 3650E
WST-22-1286 152 -55 183.6 453646 5435347 -188 3950E
WST-22-1287 134 -52 253.1 453758 5435406 -207 4075E
WST-22-1288 158 -42 255 453543 5435312 -173 3825E
WST-22-1290 148 42 264.1 453646 5435347 -184 3950E
WST-22-1292 170 2 360.5 453279 5435248 -144 3575E
WST-22-1293 172 -47 390.5 453543 5435311 -173 3825E
WST-22-1294 173 -22 159.5 453756 5435405 -207 4075E
WST-22-1296 136 -18 196 453758 5435406 -207 4075E
WST-22-1297 136 -17 150.6 453180 5435128 174 3425E
WST-22-1298A 141 -18 156.5 453179 5435127 174 3425E
WST-22-1305 151 -8 174.6 453344 5435283 -187 3650E
WST-22-1306 149 -4 174.1 453343 5435283 -187 3650E
WST-22-1307 152 -1 177.5 453343 5435282 -187 3650E
WST-22-1308 151 -2 168.3 453601 5435324 -179 3900E
WST-23-1304 149 -19 174.6 453700 5435376 -197 4000E
WST-23-1309 157 5 174.6 453600 5435324 -179 3900E
WST-23-1310 152 10 177.3 453600 5435324 -179 3900E
WST-23-1316 159 -2 204.5 453259 5435210 97 3525E
WST-23-1317 152 -18 93.6 453179 5435127 174 3425E
WST-23-1319 160 -7 126.5 453179 5435127 174 3425E
WST-23-1320 164 0 129.5 453179 5435127 174 3425E
WST-23-1322 217 -43 165.5 453540 5435311 -173 3825E
WST-23-1323 209 -37 177.5 453541 5435311 -173 3825E
WST-23-1326 152 21 219.7 453646 5435347 -186 3950E
WST-23-1329 143 -7 180.3 453344 5435283 -187 3650E
WST-23-1332 119 -10 120.2 453180 5435128 174 3425E
WST-23-1343 156 6 162.5 453646 5435346 -187 3950E
WST-23-1345 148 -21 150.5 453646 5435347 -187 3950E
WST-23-1347 159 8 144.4 453258 5435210 97 3525E
WST-23-1348 156 -30 120.6 453757 5435406 -207 4075E
WST-23-1350 173 -6 135.5 453258 5435210 97 3525E
WST-23-1353 183 13 111.5 453442 5435275 -98 3725E
WST-23-1354 180 19 114.7 453443 5435276 -97 3725E
WST-23-1357 150 -20 102.6 453542 5435311 -172 3825E
WST-23-1358 145 -24 114.7 453542 5435311 -172 3825E
WST-23-1360 154 -17 150.6 453701 5435376 -197 4000E
WST-23-1364 156 -2 156.6 453700 5435375 -197 4000E
WST-23-1365 153 1 159.6 453700 5435375 -197 4000E
WST-23-1366 155 5 165.6 453701 5435376 -196 4000E
WST-23-1371 153 -14 114.6 453279 5435248 -145 3575E
WST-23-1373 138 -59 249.6 453646 5435347 -188 3950E
WST-23-1374 147 -8 141.5 453179 5435127 174 3425E
WST-23-1375 172 -2 126.5 453179 5435127 174 3425E
WST-23-1381 164 21 102.4 453443 5435276 -97 3725E
WST-23-1384 170 -14 84.5 453645 5435346 -187 3950E
WST-23-1387 180 -5 81.5 453645 5435346 -187 3950E
WST-23-1388 136 -7 96.5 453543 5435311 -172 3825E
WST-23-1389 154 -13 201.5 453543 5435311 -172 3825E
WST-23-1390 150 -15 201.5 453543 5435311 -172 3825E
WST-23-1391A 153 -16 204.4 453542 5435311 -172 3825E
WST-23-1395 183 -9 159.5 453442 5435339 -204 3750E
WST-23-1396 149 -53 231.6 453757 5435406 -207 4075E
WST-23-1398 185 20 123.5 453442 5435275 -97 3725E
WST-23-1406 168 -26 102.6 453179 5435127 174 3425E
WST-23-1410 143 -10 111.3 453279 5435248 -145 3575E
WST-23-1414 161 -18 201.6 453259 5435210 97 3525E
WST-23-1416 173 24 117.3 453442 5435276 -97 3725E
WST-23-1419 123 4 108.4 453446 5435277 -98 3725E
WST-23-1422 179 -8 210.4 453443 5435339 -204 3750E
WST-23-1424 176 -7 210.3 453443 5435339 -204 3750E
WST-23-1425 172 -3 210.2 453443 5435339 -204 3750E
WST-23-1426 168 -12 201.4 453443 5435339 -205 3750E
WST-23-1427 164 6 84.6 453645 5435346 -187 3950E
WST-23-1429 153 15 126.4 453646 5435346 -186 3950E
WST-23-1430 152 29 129.4 453646 5435347 -186 3950E
WST-23-1432 165 1 102.5 453278 5435248 -144 3575E
WST-23-1441 112 -50 219.9 453759 5435409 -207 4075E
WST-23-1442 103 -53 480.3 453759 5435409 -207 4075E
WST-23-1443 162 3 186.6 453600 5435324 -179 3900E
WST-23-1444 145 5 168.5 453601 5435324 -179 3900E
WST-23-1445 129 -3 87.4 453602 5435325 -180 3900E
WST-23-1448 175 -17 114.5 453541 5435311 -172 3825E
WST-23-1450 181 -20 114.6 453541 5435311 -172 3825E
WST-23-1451 183 -29 111.7 453540 5435311 -172 3825E
WST-23-1453 140 29 120.4 453646 5435347 -185 3950E
WST-23-1455 140 14 105.6 453646 5435347 -186 3950E
WST-23-1456 129 12 111.6 453646 5435347 -186 3950E
WST-23-1457 129 24 117.6 453646 5435347 -186 3950E
WST-23-1458 130 29 123.2 453646 5435347 -185 3950E
WST-23-1465 180 26 150.4 453278 5435248 -143 3575E
WST-23-1466 183 22 141.4 453278 5435248 -143 3575E
WST-23-1467 182 17 144.6 453278 5435248 -144 3575E
WST-23-1468 180 12 114.2 453278 5435248 -144 3575E
WST-23-1470 172 19 114.5 453443 5435276 -97 3725E
WST-23-1471 126 3 174.4 453602 5435325 -179 3900E
WST-23-1472 129 11 90.4 453602 5435325 -179 3900E
WST-23-1473 130 18 93.4 453601 5435325 -179 3900E
WST-23-1474 135 24 90.4 453601 5435324 -178 3900E
WST-23-1475 107 -22 232.2 453760 5435409 -207 4075E
WST-23-1476 105 -27 232.1 453760 5435409 -207 4075E
WST-23-1478 180 -14 117.6 453541 5435311 -172 3825E
WST-23-1480 195 -9 120.6 453540 5435311 -172 3825E
WST-23-1482 193 -19 204.6 453541 5435311 -172 3825E
WST-23-1484 176 -7 138.2 453278 5435248 -145 3575E
WST-23-1485 173 -20 171.1 453278 5435248 -145 3575E
WST-23-1486 176 -14 177.2 453278 5435248 -145 3575E
WST-23-1487 115 -9 222.3 453506 5435326 -89 3800E
WST-23-1490 123 -3 162.4 453506 5435326 -88 3800E
WST-23-1491 160 8 165.6 453701 5435376 -196 4000E
WST-23-1492 160 4 159.5 453701 5435376 -196 4000E
WST-23-1494 160 -10 159.5 453700 5435375 -197 4000E
WST-23-1495 158 -14 160 453700 5435376 -197 4000E
WST-23-1496 159 -18 171.5 453700 5435376 -197 4000E
WST-23-1497 154 -21 189.6 453700 5435376 -197 4000E
WST-23-1500 168 -32 126.5 453259 5435210 96 3525E
WST-23-1501 167 -28 123.5 453259 5435210 96 3525E
WST-23-1503 183 -14 153.1 453278 5435248 -145 3575E
WST-23-1514 135 3 93 453601 5435325 -179 3900E
WST-23-1515 137 10 83 453601 5435324 -179 3900E
WST-23-1516 146 12 168.3 453601 5435324 -179 3900E
WST-23-1519 174 -11 201.2 453443 5435339 -205 3750E
WST-23-1520 170 -7 330.4 453443 5435339 -204 3750E
WST-23-1522 163 -1 150.4 453443 5435339 -204 3750E
WST-23-1523 164 -6 147.4 453443 5435339 -204 3750E
WST-23-1524 166 -10 195.4 453443 5435339 -205 3750E
WST-23-1525 162 -20 189.4 453443 5435339 -205 3750E
WST-23-1530 134 34 117.1 453646 5435346 -185 3950E
WST-23-1532 122 25 126.4 453647 5435347 -185 3950E
WST-23-1533 121 18 117.4 453647 5435347 -186 3950E
WST-23-1534 122 10 117.5 453647 5435347 -186 3950E
WST-23-1535 118 -2 83.9 453647 5435347 -187 3950E
WST-23-1538 171 -36 141.5 453259 5435210 96 3525E
WST-23-1541 177 -20 126.6 453258 5435210 97 3525E
WST-23-1542 140 -4 81.3 453601 5435324 -180 3900E
WST-23-1543 129 -12 75.4 453602 5435325 -180 3900E
WST-23-1549 126 -15 159.5 453506 5435326 -89 3800E
WST-23-1550 129 -15 156.5 453505 5435326 -89 3800E
WST-23-1555 189 21 144.2 453277 5435248 -143 3575E
WST-23-1557 182 12 99.4 453179 5435127 175 3425E
WST-23-1560 182 24 114.2 453179 5435127 176 3425E
WST-23-1575 132 -3 184.5 453646 5435347 -187 3950E
WST-23-1577 129 4 156.3 453647 5435347 -187 3950E
WST-23-1578 142 6 153.1 453646 5435347 -187 3950E
WST-23-1579 161 0 162 453700 5435375 -197 4000E
WST-23-1580 165 -2 177.6 453700 5435375 -197 4000E
WST-23-1581 169 -5 177.6 453700 5435375 -197 4000E
WST-23-1583 164 -13 150.5 453700 5435375 -197 4000E
WST-23-1585 156 -42 120.7 453179 5435127 173 3425E
WST-23-1591 143 1 180.5 453646 5435346 -187 3950E
WST-23-1592 143 -4 180.5 453646 5435347 -187 3950E
WST-23-1593 147 -7 168.5 453646 5435346 -187 3950E
WST-23-1596 141 -20 153.5 453646 5435347 -187 3950E
WST-23-1602 155 2 147.5 453444 5435339 -204 3750E
WST-23-1603 159 -1 147.6 453444 5435339 -204 3750E
WST-23-1604 162 -4 312.5 453444 5435339 -204 3750E
WST-23-1605 157 -5 144.6 453444 5435339 -204 3750E
WST-23-1606 159 -10 231.4 453444 5435339 -205 3750E
WST-23-1607 161 -10 288.5 453442 5435339 -205 3750E
WST-23-1608 142 -6 168.6 453321 5435227 104 3600E
WST-23-1614 170 -35 111.6 453600 5435324 -180 3900E
WST-23-1615 158 -39 108.6 453600 5435324 -181 3900E
WST-23-1616 148 -40 105.3 453601 5435324 -181 3900E
WST-23-1618 133 -32 105.5 453601 5435325 -180 3900E
WST-23-1619 133 -39 105.5 453601 5435325 -181 3900E
WST-23-1620 134 -44 117.2 453601 5435325 -181 3900E
WST-23-1631 165 -11 114.4 453542 5435311 -172 3825E
WST-23-1640 160 -23 156.6 453321 5435227 104 3600E
WST-23-1642 166 -19 132.6 453320 5435227 104 3600E
WST-23-1650 176 -15 75.3 453699 5435375 -197 4000E
WST-23-1652 170 -35 78.4 453700 5435375 -198 4000E
WST-23-1661 133 0 144.5 453322 5435228 105 3600E
WST-23-1662 137 4 165.6 453322 5435228 105 3600E
WST-23-1664 138 -4 165.4 453322 5435227 104 3600E
WST-23-1665 146 1 171.6 453321 5435227 105 3600E
WST-23-1673 151 -7 162.6 453646 5435346 -187 3950E
WST-23-1674 148 -2 156.5 453646 5435347 -187 3950E
WST-23-1675 149 3 177.4 453646 5435346 -187 3950E
WST-23-1676 150 7 159.5 453646 5435346 -186 3950E
WST-23-1677 148 11 159.5 453646 5435346 -186 3950E
WST-23-1678 155 -13 192.5 453443 5435339 -205 3750E
WST-23-1679 150 -13 177.2 453443 5435339 -205 3750E
WST-23-1680 150 -2 147.3 453444 5435339 -204 3750E
WST-23-1681 149 2 282.3 453444 5435339 -204 3750E
WST-23-1683 128 -2 174.5 453322 5435228 105 3600E
WST-23-1687 194 11 123.3 453277 5435248 -144 3575E
WST-23-1688 199 13 375.3 453277 5435248 -144 3575E
WST-23-1690 199 22 141.4 453277 5435248 -143 3575E
WST-23-1692 153 -35 422.8 453700 5435375 -198 4000E
WST-23-1693 159 -34 393.5 453257 5435209 96 3525E
WST-23-1695 144 -17 144.6 453504 5435325 -89 3800E
WST-23-1700 148 5 144.6 453504 5435325 -88 3800E
WST-23-1701 151 11 153.5 453504 5435325 -88 3800E
WST-23-1704 151 35 102.2 453646 5435347 -185 3950E
WST-23-1705 159 39 105.1 453645 5435346 -185 3950E
WST-23-1706 163 33 96.4 453645 5435346 -185 3950E
WST-23-1707 169 38 108.1 453645 5435346 -185 3950E
WST-23-1714 130 -53 198.1 453600 5435326 -181 3900E
WST-23-1715 132 -49 126.4 453601 5435326 -181 3900E
WST-23-1719 156 -18 291.3 453443 5435339 -205 3750E
WST-23-1720 153 -8 138.4 453443 5435339 -204 3750E
WST-23-1721 156 5 171.3 453443 5435339 -204 3750E
WST-23-1723A 139 -3 170.8 453322 5435228 104 3600E
WST-23-1736 154 -46 342.3 453543 5435312 -173 3825E
WST-23-1737 184 -3 210.5 453442 5435339 -204 3750E
WST-23-1741 157 13 165.6 453646 5435346 -186 3950E
WST-23-1742 160 9 171.4 453646 5435346 -186 3950E
WST-23-1743 159 4 165.4 453645 5435346 -187 3950E
WST-23-1745 153 -4 162.6 453646 5435346 -187 3950E
WST-23-1746 204 15 387.3 453277 5435248 -143 3575E
WST-23-1748 164 7 195.6 453503 5435325 -88 3800E
WST-23-1753 201 26 141.4 453277 5435248 -143 3575E
WST-23-1756 146 -2 171.5 453322 5435227 104 3600E
WST-23-1760 148 -15 348.6 453646 5435346 -187 3950E
WST-23-1768 152 -40 198.4 453279 5435248 -145 3575E
WST-23-1769 149 -45 351.3 453543 5435312 -173 3825E
WST-23-1775 152 1 174.5 453321 5435227 105 3600E
WST-23-1781 140 -7 153.3 453444 5435339 -205 3750E
WST-23-1782 145 -9 144.5 453444 5435339 -204 3750E
WST-23-1783 150 -11 141.2 453444 5435339 -205 3750E
WST-23-1786 161 -40 189.4 453279 5435248 -145 3575E
WST-23-1788 165 -32 153.7 453278 5435248 -145 3575E
WST-23-1789 126 -3 177.1 453323 5435236 55 3600E
WST-23-1793 131 -10 165.5 453323 5435236 55 3600E
WST-23-1794 127 -13 168.5 453323 5435236 55 3600E
WST-23-1796 171 -32 156.6 453278 5435248 -145 3575E
WST-23-1810 134 -19 168.5 453323 5435236 55 3600E
WST-23-1812 135 -8 165.6 453323 5435236 55 3600E
WST-23-1829 140 -23 165.5 453323 5435236 54 3600E


Lynx Zone
Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. Vein-type mineralization is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ± silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ± tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared, and approved by Ms. Isabelle Roy, P.Geo. (OGQ 535), Director of Technical Services for Osisko's Windfall gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols
True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.5 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit
The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The mineral resource estimate on Windfall (with an effective date of June 7, 2022 ) (the "Windfall Resource Estimate") and the mineral reserve estimate on Windfall (with an effective date of November 25, 2022) (the "Windfall Reserve Estimate") are described in the technical report entitled "Feasibility Study for the Windfall Project, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, Canada" (the "FS Technical Report") and dated January 10, 2023 (with an effective date of November 25, 2022). The Windfall Resource Estimate, assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 811,000 tonnes at 11.4 g/t Au (297,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 10,250,000 tonnes at 11.4 g/t Au (3,754,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 12,287,000 tonnes at 8.4 g/t Au (3,337,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The Windfall Mineral Reserve, assuming 3.5 g/t operating, 2.5 g/t incremental, and 1.7 g/t development cut-off grade, comprises 12,183,000 tonnes at 8.06 g/t Au (3,159,000 ounces) in the probable mineral reserves category. The key assumptions, parameters, limitations and methods used in the feasibility study for Windfall, including the related Windfall Resource Estimate and Windfall Reserve Estimate, are described in the FS Technical Report, which was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The FS Technical Report is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) under Osisko's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal areas: Lynx, Main, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical lenses following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres, including the Triple 8 (TP8) zone. The reserves are defined from surface to a depth of 1,100 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.
Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 50% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 50% interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,300 square kilometers).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the expected timing (if at all) to hook-up the power line; the expected allocation of power under the power allocation agreement being realized (if any); the expected power demand for Windfall; the assumptions limitations and qualifications in the FS Technical Report, including relating to the Windfall Resource Estimate and Windfall Reserve Estimate; reliance on third-parties for infrastructure, including power lines, with reference to the agreement with Miyuukaa for the transmission of hydroelectric power to the Windfall site; the results of the FS Technical Report, including NPV, IRR, production, tax-free cash flows, capex, AISC, milling operations, average recovery, job creation; the Lynx zone remaining open to expansion down plunge. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; reliance on third-parties, including governmental entities, for mining activities, including for infrastructure; the timing and ability, if at all, to obtain permits; the reliance on third-parties for infrastructure critical to build and operate the Windfall project, including power lines; our ability to obtain power for the Windfall project, if at all or on terms economic to the Corporation; the status of third-party approvals or consents; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including (infill) drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the Canadian/United States dollar exchange rate; the global economic climate; metal (including gold) prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information in this news release, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the most recent annual information form of Osisko for the year ended December 31, 2022, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) under Osisko's issuer profile. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
John Burzynski
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone (416) 363-8653



