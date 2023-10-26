Osisko Windfall 2023 Drilling Update Regional Exploration to Resume

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2023 - Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide an update from the ongoing drill program at its 50% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.



The 2023 drilling campaign primarily targeted infill areas. Since the start of the year, over 95,000 metres have been drilled by 8 underground rigs focused on the Lynx segment of the deposit.

Highlights from the 2023 drill program are presented below and include 320 intercepts from 248 drill holes and 1 wedge. These highlights are intercepts with a metal factor (grams*meters) greater than 20. The intercepts are all located within the defined mineral resource estimate ("MRE") blocks as described in Osisko's feasibility study on Windfall (see FS Technical Report (as defined herein), a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ under Osisko's issuer profile), and have targeted upgrading inferred mineral resources to measured or indicated mineral resources or indicated minerals resources to measured mineral resources as applicable.

Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: "Infill drilling at the Windfall deposit is progressing well and confirming our models. High-grade gold continues to be intercepted in the Lynx areas including Triple Lynx, once again highlighting the world-class nature of the deposit. Of note, we have more than ten intervals in this set of numbers that returned values over one kilogram per tonne of gold. Infill drilling will continue into next year. We and our joint venture partner are very much looking forward to resuming exploration on our greater than 2,300 square kilometer land package around Windfall in the coming months."

Regional exploration in the Urban Barry area will recommence on near-deposit and regional grassroots targets. Exploration will include ground geophysics and diamond drilling of various targets.

2023 Drilling

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t)

uncut Au (g/t)

cut to 100 g/t Zone OSK-W-23-2671 112.8 115.0 2.2 210 33 LXM

including 113.2 113.9 0.7 658 100 WST-22-1082 425.3 427.6 2.3 57.9 56.1 LX4

including 425.7 426.0 0.3 104 100 including 426.0 426.6 0.6 105 100 WST-22-1154 113.5 115.8 2.3 35.2 31.3 TLX WST-22-1171 76.0 78.0 2.0 35.0 30.1 LXM

81.4 84.0 2.6 39.3 21.4 including 81.4 81.7 0.3 255 100 128.0 130.0 2.0 15.4 WST-22-1182A 526.8 528.8 2.0 99.3 54.9 TLX

including 527.6 528.4 0.8 211 100 553.0 556.0 3.0 15.4 WST-22-1182A-W1 553.8 562.2 8.4 29.6 29.2 TLX

including 557.4 558.1 0.7 105 100 and 558.6 559.3 0.7 92.5 WST-22-1218 101.0 104.4 3.4 74.0 48 TLX

including 102.0 102.5 0.5 274 100 235.3 238.0 2.7 223 15 including 235.8 236.1 0.3 1970 100 WST-22-1219 230.0 233.0 3.0 15.9 TLX WST-22-1237 119.5 121.7 2.2 376 41.4 LXM

including 119.5 120.4 0.9 919 100 WST-22-1240 144.5 146.6 2.1 24.1 LXM WST-22-1241 139.5 141.5 2.0 27.9 TLX WST-22-1246 154.0 156.4 2.4 12.5 LXM WST-22-1249A 296.1 298.1 2.0 204 22.3 TLX

including 296.6 297.0 0.4 1010 100 WST-22-1250 91.0 93.1 2.1 11.3 TLX WST-22-1252 95.8 99.3 3.5 192 75 TLX

including 95.8 96.4 0.6 525 100 WST-22-1253 96.0 99.0 3.0 90.8 50.8 TLX

including 96.7 97.1 0.4 216 100 and 97.6 98.4 0.8 192 100 216.5 218.5 2.0 12.0 WST-22-1254 95.3 98.3 3.0 154 50.5 TLX including 97.0 98.0 1.0 410 100 216.1 218.3 2.2 20.6 TLX WST-22-1255 98.0 100.4 2.4 9.49 TLX WST-22-1256 479.5 483.4 3.9 24.0 16.5 TLX

including 482.4 482.7 0.3 197 100 WST-22-1261 112.4 114.6 2.2 39.8 14.2 LXM

178.9 181.0 2.1 19.6 WST-22-1262 138.9 141.1 2.2 22.7 TLX WST-22-1264 126.1 128.5 2.4 23.8 TLX WST-22-1265 135.5 137.9 2.4 13.2 TLX WST-22-1266 133.3 136.5 3.2 135 57.2 TLX

including 133.3 134.5 1.2 308 100 WST-22-1270A 305.8 308.0 2.2 12.3 TLX WST-22-1273 356.9 358.9 2.0 21.7 TLX

487.8 490.2 2.4 16.0 511.0 513.4 2.4 16.5 WST-22-1275 168.6 174.6 6.0 9.38 LXM WST-22-1276 117.4 119.4 2.0 12.6 LXM WST-22-1279 80.0 82.0 2.0 57.8 25.3 LXM

including 80.5 81.0 0.5 230 100 125.9 128.7 2.8 9.82 WST-22-1280 84.2 86.5 2.3 14.5 LXM WST-22-1285 116.1 120.0 3.9 25.0 TLX WST-22-1286 101.7 105.5 3.8 101 37.9 TLX

including 102.5 103.0 0.5 577 100 163.5 166.9 3.4 34.8 including 165.6 166.0 0.4 75.5 WST-22-1287 132.0 134.0 2.0 171 56.2 LXM

including 132.6 133.2 0.6 483 100 WST-22-1288 214.0 216.0 2.0 77.8 41.3 TLX

including 214.9 215.4 0.5 241 100 215.7 216.0 0.3 108 WST-22-1290 103.0 105.1 2.1 10.7 LXM WST-22-1292 199.1 201.3 2.2 18.2 TLX WST-22-1293 100.3 102.3 2.0 127 35.9 TLX including 101.0 101.6 0.6 405 100 TLX WST-22-1294 59.0 61.1 2.1 20.5 LXM WST-22-1296 65.0 71.6 6.6 12.4 LXM WST-22-1297 84.0 86.4 2.4 112 51.3 LXM

including 84.0 84.4 0.4 462 100 WST-22-1298A 75.0 78.3 3.3 304 41.6 LXM including 75.6 76.3 0.7 1335 100 WST-23-1304 46.5 49.4 2.9 10.9 LXM

115.0 117.3 2.3 19.0 WST-22-1305 103.0 105.4 2.4 17.8 TLX WST-22-1306 114.9 123.0 8.1 24.8 TLX

including 115.3 116.0 0.7 76.1 and 120.9 121.5 0.6 69.4 WST-22-1307 119.0 121.0 2.0 30.7 TLX 114.0 116.4 2.4 12.2 LXM

WST-22-1308 57.0 59.0 2.0 13.6 WST-23-1309 60.9 63.0 2.1 18.1 LXM

143.0 145.0 2.0 16.0 WST-23-1310 65.7 69.0 3.3 78.2 60.9 LXM

including 68.0 69.0 1.0 157 100 WST-23-1316 114.7 117.0 2.3 18.6 LXM WST-23-1317 70.6 72.6 2.0 305 40.7 LXM

including 71.0 71.5 0.5 1135 100 72.6 74.7 2.1 16.9 WST-23-1319 72.2 74.8 2.6 16.1 LXM WST-23-1320 75.2 78.5 3.3 11.1 LXM WST-23-1322 71.4 74.3 2.9 138 43.9 TLX

including 72.0 73.0 1.0 372 100 127.8 131.0 3.2 49.6 27.4 including 128.9 129.5 0.6 218 100 126.5 133.0 6.5 25.7 14.8 including 128.9 129.5 0.6 218 100 156.6 158.9 2.3 13.7 WST-23-1323 113.4 116.0 2.6 56.9 40.8 TLX

including 114.2 114.7 0.5 153 100 and 115.2 115.5 0.3 152 100 WST-23-1326 63.7 66.0 2.3 89.4 31.6 LXM

including 64.7 65.4 0.7 290 100 WST-23-1329 113.0 117.5 4.5 25.6 TLX

including 114.0 114.3 0.3 53.0 and 116.6 117.2 0.6 53.8 120.9 125.0 4.1 17.8 145.6 146.0 2.1 10.8 WST-23-1332 99.0 102.6 3.6 39.1 36.8 LXM including 101.0 101.4 0.4 121 100 WST-23-1343 127.1 129.5 2.4 129 29.6 LXM including 127.1 127.8 0.7 442 100 62.0 64.0 2.0 20.0 LXM WST-23-1345 56.1 59.0 2.9 16.7 LXM WST-23-1347 119.5 121.8 2.3 25.8 LXM WST-23-1348 65.0 67.3 2.3 11.4 LXM



102.3 104.9 2.6 9.66 WST-23-1350 114.0 116.0 2.0 23.0 LXM WST-23-1353 91.6 93.9 2.3 37.1 32.3 LXM WST-23-1354 93.3 95.8 2.5 11.1 LXM WST-23-1357 89.6 91.6 2.0 14.3 TLX WST-23-1358 92.6 94.8 2.2 12.8 TLX WST-23-1360 46.1 50.3 4.2 18.0 LXM WST-23-1364 46.9 49.0 2.1 12.0 LXM WST-23-1365 56.0 60.6 4.6 4.61 LXM WST-23-1366 57.6 61.7 4.1 7.90 LXM WST-23-1371 87.6 89.7 2.1 9.58 TLX WST-23-1373 184.5 186.6 2.1 69.7 47.2 TLX

including 185.4 186.2 0.8 159 100 161.5 163.5 2.0 28.0 TLX WST-23-1374 77.2 80.0 2.8 19.9 LXM 81.5 83.6 2.1 43.7 14.5 LXM WST-23-1375 102.0 104.0 2.0 10.4 LXM WST-23-1381 86.0 88.0 2.0 12.8 LXM WST-23-1384 54.5 56.7 2.2 228 31.8 LXM

including 56.0 56.7 0.7 717 100 WST-23-1387 59.0 61.0 2.0 34.7 LXM WST-23-1388 84.5 86.6 2.1 29.4 LXM WST-23-1389 84.5 87.0 2.5 10.2 TLX WST-23-1390 84.7 87.0 2.3 13.6 TLX WST-23-1391A 89.0 91.0 2.0 23.5 22.1 TLX WST-23-1395 125.2 127.5 2.3 177 71.6 TLX

including 126.2 126.8 0.6 460 100 134.8 137.0 2.2 54.9 23.5 including 135.3 135.7 0.4 273 100 146.0 150.9 4.9 4.91 WST-23-1396 182.8 184.9 2.1 20.3 TLX WST-23-1398 95.3 98.7 3.4 35.1 28.9 LXM including 95.3 96.2 0.9 124 100 WST-23-1406 73.5 75.6 2.1 27.0 LXM WST-23-1410 95.0 97.2 2.2 10.9 TLX WST-23-1414 121.0 123.0 2.0 17.4 LXM WST-23-1416 83.0 85.2 2.2 9.88 LXM WST-23-1419 89.9 92.0 2.1 110 39.8 LXM

including 90.3 90.6 0.3 499 100 WST-23-1422 137.3 141.3 4.0 68.0 49.1 TLX

including 138.8 139.6 0.8 195 100 WST-23-1424 135.5 137.7 2.2 29.3 TLX

130.0 132.7 2.7 14.5 WST-23-1425 132.2 135.2 3.0 283 61.3 TLX

including 134.6 135.2 0.6 1165 100 107.0 109.8 2.8 10.0 WST-23-1426 121.0 123.6 2.6 24.3 TLX

175.0 177.0 2.0 12.2 WST-23-1427 61.0 63.0 2.0 25.4 LXM WST-23-1429 63.3 65.5 2.2 24.2 LXM

47.0 49.0 2.0 10.7 WST-23-1430 69.0 71.5 2.5 13.6 LXM WST-23-1432 88.0 90.5 2.5 9.85 TLX WST-23-1441 203.3 205.8 2.5 22.5 TLX WST-23-1442 338.5 340.6 2.1 17.4 TLX WST-23-1443 166.0 168.3 2.3 71.9 25.4 LHW

including 166.0 166.5 0.5 314 100 60.0 62.0 2.0 25.2 LXM

68.0 70.0 2.0 13.9 WST-23-1444 61.2 63.3 2.1 57.3 40.7 LXM

including 61.7 62.3 0.6 158 100 WST-23-1445 61.9 64.0 2.1 44.7 28.9 LXM

64.0 66.4 2.4 26.8 WST-23-1448 100.0 102.2 2.2 18.3 TLX WST-23-1450 93.0 95.0 2.0 38.4 25.2 TLX WST-23-1451 92.7 94.7 2.0 46.1 26.5 TLX WST-23-1453 68.5 73.1 4.6 48.4 28.7 LXM

including 72.4 73.1 0.7 229 100 75.2 85.0 9.8 18.7 17.8 LXM

including 76.6 77.1 0.5 119 100 and 81.4 82.8 1.4 47.2 WST-23-1455 92.3 94.9 2.6 46.2 40.8 LXM

including 92.3 93.3 1.0 114 100 WST-23-1456 39.5 41.5 2.0 59.5 30.0 LXM including 40.0 40.6 0.6 198 100 64.5 68.9 4.4 18.2 LXM WST-23-1457 39.0 41.2 2.2 27.2 LXM WST-23-1458 39.6 41.6 2.0 52.6 30.4 LXM including 39.6 40.2 0.6 174 100 WST-23-1465 121.0 123.0 2.0 10.3 TLX WST-23-1466 103.8 106.0 2.2 15.4 TLX

92.5 95.4 2.9 16.7 WST-23-1467 91.7 94.0 2.3 24.3 TLX WST-23-1468 91.5 93.7 2.2 9.59 TLX WST-23-1470 85.4 87.5 2.1 17.5 LXM WST-23-1471 67.0 69.0 2.0 11.9 LXM WST-23-1472 71.9 74.1 2.2 9.51 LXM WST-23-1473 72.5 74.6 2.1 26.9 LXM WST-23-1474 74.4 77.0 2.6 109 37.5 LXM

including 74.4 75.2 0.8 332 100 WST-23-1475 175.4 180.0 4.6 45.6 25.8 LXM

including 176.0 176.7 0.7 230 100 WST-23-1476 177.2 180.0 2.8 18.2 LXM WST-23-1478 102.0 104.1 2.1 30.7 29.8 TLX WST-23-1480 100.0 102.0 2.0 20.5 TLX WST-23-1482 171.0 173.0 2.0 51.4 40.8 LXM

including 172.2 173.0 0.8 127 100 WST-23-1484 89.6 92.0 2.4 15.3 TLX WST-23-1485 89.9 92.0 2.1 31.0 TLX

110.0 112.2 2.2 12.8 WST-23-1486 88.8 91.0 2.2 38.1 TLX 156.0 158.0 2.0 24.5 TLX WST-23-1487 152.9 155.0 2.1 118 58.2 LXM including 152.9 153.3 0.4 354 100 WST-23-1490 150.0 152.0 2.0 10.2 LXM WST-23-1491 59.3 61.5 2.2 80.4 23.2 LXM

including 59.3 59.6 0.3 520 100 WST-23-1492 56.3 59.7 3.4 35.2 32.3 LXM

including 56.3 56.9 0.6 117 100 WST-23-1494 46.0 48.1 2.1 22.8 LXM WST-23-1495 131.8 134.1 2.3 14.1 13.1 LXM WST-23-1496 134.2 137.1 2.9 66.1 17.5 LXM

including 134.6 135.1 0.5 382 100 49.4 51.7 2.3 17.3 WST-23-1497 47.7 50.6 2.9 39.8 39.3 LXM



including 48.1 48.5 0.4 104 100 WST-23-1500 115.2 117.4 2.2 14.1 LXM WST-23-1501 107.5 109.6 2.1 12.9 LXM WST-23-1503 140.0 142.0 2.0 14.2 TLX WST-23-1514 59.9 62.0 2.1 44.4 19.2 LXM WST-23-1515 64.0 66.1 2.1 17.4 LXM WST-23-1516 65.5 68.6 3.1 110 56.0 LXM

including 67.9 68.6 0.7 229 100 133.0 135.0 2.0 14.8 WST-23-1519 135.0 137.0 2.0 24.4 TLX WST-23-1520 121.0 123.8 2.8 85.2 75.3 TLX WST-23-1522 122.0 124.0 2.0 10.2 TLX WST-23-1523 120.5 124.0 3.5 444 59.0 TLX

including 121.4 121.7 0.3 3910 100 WST-23-1524 119.1 121.6 2.5 121 50.4 TLX

including 120.7 121.6 0.9 296 100 WST-23-1525 148.3 150.4 2.1 19.6 TLX

123.0 125.1 2.1 17.7 159.0 161.2 2.2 9.22 127.0 129.0 2.0 16.0 WST-23-1530 89.0 91.1 2.1 15.1 LXM

75.2 77.4 2.2 11.5 WST-23-1532 77.0 79.5 2.5 22.7 LXM

85.4 88.5 3.1 67.9 38.5 including 86.5 86.8 0.3 404 100 91.0 93.1 2.1 66.0 49.3 including 91.3 92.2 0.9 139 100 WST-23-1533 72.0 74.3 2.3 15.7 LXM WST-23-1534 40.0 42.0 2.0 19.9 LXM WST-23-1535 64.8 68.0 3.2 23.9 LXM WST-23-1538 124.6 126.5 1.9 32.2 30.9 LXM WST-23-1541 104.0 106.0 2.0 23.5 20.3 LXM WST-23-1542 55.5 57.5 2.0 43.7 30.5 LXM WST-23-1543 59.5 64.8 5.3 27.8 25.9 LXM

including 59.5 60.4 0.9 89.3 78.4 and 63.4 63.9 0.5 80.3 WST-23-1549 135.0 137.6 2.6 31.8 LXM WST-23-1550 132.0 134.5 2.5 18.4 LXM WST-23-1555 111.2 113.3 2.1 35.0 34.9 TLX WST-23-1557 83.8 86.1 2.3 78.0 24.5 LXM

including 84.1 84.6 0.5 346 100 WST-23-1560 94.0 96.0 2.0 11.5 LXM WST-23-1575 44.1 46.5 2.4 8.38 LXM WST-23-1577 63.3 66.3 3.0 64.9 36.9 LXM

including 64.0 64.6 0.6 240 100 WST-23-1578 41.8 44.2 2.4 18.1 LXM WST-23-1579 47.3 50.8 3.5 26.9 26.2 LXM WST-23-1580 48.2 52.2 4.0 36.1 LXM including 51.6 52.2 0.6 97.3 WST-23-1581 50.5 52.7 2.2 224 58.5 LXM including 51.7 52.1 0.4 501 100 136.4 139.6 3.2 24.7 LXM WST-23-1583 41.9 44.0 2.1 16.6 LXM WST-23-1585 102.9 105.4 2.5 39.4 LXM WST-23-1591 60.0 62.0 2.0 19.4 LXM WST-23-1592 59.6 62.0 2.4 31.4 29.4 LXM WST-23-1593 42.0 44.0 2.0 10.9 LXM WST-23-1596 58.0 60.0 2.0 117 25.1 LXM

including 58.0 58.5 0.5 466 100 WST-23-1602 129.0 131.1 2.1 71.5 52.0 TLX

including 129.8 130.5 0.7 159 100 WST-23-1603 123.3 126.1 2.8 322 59.1 TLX

including 123.9 124.8 0.9 918 100 WST-23-1604 122.2 125.0 2.8 21.3 15.4 TLX WST-23-1605 123.0 125.7 2.7 692 57.8 TLX

including 124.2 125.0 0.8 2240 100 WST-23-1606 121.7 124.6 2.9 183 42.6 TLX

including 122.0 122.5 0.5 916 100 WST-23-1607 119.3 122.4 3.1 171 34.1 TLX

including 121.6 122.1 0.5 947 100 157.0 159.0 2.0 11.9 TLX WST-23-1608 104.9 107.5 2.6 43.0 12.0 LXM

including 106.2 106.5 0.3 369 100 WST-23-1614 98.0 100.2 2.2 20.0 TLX WST-23-1615 84.0 87.2 3.2 33.9 32.7 TLX

including 85.2 85.6 0.4 68.0 and 85.9 86.2 0.3 113 100 and 86.6 86.9 0.3 83.0 WST-23-1616 83.0 85.3 2.3 85.3 50.9 TLX

including 84.4 85.0 0.6 232 100 WST-23-1618 72.0 74.0 2.0 16.7 LXM WST-23-1619 89.4 92.0 2.6 28.4 TLX WST-23-1620 89.5 91.6 2.1 23.4 TLX WST-23-1631 86.6 88.6 2.0 21.5 TLX WST-23-1640 95.0 97.1 2.1 18.0 LXM

123.0 125.0 2.0 68.5 25.0 including 123.8 124.3 0.5 274 100 WST-23-1642 100.5 102.8 2.3 71.3 45.7 LXM

including 100.9 101.9 1.0 159 100 WST-23-1650 54.8 57.4 2.6 63.3 LXM WST-23-1652 27.0 29.1 2.1 41.6 LXM 68.4 75.4 7.0 124 37.1 LXM

including 74.0 75.0 1.0 711 100 WST-23-1661 129.1 132.0 2.9 9.21 LXM WST-23-1662 115.3 117.6 2.3 18.4 LXM WST-23-1664 118.8 121.0 2.2 30.6 18.3 LXM WST-23-1665 124.3 126.3 2.0 16.1 LXM

143.2 145.2 2.0 12.2 WST-23-1673 56.0 58.8 2.8 77.1 18.0 LXM

including 58.4 58.8 0.4 514 100 WST-23-1674 60.0 62.0 2.0 108 37.4 LXM

including 60.5 61.2 0.7 302 100 WST-23-1675 60.8 63.0 2.2 91.0 39.4 LXM

including 61.3 62.1 0.8 242 100 WST-23-1676 62.6 64.6 2.0 48.5 30.3 LXM WST-23-1677 45.3 48.0 2.7 62.3 57.4 LXM

including 47.5 48.0 0.5 127 100 64.0 66.0 2.0 12.8 WST-23-1678 120.6 123.0 2.4 270 79.0 TLX

including 121.0 121.3 0.3 1435 100 WST-23-1679 122.8 124.9 2.1 97.7 53.5 TLX

including 123.2 124.0 0.8 216 100 WST-23-1680 127.6 129.6 2.0 32.5 TLX WST-23-1681 133.0 135.0 2.0 50.9 16.4 TLX

including 134.2 134.5 0.3 330 100 258.7 261.1 2.4 13.3 TLX WST-23-1683 129.2 137.0 7.8 13.0 LXM including 129.2 129.6 0.4 62.0 and 136.0 137.0 1.0 52.2 WST-23-1687 107.9 110.3 2.4 10.4 TLX WST-23-1688 113.2 115.3 2.1 20.2 TLX WST-23-1690 124.0 126.0 2.0 10.4 TLX WST-23-1692 373.5 375.5 2.0 10.0 LX4 WST-23-1693 374.2 376.5 2.3 23.7 TLX WST-23-1695 115.0 117.0 2.0 41.7 35.0 LXM WST-23-1700 109.3 111.4 2.1 31.9 LXM WST-23-1701 141.7 143.9 2.2 18.4 LHW WST-23-1704 77.9 79.9 2.0 21.5 LXM

44.1 46.1 2.0 13.7 WST-23-1705 82.7 91.2 8.5 55.3 13.4 LXM

including 82.7 83.3 0.6 694 100 96.7 98.7 2.0 33.0 20.1 WST-23-1706 74.6 77.0 2.4 498 84.6 LXM

including 74.6 75.4 0.8 1045 100 WST-23-1707* 83.0 91.0 8.0 413 LXM

including 84.4 85.4 1.0 1580 100 and 87.6 88.0 0.4 962 100 WST-23-1714 105.1 109.6 4.5 65.0 58.7 TLX

including 105.5 106.4 0.9 132 100 WST-23-1715 93.4 95.4 2.0 171 81.9 TLX

including 95.0 95.4 0.4 543 100 WST-23-1719 121.5 123.5 2.0 77.3 42.3 TLX

including 121.8 122.6 0.8 188 100 97.0 99.0 2.0 11.0 TLX WST-23-1720 78.6 80.7 2.1 44.9 33.6 TLX

124.3 126.3 2.0 232 45.3 including 124.6 125.3 0.7 632 100 WST-23-1721 132.1 135.0 2.9 54.0 40.8 TLX

including 133.3 134.2 0.9 143 100 WST-23-1723A 104.0 106.1 2.1 17.3 LXM 118.0 120.2 2.2 11.6 LXM WST-23-1736 100.3 103.0 2.7 16.5 TLX 320.4 322.5 2.1 39.4 LX4 WST-23-1737 143.5 145.7 2.2 13.8 TLX WST-23-1741 65.0 67.0 2.0 12.7 LXM WST-23-1742 62.0 64.2 2.2 37.3 LXM WST-23-1743 59.8 62.0 2.2 160 72.9 LXM

including 59.8 60.4 0.6 420 100 134.5 139.0 4.5 12.4 LXM

51.7 54.4 2.7 12.5 129.0 131.0 2.0 14.7 WST-23-1745 57.0 59.4 2.4 50.7 WST-23-1746 185.9 188.0 2.1 22.0 TLX 363.8 366.0 2.2 25.8 19.1 TLX

369.9 372.1 2.2 282 15.1 including 370.3 370.6 0.3 2060 100 WST-23-1748 108.8 111.8 3.0 35.3 LXM including 110.5 111.0 0.5 72.7 and 111.4 111.8 0.4 92.8 WST-23-1753 127.7 130.1 2.4 12.2 TLX WST-23-1756 126.0 128.0 2.0 17.5 LXM 131.4 133.6 2.2 46.5 27.1 LXM including 133.1 133.6 0.5 186 100 WST-23-1760 56.6 58.6 2.0 120 50.1 LXM

including 56.6 57.6 1.0 240 100 192.0 194.0 2.0 266 54.8 including 192.6 192.9 0.3 1050 100 WST-23-1768 115.9 120.0 4.1 10.2 TLX WST-23-1769 101.8 105.3 3.5 36.7 TLX

including 104.5 105.3 0.8 84.9 WST-23-1775 131.0 133.0 2.0 16.9 LXM

137.1 139.5 2.4 100 38.3 including 139.2 139.5 0.3 593 100 144.6 147.0 2.4 24.4 WST-23-1781 136.1 138.2 2.1 38.9 24.3 TLX WST-23-1782 129.0 131.2 2.2 48.4 31.9 TLX

including 130.0 130.6 0.6 161 100 WST-23-1783 124.0 126.3 2.3 50.3 45.1 TLX

including 125.1 125.7 0.6 120 100 WST-23-1786 99.8 103.0 3.2 37.0 33.5 TLX

including 101.8 102.6 0.8 107 92.5 WST-23-1788 95.8 100.6 4.8 39.3 30.4 TLX

including 95.8 96.7 0.9 148 100 111.4 115.5 4.1 8.68 TLX WST-23-1789 131.7 134.0 2.3 36.1 16.5 LXM WST-23-1793 150.0 152.0 2.0 10.3 LXM WST-23-1794 149.7 151.7 2.0 32.2 LXM WST-23-1796 117.8 120.0 2.2 12.2 TLX WST-23-1810 131.5 133.6 2.1 167 43.2 LXM

including 132.3 133.2 0.9 388 100 148.6 150.6 2.0 11.4 WST-23-1812 124.8 126.8 2.0 15.6 LXM WST-23-1829 116.0 118.0 2.0 11.7 LXM

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 - 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. LXM = Lynx Main, LHW = Lynx Hanging Wall, and TLX = Triple Lynx. *0.5 meters of core not recovered in this interval.



Drill hole location

Hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section OSK-W-23-2671 337 -66 126 453338 5435040 398 3525E WST-22-1082 166 -23 516.6 453444 5435276 -99 3725E WST-22-1154 163 2 123.6 453342 5435282 -187 3650E WST-22-1171 139 -13 242.7 453180 5435128 174 3425E WST-22-1182A 112 -76 761.1 453647 5435347 -189 3950E WST-22-1182A-W1 112 -76 810.6 453647 5435347 -189 3950E WST-22-1218 162 -49 279.3 453542 5435311 -173 3825E WST-22-1219 163 -42 243.5 453542 5435311 -173 3825E WST-22-1237 143 -9 183.4 453701 5435376 -197 4000E WST-22-1240 141 9 177.5 453701 5435376 -196 4000E WST-22-1241 152 12 153.5 453343 5435283 -186 3650E WST-22-1246 159 7 183.5 453600 5435324 -179 3900E WST-22-1249A 186 -3 384.6 453442 5435275 -98 3725E WST-22-1250 182 0 381.7 453442 5435275 -98 3725E WST-22-1252 169 -41 252.4 453542 5435311 -173 3825E WST-22-1253 165 -38 252.3 453542 5435311 -172 3825E WST-22-1254 169 -36 252.5 453541 5435311 -172 3825E WST-22-1255 162 -32 240.5 453542 5435311 -172 3825E WST-22-1256 165 -70 585.5 453757 5435406 -208 4075E WST-22-1261 163 2 204.6 453258 5435210 97 3525E WST-22-1262 147 9 165.5 453344 5435283 -186 3650E WST-22-1264 147 1 171.5 453344 5435283 -187 3650E WST-22-1265 143 4 168.5 453344 5435283 -187 3650E WST-22-1266 140 1 168.4 453344 5435283 -187 3650E WST-22-1270A 162 -18 417.5 453278 5435248 -145 3575E WST-22-1273 138 -68 559.1 453758 5435406 -208 4075E WST-22-1275 161 -10 192.3 453258 5435210 97 3525E WST-22-1276 161 -11 192.4 453258 5435210 97 3525E WST-22-1279 141 -9 198.7 453180 5435128 174 3425E WST-22-1280 137 -3 99.5 453180 5435128 174 3425E WST-22-1285 145 -7 195.6 453344 5435283 -187 3650E WST-22-1286 152 -55 183.6 453646 5435347 -188 3950E WST-22-1287 134 -52 253.1 453758 5435406 -207 4075E WST-22-1288 158 -42 255 453543 5435312 -173 3825E WST-22-1290 148 42 264.1 453646 5435347 -184 3950E WST-22-1292 170 2 360.5 453279 5435248 -144 3575E WST-22-1293 172 -47 390.5 453543 5435311 -173 3825E WST-22-1294 173 -22 159.5 453756 5435405 -207 4075E WST-22-1296 136 -18 196 453758 5435406 -207 4075E WST-22-1297 136 -17 150.6 453180 5435128 174 3425E WST-22-1298A 141 -18 156.5 453179 5435127 174 3425E WST-22-1305 151 -8 174.6 453344 5435283 -187 3650E WST-22-1306 149 -4 174.1 453343 5435283 -187 3650E WST-22-1307 152 -1 177.5 453343 5435282 -187 3650E WST-22-1308 151 -2 168.3 453601 5435324 -179 3900E WST-23-1304 149 -19 174.6 453700 5435376 -197 4000E WST-23-1309 157 5 174.6 453600 5435324 -179 3900E WST-23-1310 152 10 177.3 453600 5435324 -179 3900E WST-23-1316 159 -2 204.5 453259 5435210 97 3525E WST-23-1317 152 -18 93.6 453179 5435127 174 3425E WST-23-1319 160 -7 126.5 453179 5435127 174 3425E WST-23-1320 164 0 129.5 453179 5435127 174 3425E WST-23-1322 217 -43 165.5 453540 5435311 -173 3825E WST-23-1323 209 -37 177.5 453541 5435311 -173 3825E WST-23-1326 152 21 219.7 453646 5435347 -186 3950E WST-23-1329 143 -7 180.3 453344 5435283 -187 3650E WST-23-1332 119 -10 120.2 453180 5435128 174 3425E WST-23-1343 156 6 162.5 453646 5435346 -187 3950E WST-23-1345 148 -21 150.5 453646 5435347 -187 3950E WST-23-1347 159 8 144.4 453258 5435210 97 3525E WST-23-1348 156 -30 120.6 453757 5435406 -207 4075E WST-23-1350 173 -6 135.5 453258 5435210 97 3525E WST-23-1353 183 13 111.5 453442 5435275 -98 3725E WST-23-1354 180 19 114.7 453443 5435276 -97 3725E WST-23-1357 150 -20 102.6 453542 5435311 -172 3825E WST-23-1358 145 -24 114.7 453542 5435311 -172 3825E WST-23-1360 154 -17 150.6 453701 5435376 -197 4000E WST-23-1364 156 -2 156.6 453700 5435375 -197 4000E WST-23-1365 153 1 159.6 453700 5435375 -197 4000E WST-23-1366 155 5 165.6 453701 5435376 -196 4000E WST-23-1371 153 -14 114.6 453279 5435248 -145 3575E WST-23-1373 138 -59 249.6 453646 5435347 -188 3950E WST-23-1374 147 -8 141.5 453179 5435127 174 3425E WST-23-1375 172 -2 126.5 453179 5435127 174 3425E WST-23-1381 164 21 102.4 453443 5435276 -97 3725E WST-23-1384 170 -14 84.5 453645 5435346 -187 3950E WST-23-1387 180 -5 81.5 453645 5435346 -187 3950E WST-23-1388 136 -7 96.5 453543 5435311 -172 3825E WST-23-1389 154 -13 201.5 453543 5435311 -172 3825E WST-23-1390 150 -15 201.5 453543 5435311 -172 3825E WST-23-1391A 153 -16 204.4 453542 5435311 -172 3825E WST-23-1395 183 -9 159.5 453442 5435339 -204 3750E WST-23-1396 149 -53 231.6 453757 5435406 -207 4075E WST-23-1398 185 20 123.5 453442 5435275 -97 3725E WST-23-1406 168 -26 102.6 453179 5435127 174 3425E WST-23-1410 143 -10 111.3 453279 5435248 -145 3575E WST-23-1414 161 -18 201.6 453259 5435210 97 3525E WST-23-1416 173 24 117.3 453442 5435276 -97 3725E WST-23-1419 123 4 108.4 453446 5435277 -98 3725E WST-23-1422 179 -8 210.4 453443 5435339 -204 3750E WST-23-1424 176 -7 210.3 453443 5435339 -204 3750E WST-23-1425 172 -3 210.2 453443 5435339 -204 3750E WST-23-1426 168 -12 201.4 453443 5435339 -205 3750E WST-23-1427 164 6 84.6 453645 5435346 -187 3950E WST-23-1429 153 15 126.4 453646 5435346 -186 3950E WST-23-1430 152 29 129.4 453646 5435347 -186 3950E WST-23-1432 165 1 102.5 453278 5435248 -144 3575E WST-23-1441 112 -50 219.9 453759 5435409 -207 4075E WST-23-1442 103 -53 480.3 453759 5435409 -207 4075E WST-23-1443 162 3 186.6 453600 5435324 -179 3900E WST-23-1444 145 5 168.5 453601 5435324 -179 3900E WST-23-1445 129 -3 87.4 453602 5435325 -180 3900E WST-23-1448 175 -17 114.5 453541 5435311 -172 3825E WST-23-1450 181 -20 114.6 453541 5435311 -172 3825E WST-23-1451 183 -29 111.7 453540 5435311 -172 3825E WST-23-1453 140 29 120.4 453646 5435347 -185 3950E WST-23-1455 140 14 105.6 453646 5435347 -186 3950E WST-23-1456 129 12 111.6 453646 5435347 -186 3950E WST-23-1457 129 24 117.6 453646 5435347 -186 3950E WST-23-1458 130 29 123.2 453646 5435347 -185 3950E WST-23-1465 180 26 150.4 453278 5435248 -143 3575E WST-23-1466 183 22 141.4 453278 5435248 -143 3575E WST-23-1467 182 17 144.6 453278 5435248 -144 3575E WST-23-1468 180 12 114.2 453278 5435248 -144 3575E WST-23-1470 172 19 114.5 453443 5435276 -97 3725E WST-23-1471 126 3 174.4 453602 5435325 -179 3900E WST-23-1472 129 11 90.4 453602 5435325 -179 3900E WST-23-1473 130 18 93.4 453601 5435325 -179 3900E WST-23-1474 135 24 90.4 453601 5435324 -178 3900E WST-23-1475 107 -22 232.2 453760 5435409 -207 4075E WST-23-1476 105 -27 232.1 453760 5435409 -207 4075E WST-23-1478 180 -14 117.6 453541 5435311 -172 3825E WST-23-1480 195 -9 120.6 453540 5435311 -172 3825E WST-23-1482 193 -19 204.6 453541 5435311 -172 3825E WST-23-1484 176 -7 138.2 453278 5435248 -145 3575E WST-23-1485 173 -20 171.1 453278 5435248 -145 3575E WST-23-1486 176 -14 177.2 453278 5435248 -145 3575E WST-23-1487 115 -9 222.3 453506 5435326 -89 3800E WST-23-1490 123 -3 162.4 453506 5435326 -88 3800E WST-23-1491 160 8 165.6 453701 5435376 -196 4000E WST-23-1492 160 4 159.5 453701 5435376 -196 4000E WST-23-1494 160 -10 159.5 453700 5435375 -197 4000E WST-23-1495 158 -14 160 453700 5435376 -197 4000E WST-23-1496 159 -18 171.5 453700 5435376 -197 4000E WST-23-1497 154 -21 189.6 453700 5435376 -197 4000E WST-23-1500 168 -32 126.5 453259 5435210 96 3525E WST-23-1501 167 -28 123.5 453259 5435210 96 3525E WST-23-1503 183 -14 153.1 453278 5435248 -145 3575E WST-23-1514 135 3 93 453601 5435325 -179 3900E WST-23-1515 137 10 83 453601 5435324 -179 3900E WST-23-1516 146 12 168.3 453601 5435324 -179 3900E WST-23-1519 174 -11 201.2 453443 5435339 -205 3750E WST-23-1520 170 -7 330.4 453443 5435339 -204 3750E WST-23-1522 163 -1 150.4 453443 5435339 -204 3750E WST-23-1523 164 -6 147.4 453443 5435339 -204 3750E WST-23-1524 166 -10 195.4 453443 5435339 -205 3750E WST-23-1525 162 -20 189.4 453443 5435339 -205 3750E WST-23-1530 134 34 117.1 453646 5435346 -185 3950E WST-23-1532 122 25 126.4 453647 5435347 -185 3950E WST-23-1533 121 18 117.4 453647 5435347 -186 3950E WST-23-1534 122 10 117.5 453647 5435347 -186 3950E WST-23-1535 118 -2 83.9 453647 5435347 -187 3950E WST-23-1538 171 -36 141.5 453259 5435210 96 3525E WST-23-1541 177 -20 126.6 453258 5435210 97 3525E WST-23-1542 140 -4 81.3 453601 5435324 -180 3900E WST-23-1543 129 -12 75.4 453602 5435325 -180 3900E WST-23-1549 126 -15 159.5 453506 5435326 -89 3800E WST-23-1550 129 -15 156.5 453505 5435326 -89 3800E WST-23-1555 189 21 144.2 453277 5435248 -143 3575E WST-23-1557 182 12 99.4 453179 5435127 175 3425E WST-23-1560 182 24 114.2 453179 5435127 176 3425E WST-23-1575 132 -3 184.5 453646 5435347 -187 3950E WST-23-1577 129 4 156.3 453647 5435347 -187 3950E WST-23-1578 142 6 153.1 453646 5435347 -187 3950E WST-23-1579 161 0 162 453700 5435375 -197 4000E WST-23-1580 165 -2 177.6 453700 5435375 -197 4000E WST-23-1581 169 -5 177.6 453700 5435375 -197 4000E WST-23-1583 164 -13 150.5 453700 5435375 -197 4000E WST-23-1585 156 -42 120.7 453179 5435127 173 3425E WST-23-1591 143 1 180.5 453646 5435346 -187 3950E WST-23-1592 143 -4 180.5 453646 5435347 -187 3950E WST-23-1593 147 -7 168.5 453646 5435346 -187 3950E WST-23-1596 141 -20 153.5 453646 5435347 -187 3950E WST-23-1602 155 2 147.5 453444 5435339 -204 3750E WST-23-1603 159 -1 147.6 453444 5435339 -204 3750E WST-23-1604 162 -4 312.5 453444 5435339 -204 3750E WST-23-1605 157 -5 144.6 453444 5435339 -204 3750E WST-23-1606 159 -10 231.4 453444 5435339 -205 3750E WST-23-1607 161 -10 288.5 453442 5435339 -205 3750E WST-23-1608 142 -6 168.6 453321 5435227 104 3600E WST-23-1614 170 -35 111.6 453600 5435324 -180 3900E WST-23-1615 158 -39 108.6 453600 5435324 -181 3900E WST-23-1616 148 -40 105.3 453601 5435324 -181 3900E WST-23-1618 133 -32 105.5 453601 5435325 -180 3900E WST-23-1619 133 -39 105.5 453601 5435325 -181 3900E WST-23-1620 134 -44 117.2 453601 5435325 -181 3900E WST-23-1631 165 -11 114.4 453542 5435311 -172 3825E WST-23-1640 160 -23 156.6 453321 5435227 104 3600E WST-23-1642 166 -19 132.6 453320 5435227 104 3600E WST-23-1650 176 -15 75.3 453699 5435375 -197 4000E WST-23-1652 170 -35 78.4 453700 5435375 -198 4000E WST-23-1661 133 0 144.5 453322 5435228 105 3600E WST-23-1662 137 4 165.6 453322 5435228 105 3600E WST-23-1664 138 -4 165.4 453322 5435227 104 3600E WST-23-1665 146 1 171.6 453321 5435227 105 3600E WST-23-1673 151 -7 162.6 453646 5435346 -187 3950E WST-23-1674 148 -2 156.5 453646 5435347 -187 3950E WST-23-1675 149 3 177.4 453646 5435346 -187 3950E WST-23-1676 150 7 159.5 453646 5435346 -186 3950E WST-23-1677 148 11 159.5 453646 5435346 -186 3950E WST-23-1678 155 -13 192.5 453443 5435339 -205 3750E WST-23-1679 150 -13 177.2 453443 5435339 -205 3750E WST-23-1680 150 -2 147.3 453444 5435339 -204 3750E WST-23-1681 149 2 282.3 453444 5435339 -204 3750E WST-23-1683 128 -2 174.5 453322 5435228 105 3600E WST-23-1687 194 11 123.3 453277 5435248 -144 3575E WST-23-1688 199 13 375.3 453277 5435248 -144 3575E WST-23-1690 199 22 141.4 453277 5435248 -143 3575E WST-23-1692 153 -35 422.8 453700 5435375 -198 4000E WST-23-1693 159 -34 393.5 453257 5435209 96 3525E WST-23-1695 144 -17 144.6 453504 5435325 -89 3800E WST-23-1700 148 5 144.6 453504 5435325 -88 3800E WST-23-1701 151 11 153.5 453504 5435325 -88 3800E WST-23-1704 151 35 102.2 453646 5435347 -185 3950E WST-23-1705 159 39 105.1 453645 5435346 -185 3950E WST-23-1706 163 33 96.4 453645 5435346 -185 3950E WST-23-1707 169 38 108.1 453645 5435346 -185 3950E WST-23-1714 130 -53 198.1 453600 5435326 -181 3900E WST-23-1715 132 -49 126.4 453601 5435326 -181 3900E WST-23-1719 156 -18 291.3 453443 5435339 -205 3750E WST-23-1720 153 -8 138.4 453443 5435339 -204 3750E WST-23-1721 156 5 171.3 453443 5435339 -204 3750E WST-23-1723A 139 -3 170.8 453322 5435228 104 3600E WST-23-1736 154 -46 342.3 453543 5435312 -173 3825E WST-23-1737 184 -3 210.5 453442 5435339 -204 3750E WST-23-1741 157 13 165.6 453646 5435346 -186 3950E WST-23-1742 160 9 171.4 453646 5435346 -186 3950E WST-23-1743 159 4 165.4 453645 5435346 -187 3950E WST-23-1745 153 -4 162.6 453646 5435346 -187 3950E WST-23-1746 204 15 387.3 453277 5435248 -143 3575E WST-23-1748 164 7 195.6 453503 5435325 -88 3800E WST-23-1753 201 26 141.4 453277 5435248 -143 3575E WST-23-1756 146 -2 171.5 453322 5435227 104 3600E WST-23-1760 148 -15 348.6 453646 5435346 -187 3950E WST-23-1768 152 -40 198.4 453279 5435248 -145 3575E WST-23-1769 149 -45 351.3 453543 5435312 -173 3825E WST-23-1775 152 1 174.5 453321 5435227 105 3600E WST-23-1781 140 -7 153.3 453444 5435339 -205 3750E WST-23-1782 145 -9 144.5 453444 5435339 -204 3750E WST-23-1783 150 -11 141.2 453444 5435339 -205 3750E WST-23-1786 161 -40 189.4 453279 5435248 -145 3575E WST-23-1788 165 -32 153.7 453278 5435248 -145 3575E WST-23-1789 126 -3 177.1 453323 5435236 55 3600E WST-23-1793 131 -10 165.5 453323 5435236 55 3600E WST-23-1794 127 -13 168.5 453323 5435236 55 3600E WST-23-1796 171 -32 156.6 453278 5435248 -145 3575E WST-23-1810 134 -19 168.5 453323 5435236 55 3600E WST-23-1812 135 -8 165.6 453323 5435236 55 3600E WST-23-1829 140 -23 165.5 453323 5435236 54 3600E



Lynx Zone

Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. Vein-type mineralization is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ± silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ± tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared, and approved by Ms. Isabelle Roy, P.Geo. (OGQ 535), Director of Technical Services for Osisko's Windfall gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.5 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit

The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The mineral resource estimate on Windfall (with an effective date of June 7, 2022 ) (the "Windfall Resource Estimate") and the mineral reserve estimate on Windfall (with an effective date of November 25, 2022) (the "Windfall Reserve Estimate") are described in the technical report entitled "Feasibility Study for the Windfall Project, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, Canada" (the "FS Technical Report") and dated January 10, 2023 (with an effective date of November 25, 2022). The Windfall Resource Estimate, assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 811,000 tonnes at 11.4 g/t Au (297,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 10,250,000 tonnes at 11.4 g/t Au (3,754,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 12,287,000 tonnes at 8.4 g/t Au (3,337,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The Windfall Mineral Reserve, assuming 3.5 g/t operating, 2.5 g/t incremental, and 1.7 g/t development cut-off grade, comprises 12,183,000 tonnes at 8.06 g/t Au (3,159,000 ounces) in the probable mineral reserves category. The key assumptions, parameters, limitations and methods used in the feasibility study for Windfall, including the related Windfall Resource Estimate and Windfall Reserve Estimate, are described in the FS Technical Report, which was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The FS Technical Report is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) under Osisko's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal areas: Lynx, Main, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical lenses following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres, including the Triple 8 (TP8) zone. The reserves are defined from surface to a depth of 1,100 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 50% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 50% interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,300 square kilometers).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the expected timing (if at all) to hook-up the power line; the expected allocation of power under the power allocation agreement being realized (if any); the expected power demand for Windfall; the assumptions limitations and qualifications in the FS Technical Report, including relating to the Windfall Resource Estimate and Windfall Reserve Estimate; reliance on third-parties for infrastructure, including power lines, with reference to the agreement with Miyuukaa for the transmission of hydroelectric power to the Windfall site; the results of the FS Technical Report, including NPV, IRR, production, tax-free cash flows, capex, AISC, milling operations, average recovery, job creation; the Lynx zone remaining open to expansion down plunge. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; reliance on third-parties, including governmental entities, for mining activities, including for infrastructure; the timing and ability, if at all, to obtain permits; the reliance on third-parties for infrastructure critical to build and operate the Windfall project, including power lines; our ability to obtain power for the Windfall project, if at all or on terms economic to the Corporation; the status of third-party approvals or consents; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including (infill) drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the Canadian/United States dollar exchange rate; the global economic climate; metal (including gold) prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information in this news release, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the most recent annual information form of Osisko for the year ended December 31, 2022, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com) under Osisko's issuer profile. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

