Kingsmen Resources: Continued Positive Results from Summer Program on the Las Coloradas Project

Vancouver, October 26, 2023 - Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) ("Kingsmen" or the "Company") is pleased to report initial results from its ongoing regional surface sampling program on the Las Coloradas project, located 30km from Hildago de Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico. Portions of the Solidad structure were mined by ASARCO (American Smelting and Refining Company), the U.S. based subsidiary of Grupo Mexico in the period 1944 to 1952. Kingsmen's current regional sampling program is focused on areas outside of the structure historically mined by ASARCO.

The Las Coloradas mineralization is located on the southeast flank of a prominent aeromagnetic high interpreted to be a buried felsic intrusive body. The felsic intrusives associated with the Soledad and Soledad II structures are likely linked to this body and the setting is favourable for porphyry, skarn and epithermal vein mineralization.

Regional prospecting and sampling to the west, north and northeast of the Solidad structures has identified elevated to anomalous silver values associated with a previously unrecognized approximately 2,500 meter long, NE-trending zone of structures (Figure 1). As well, a number of other sites with anomalous silver values were identified.

Pathfinder element concentrations occurring in variable combinations in the areas of interest include Au, As, Sb, Pb, Zn, Cu, Hg, Mo, Te and Tl. High pathfinder element concentrations are interpreted to reflect proximity to mineralizing fluid flow. The different combinations of pathfinder elements likely represent different stages or pulses of mineralization. Their distributions provide evidence for district-wide, structurally controlled mineralization.

Scott Emerson, President commented: "This data provides valuable information as we work on interpreting the controls on mineralization, and planning future drill programs. New and extensive areas of structures and showings have been identified. Importantly, the pathfinder elements are indicating potential for district-wide mineralization."

Field Update

Kingsmen's field crews are currently active on the project following up the very positive results from the summer field program. Additional results will be released once received and assessed. Kingsmen has a high level of optimism for additional discoveries in these previously unexplored areas.

Laboratory

All samples were analyzed by ALS Global in Chihuahua, Mexico, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 certified laboratory. Eighty samples were analyzed by ICP-MS (51 elements). Over grade Ag, Au, Pb and Zn were assayed.

Qualified Person

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure set out in this news release.

About Kingsmen Resources

In line with Kingsmen's organic-growth strategy, the Company's focus is on exploration and development, and is currently focused on district-scale exploration for high -margin metallic mineral deposits in the prolific mining districts of Parral Mexico. In addition, the Company has a 1% NSR on the Los Ricos North project in Mexico operated by GoGold Resources Inc. The Company's leaders have extensive experience in the mining and financial sectors. Kingsmen is a publicly-traded company (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board, Signed: "Scott Emerson"

Scott Emerson,

President & CEO Phone:

6046859316

Email: se@kingsmenresources.com

Forward-Looking Statement:

