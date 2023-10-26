Metals Creek Makes New Discovery While Trenching 935 Meters West of Main Zone on the Shabaqua Corners Gold Property

Thunder Bay Ontario, October 26, 2023 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce a new gold discovery while mechanical surface trenching on the Shabaqua Corners Gold Property.

The property is located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, approximately 54 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario near Shabaqua Corners and on trend to Delta Resources Delta 1 project. The property has seen very little exploration work.

Most of this summer's trenching program was focused primarily on recently discovered gold mineralization at the Echo Zone (See MEK news release dated August 16, 2023), East Zone and Main Zone with some additional trenching on some highly prospective peripheral areas with encouraging gold assays and alteration. This new discovery called the Western Shear Zone (WSZ) was the result of a trenching program following up on a recce soil grid laid out on the western claim block which returned a soil assay of 715 ppb (parts per billion), which was the highest assay returned for this summer's soil sampling program. Subsequent trenching in the area uncovered a narrow shear zone (WSZ) where a grab sample returned 18.5 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au). Gold mineralization is associated with an east-west trending highly weathered very rusty friable shear zone with strong pervasive iron carbonate alteration and hosted within mafic volcanics. This assay is Metals Creeks furthest western result to date located approximately 935 meters (m) west of the main zone and the only known gold occurrence to date on the western claim block. Numerous other soil sample anomalies were trenched and the results from these and from this summer's trenching program will be released as assays are received and compiled. (Note: The surface grab samples described in this news release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of the property.)

The eastern boundary of the property is located 1.57 kilometers(km) west of Delta Resources (DLTA) drill hole DL-22-18 which returned an intercept of 5.92 g/t Au over 31m (Source: Delta New Release October 31, 2022). Trenching conducted on Delta's ground 390m east of the property boundary, returned an interval of 2.22 g/t Au over 8m (Source: Delta Resources Website).

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek owns and/or has option agreements in place to acquire a 100% interest in claims in the Shabaqua Corners area of North western Ontario.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

