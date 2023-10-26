New Energy Metals Commences Exploration on Roslyn Lithium Property

Vancouver, October 26, 2023 - New Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:ENRG) (OTC:NRGYF) ("New Energy" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce the initiation of exploration activities at the Roslyn Lithium Property (the "Property") in the Georgia Lake Pegmatite Field located 50 km northeast of Nipigon, Ontario. The Property comprises of 8 mining claims (195 cells) covering approximately 4,215 hectares. The Georgia Lake Pegmatite Field is being aggressively explored and developed by Roch Tech Lithium (TSXV:RCK), Imagine Lithium (TSXV:ILI) and Ultra Lithium (TSXV:ULT) (Figure 1). Field crews have mobilized and are conducting mapping, prospecting, and sampling.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Rare-element and lithium pegmatite occurrences of the Georgia Lake Pegmatite Field. Source OGS.

Highlights

During the current phase of exploration, an experienced field team has been deployed to conduct field prospecting activities across the claim block. This process will involve the systematic examination and sampling of the potential fertile granitic pegmatite dykes for lithium and other rare elements. This crucial step will provide valuable insights into the mineralogy and lithium content of the identified pegmatites, aiding in the development of an extensive understanding of the property's lithium exploration potential for further work. Initial scanning of samples will be carried out by a handheld laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS), which has recently emerged as a tool for instant geochemical analysis versus traditional laboratory analysis and resultant lag time. The LIBs can measure Li in minerals, rocks, soils, and brines in-situ in the field.

Roslyn Lithium Property

The Georgia Lake Pegmatite Field represents the largest concentration of rare-element mineralization in northwestern Ontario. The 32x105 km field hosts 38 rare-element occurrences and 10 spodumene pegmatite deposits (Breaks et al., 2008). Breaks et al, 2008 discovered 19 additional rare-element occurrences and recommended additional exploration proximal to the fertile Glacier Lake Batholith bodies in contact with metasediments (Figure 2).

Figure 2. Location of the Roslyn Lithium Property along the Glacier Lake Batholith. Source Breaks et al., 2008.

The Property is hosted by a muscovite-bearing granite, an S-type peraluminous fertile parental granite according to Breaks et al., 2003 and in contact with metasediments which make excellent hosts for pegmatites. Numerous faults transect the Property providing excellent pathways for granitic melts and evolving pegmatites (Figure 3). Several white pegmatites with garnet and tourmaline have been documented and mapped on the Property by the OGS in 1970 (Ontario Department of Mines map M2293). These are very good indications of fertile granitic melts.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3. Regional geology of the Roslyn Lithium Property. Source OGS.

"We are thrilled to initiate exploration activities on the Roslyn Lithium Property," said Rishi Kwatra, CEO of New Energy. "The Georgia Lake Pegmatite Field is not confined to its initial 2008 limits. Recent lithium and rare element-bearing pegmatites discovered by Pegmatite One at Frazer Lake, Solstice Gold at its Frazer Lake property, and Forgan Lake by Ultra Lithium provide merit that the entire region within the Quetico Subprovince hosts potential for lithium mineralization. The Roslyn Lithium Property is no exception. "

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Kilbourne, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP and the Company have not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Roslyn Lithium Property, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighboring companies, and government geological work.

References and Disclosures

Breaks, F.W., Selway, J.B. and Tindle, A.G. 2003. Fertile peraluminous granites and related rare-element mineralization in pegmatites, Superior Province, northwest and northeast Ontario: Operation Treasure Hunt; Ontario Geological Survey, Open File Report 6099, 179p.

Breaks, F.W., Selway, J.B. and Tindle, A.G. 2008. The Georgia Lake rare-element pegmatite field and related S-type, peraluminous granites, Quetico Subprovince, north-central Ontario; Ontario Geological Survey, Open File Report 6199, 176p.

About New Energy Metals Corp.

New Energy is a Canadian-based resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ENRG.

The Company has an option to purchase a 100% interest in the Atikokan lithium Project which comprises 3,788 hectares and is located approximately 12 km east of Atikokan, Ontario. The claims straddle the contact between a peraluminous S-type muscovite-bearing granite and metasediments within the Quetico subprovince. The Quetico-Marmion subprovincial boundary lies just 4 km north of the Property.

The Company also has an option to purchase a 100-percent interest in the Roslyn lithium property, covering 4,125hectares located 25 kilometers southeast of the Georgia Lake pegmatite field and 35 kilometers southeast of where Rock Tech Lithium just published a preliminary economic assessment supporting the indicated mineral resource of 10.6 Mt (million tons) grading 0.88 percent lithium oxide and an inferred mineral resource of 4.2 Mt grading 1.0 percent Li2O.

The Company also has an option to purchase a 100-percent interest in the Troitsa copper property covering approximately 7,000 hectares located in the Omineca mining division of British Columbia.

