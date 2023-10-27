European Energy Announces Engagement of Investor Relations Provider

Vancouver, October 26, 2023 - European Energy Mining Corp. (TSXV: FIN) ("European Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting arrangement with Marco Messina ("Messina"), a German based communications and media services provider, pursuant to which Messina will provide the Company with investor relations services commencing on or around the week of November 7, 2023 and continuing for approximately one month's time in exchange for the payment of a fee of EUR100,000, which shall be paid by the Company using its general working capital. Messina is at arm's length from the Company and Messina does not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor does Messina have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The Company's engagement of Messina is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also confirms that it previously engaged Messina to provide investor relations services from the period of May 2023 to July 2023 in exchange for a a fee of EUR200,000, which was paid through general working capital.

About European Energy Metals Corp.

European Energy Metals Corp. is a junior mining company currently focussed on the Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum Finnish Pegmatite Project in central Finland. Governing bodies in Europe and Finland are legislating environmentally friendly and energy independent laws and policies. One of the key components is access to REE and, specifically, lithium. The Company's concessions are located within 11 miles of the Keliber under construction which is expected to begin production in H2 2025.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jeremy Poirier, CEO

Telephone: 604-722-9842

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/185394