TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, Oct. 26, 2023 -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FLUROTECH LTD. ("TEST.H")

[formerly FluroTech Ltd. ("TEST")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, October 30, 2023, the securities of FluroTech Ltd., (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated April 17, 2023, a news release was issued on October 6, 2023, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, October 30, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of October 30, 2023 the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from TEST to TEST.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

________________________________________

RIGHT SEASON INVESTMENTS CORP. ("LITT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on October 20, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a seventy (70) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening October 30, 2023, the shares of Right Season Investments Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Financial Services - Investment Companies and Funds' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

2,262,956 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol: LITT (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 76658Q206 (NEW)

________________________________________

STALLION URANIUM CORP. ("STUD")

[formerly Stallion Discoveries Corp. ("STUD")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on October 11, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening October 30, 2023, the common shares of Stallion Uranium Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Stallion Discoveries Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

109,381,286 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: nil common shares

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol: STUD (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 852919109 (NEW)

________________________________________

Sucro Limited ("SUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Prospectus of Sucro Limited ("Sucro") dated October 19, 2023 (the "Prospectus") has been filed with and accepted by the Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions, effective October 23, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of the Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Saskatchewan Securities Acts.

The subordinate voting shares (the "SVS") of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below. Each Proportionate Voting Shares ("PVS") is convertible into one hundred (100) SVS. Only the SVS will be listed on the Exchange.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering Are C$15,004,000, being 1,364,000 SVS at C$11 per SVS, plus up to an additional 15% if over-allotment option is exercised in full.

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Commence Date: The SVS will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening on Monday, October 30, 2023, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on Monday, October 30, 2023. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated October 19, 2023 available on SEDAR+ and to the Company's news releases dated October 23, 2023.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Cayman Islands

Capitalization:

Authorized: 490,000,000 SVS and 1,000,000 PVS

with a par value of US$0.0001 per SVS and US$0.001 per PVS, of which

Issued and Outstanding: 6,528,421 SVS and 167,189 PVS (not listed)

Escrowed Securities: 1,153,244 SVS and 167,189 PVS of which

115,324 SVS and 16,718 PVS are released as at the date of this bulletin

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: SUG

CUSIP Number: G8544S107

The Company is classified as a "Sugar Manufacturing" company (NAICS: 311310).

Company Contact: Stefano D'Aniello, CFO

Company Address: 2020 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Suite 1204 Coral Gables, Florida 33134 USA Company Phone Number: (305) 901-1322

Company Email Address: sdaniello@sucro.us

Company Website: www.sucro.us

________________________________________

THE WELL TOLD COMPANY INC. ("WLCO.H")

[formerly The Well Told Company Inc. ("WLCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, October 30, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of October 30, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from WLCO to WLCO.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated May 8, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

23/10/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

Adamera Minerals Corp. ("ADZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 18, 2023.

Number of Shares: 1,160,000 flow through (FT) shares

5,000,000 non flow through shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per FT shares

$0.05 per non FT shares

Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 non FT shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a three-year period

Number of Placees: 10 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 800,000 FT shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on October 25, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ATACAMA COPPER CORPORATION ("ACOP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:53 a.m. PST, October 26, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AURORA SPINE CORPORATION ("ASG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 23, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,445,939 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.30 per share

Warrants: 6,445,939 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,445,939 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 per share for a 24-month period

Number of Placees: 14 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 3,161,272 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $50,700 N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on October 23, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BLUE STAR GOLD CORP. ("BAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue a total of 295,354 bonus shares, which is payable over 3 tranches, at a deemed price of $0.45 per share to a Non-Arm's Length party in consideration for a renewal cash loan agreement.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 25, 2023.

________________________________________

COMET LITHIUM CORPORATION ("CLIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:03 a.m. PST, October 26, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

COMET LITHIUM CORPORATION ("CLIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, October 26, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EARTHLABS INC. ("SPOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:52 a.m. PST, October 26, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EARTHLABS INC. ("SPOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, October 26, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 20, 2023 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), on June 20, 2023. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated June 26, 2023 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 20, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of US$24,443,566.48 pursuant to the ATM Distribution from July 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023 as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended September 30, 2023 occurred for gross proceeds of US$24,443,566.48.

Agents: Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, PI Financial Corp., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Canaccord Genuity LLC and Jett Capital Advisors, LLC

Offering: 7,939,879 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended

Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended, with an average sale price of U.S.$3.08 per share

Agents' Warrants: None

Over-allotment Option: None

Agents' Commission: 3.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being U.S.$576,091 in aggregate for the quarter ended September 30, 2023

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 20, 2023, the Prospectus Supplement dated June 26, 2023, and the news release dated October 4, 2023 which are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

________________________________________

JINHUA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("JHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share exchange agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 6, 2023, between Jinhua Capital Corporation (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company may acquire 1440843 B.C, which holds 100 percent legal and beneficial interest in the Indigo graphite mineral licences (the Indigo claims). The Indigo property is comprised of 32 mining claims covering approximately 1,892.5 hectares in the Saint-Michel-des-Saints municipality, Quebec. By way of Consideration, the Company will issue 8,500,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.07 per share to the Vendor's shareholders in exchange for 100 percent of the shares of the Vendor. The Property is subject to a 3% NSR in favour of an arm's length party payable on the Indigo claims. One-third of the NSR, or 1% can be purchased by the Company for $ 2,000,000. In addition, in the event that Jinhua commissions a National Instrument 43-101 technical report to determine the size of the graphite resource, if any, on the Indigo claims, an arm's length party will be entitled to cash consideration within 31calendar days of completion of the Technical Report up to a maximum amount of $6,250,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 6, 2023.

________________________________________

Kermode Resources Ltd. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of an Option Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 24, 2023, between the arm's length parties (the "Vendor") and Kermode Resources Ltd. ("the Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the option to purchase certain claims on the MT SICKER project located in British Columbia.

As consideration, the Company has agreed to issue 20 million common shares and pay $210,000 to the Vendor over a period of 6 years.

In addition, the vendor has a 2% royalty with a $1 Million buy-down Option to eliminate the royalty and a 5 % "Sale Participation Right" for the next ten years.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 06, 2023 and October 25, 2023.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange