Atco Mining Renews Investor Relations Contract

Vancouver, October 27, 2023 - Atco Mining Inc. (the "Company" or "Atco") (CSE:ATCM); (OTC:ATMGF); (Frankfurt:QP9) is pleased to announce that it has renewed its agreement with Planet Ventures Inc. ("Planet") for the provision of investor relations and communications services to the company.

Planet is a Vancouver-based investment issuer that trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PXI. In addition to its wholly owned subsidiaries and investment portfolio, Planet assists micro-, small- and mid-cap public companies with market awareness campaigns; it helps them gain valued industry exposure through its large network of licensed advisers and institutional investors.

The renewal is for a one-year period subject to earlier termination by either party under the terms of the agreement. In consideration for its services, Planet will be paid an annual fee of $150,000 as follows:

$30,000 upfront; and

$10,000 per month each month starting on November 1, 2023, for 12 consecutive months.

The Company also has the option to pay for the remainder of the contract earlier if its management team chooses to do so. The Company is at arms-length from Planet, and Plant is not entitled to receive any securities of the Company in connection with this engagement.

"We are very happy with the work the team at Planet Ventures has done so far" says Etienne Moshevich, CEO of Atco Mining. "Even though it's been a tough overall market, Planet has continued to push our story to new and existing investors and has exposed our company to a wide audience. With the upcoming catalysts and development we are currently working on, I believe it is important to stay relevant and constantly in front of investors as we work to position Atco as one of the premier hydrogen storage companies in SW Newfoundland."

About Atco Mining Inc.

Atco is a junior exploration mining company focused on exploring for green energy metals throughout Canada. Atco is exploring for salt and hydrogen storage opportunities in Western Newfoundland. Investors are encouraged to visit the company's website here: www.atcomining.com

Contact Information

Atco Mining Inc.

Etienne Moshevich, Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@atcomining.com

Telephone: (604) 681-0084

