Regency Silver Closes Final Tranche of Upsized CAD$1,751,380 Private Placement

VANCOUVER, October 27, 2023 - Regency Silver Corp. ("Regency Silver" or the "Company", (TSXV:RSMX) and (OTCQB:RSMXF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the final tranche of a previously announced non-brokered private placement. The Company has now raised an upsized total of CAD$1,751,380.

Regency Silver has issued 3,143,400 units at a price of $0.20 per unit on this final tranche closing for gross proceeds of CAD$628,680. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of CAD$0.30 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

In connection with this closing, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $7,600.80 and issued 38,004 broker warrants. Each broker warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of CAD$0.30 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

All securities issued under the private placement will be subject to a four month hold period expiring on February 27, 2024, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The proceeds will be used for exploration and development of the Company's properties and general working capital.

For further details about Regency Silver please visit the Company's website at www.Regency-Silver.com.

Contact Information

Regency Silver Corp.

Kin Communications Inc.

Phone: 1-604-684-6730

Email: RSMX@kincommunications.com

Bruce Bragagnolo, Executive Chairman

Phone: 1-604-417-9517

Email: bruce@regency-silver.com

Gijsbert Groenewegen, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 1-646-247-1000

Email: gijs@regency-silver.com

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.:

Regency Silver is a gold-copper-silver exploration company focused on the Americas. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency Silver's flagship project is the Dios Padre gold-copper-silver project in Sonora, Mexico. Regency Silver has made a new discovery at Dios Padre and has drilled 35.8?metres of?6.84?g/t gold,?0.88%?copper and?21.82?g/t silver in Hole REG-22-01 and REG-23-14 intersects 35.9m of 5.51 g/t Au including 29.4m of 6.32 g/t gold.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds of the private placement by the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events may vary from those anticipated in such statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that regulatory changes, fundraising, and risk associated with mineral exploration, including the risk that actual results of exploration will be different from those expected by management. The forward-looking statements in this news release were developed based on the expectations of management and that the risks described above will not materialize. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Regency Silver Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/797320/regency-silver-closes-final-tranche-of-upsized-cad1751380-private-placement