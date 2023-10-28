Coeur Files Early Warning Report Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2023 - Coeur Mining Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) today announced that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ("Avino") has filed a prospectus supplement dated October 27, 2023 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to its short form base shelf prospectus dated April 11, 2023 qualifying the distribution of up to 14 million common shares of Avino (the "Offered Shares") to be sold by Coeur to eligible investors outside of Canada at the prevailing market price at the time of sale, representing estimated gross proceeds of approximately US$7 million to Coeur (the "Offering"). The Prospectus Supplement was prepared and filed in satisfaction of Avino's obligation to Coeur under a Registration Rights Agreement dated March 21, 2022.

The Offered Shares are being offered by Coeur through registered representatives (the "Agents") only in the United States of America on a "best efforts" basis and in any other jurisdiction where the Offered Shares may be lawfully offered for sale and sold. No Offered Shares will be offered or sold to Canadian purchasers, and there will be no solicitations or advertising activities undertaken in Canada in connection with the Offering. The Agents are not registered as investment dealers in any Canadian jurisdiction and, accordingly, the Agents will only sell the Offered Shares into the United States and will not, directly or indirectly, solicit offers to purchase or sell the Offered Shares in Canada. The Agents will receive a cash commission of up to 3% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, which will be payable upon the closing of the Offering. It is anticipated that the Offered Shares will be delivered on such dates as may be agreed upon by Coeur and the Agents within 90 days from the date of the Prospectus Supplement or until all of the Offered Shares are sold.

Prior to the Offering, Coeur held 14 million shares, representing approximately 11.24% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Avino on a non-diluted basis. Upon completion of the Offering, provided that all of the Offered Shares are sold, Coeur will no longer hold any shares in the capital of Avino.

This news release is being issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation. A copy of the early warning report to be filed by Coeur in connection with the transactions described above will be available under the Avino's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Coeur's head office is located at 200 South Wacker Dr., Suite 2100, Chicago, IL, USA, 60606. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.'s head office is located at Suite 900-570 Granville St., Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3P1.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead exploration project in British Columbia.

SOURCE Coeur Mining Inc.