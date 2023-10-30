Sayona Mining Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

Brisbane, Australia - Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) continues to ramp-up of operations at North American Lithium (NAL), resulting in a quarterly record for spodumene concentrate production of 31,486 dry metric tonnes.
Completion of maiden shipments of spodumene concentrate by NAL to customers, with three vessels departing port during the quarter.
Advanced major capital projects at NAL, including the Crushed Ore Dome and Tailings Storage Facility 1 designed to stabilise plant utilisation and support higher throughput.
Moblan drill results announced in July 2023 showed a significant expansion to the project footprint, with a 750m eastern extension to the flat lying South Pegmatite system. The 60,000 metre exploration drilling program for calendar 2023 has now been completed.
Substantial progress made on the NAL drill program aimed at inpit resource conversion and associated exploration drilling program - results pending.
*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit: https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/FB7FWI35
About Sayona Mining Limited:
Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.
