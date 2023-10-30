

Paris, 30 October 2023, 6:00 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 15,000 of its own shares related to the allocation of bonus shares under the provisions of Articles L. 225-197-1 et seq. and L. 22-10-59 and L. 22-10-60 of the French Commercial Code (to cover the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer).

Aggregated presentation per day and per market

Name of issuer Identification code of

issuer (Legal Entity

Identifier) Day of

transaction Identification code of

financial

instrument Aggregated daily

volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted

average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 23/10/2023 FR0000131757 25 60.60 AQEU ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 23/10/2023 FR0000131757 167 60.25 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 23/10/2023 FR0000131757 3,308 60.11 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 24/10/2023 FR0000131757 16 62.40 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 24/10/2023 FR0000131757 32 62.45 TQEX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 24/10/2023 FR0000131757 2,452 61.48 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 25/10/2023 FR0000131757 131 61.70 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 25/10/2023 FR0000131757 3,369 61.80 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 26/10/2023 FR0000131757 80 61.90 CEUX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 26/10/2023 FR0000131757 2,420 61.21 XPAR ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 27/10/2023 FR0000131757 152 61.34 AQEU ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 27/10/2023 FR0000131757 106 61.64 TQEX ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 27/10/2023 FR0000131757 2,742 61.43 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 15,000 61.19

Details per transaction

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of October 23rd, 2023) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases

Calendar

13.11.2023: Eramet's first Capital Markets Day - "A New ERA"

21.02.2024: Publication of 2023 Group annual results

25.04.2024: Publication of 2024 Group first-quarter turnover

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT



Director of Investor Relations



Sandrine Nourry-Dabi

T. +33 1 45 38 37 02

sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com











PRESS CONTACT







Media relations manager



Fanny Mounier



fanny.mounier@eramet.com







Image 7



Marie Artzner

T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73

martzner@image7.fr

Attachment