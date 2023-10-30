Highrock Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, October 30, 2023 - Highrock Resources Ltd. (CSE: HRK) (the "Company" or "Highrock") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Carmelo Marrelli as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective the date hereof.

Mr. Marrelli is the principal of Marrelli Support Services, Inc., a Toronto firm that has delivered accounting and regulatory compliance services to listed companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, the Canadian Securities Exchange and other exchanges, as well as non-listed companies. for over twenty years. In addition, Mr. Marrelli beneficially controls DSA Corporate Services Inc., a firm that provides corporate secretarial and regulatory filing services and Marrelli Trust Company Limited, a provincially registered trust company, offering transfer agent services.

Concurrent with Mr. Marrelli's appointment, Ms. Nancy Kawazoe has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer, however, Ms. Kawazoe remains on as a Director.

About Highrock Resources Ltd.

Highrock Resources Ltd. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in North America. Its principal property is the Pathfinder Property, a gold prospect located in the Greenwood Mining Division in southern British Columbia. The 295.56 hectare property covers a highly mineralized area, also known as the historically productive and larger Republic-Greenwood Gold District.

For more information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated December 2, 2022, available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Forward-Looking Statements:

