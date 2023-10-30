Menü Artikel
Highrock Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

22:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, October 30, 2023 - Highrock Resources Ltd. (CSE: HRK) (the "Company" or "Highrock") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Carmelo Marrelli as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective the date hereof.

Mr. Marrelli is the principal of Marrelli Support Services, Inc., a Toronto firm that has delivered accounting and regulatory compliance services to listed companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, the Canadian Securities Exchange and other exchanges, as well as non-listed companies. for over twenty years. In addition, Mr. Marrelli beneficially controls DSA Corporate Services Inc., a firm that provides corporate secretarial and regulatory filing services and Marrelli Trust Company Limited, a provincially registered trust company, offering transfer agent services.

Concurrent with Mr. Marrelli's appointment, Ms. Nancy Kawazoe has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer, however, Ms. Kawazoe remains on as a Director.

About Highrock Resources Ltd.

Highrock Resources Ltd. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in North America. Its principal property is the Pathfinder Property, a gold prospect located in the Greenwood Mining Division in southern British Columbia. The 295.56 hectare property covers a highly mineralized area, also known as the historically productive and larger Republic-Greenwood Gold District.

For more information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated December 2, 2022, available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Anthony Roodenburg"

Anthony Roodenburg
Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Anthony Roodenburg
Chief Executive Officer and Director
437-677-5075

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are described in the Company filings publicly available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/185634


