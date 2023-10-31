Golden Tag to Attend 49th Annual New Orleans Investment Conference and Name Change Update

Toronto, October 31, 2023 - Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GOG) (OTCQB: GTAGF) (FSE: GTD) ("Golden Tag" or the "Company") and soon to be named 'Silver Storm Mining Ltd.', is pleased to announce the Company is attending the upcoming 2023 New Orleans Investment Conference. The event is scheduled for Nov. 1-4, 2023, at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside. Greg McKenzie, Director, President & CEO will be presenting on the Company's recent and future planned activities.

For additional information on the conference please visit the following link: https://neworleansconference.com/

The Company would also like to announce that its shareholders have approved the Company's previously announced name change to 'Silver Storm Mining Ltd.' (the "Name Change"), subject to final approval from the TSXV Venture Exchange. The Company anticipates the effective date of the Name Change to occur in the next week or so and will provide a further update in the coming days.

About the New Orleans Investment Conference

First held in 1974, the New Orleans Investment Conference is the oldest and most respected investment gathering in the world. It has built a reputation as the one place where the world's most sophisticated investors can gather every year to discover new opportunities and strategies, exchange ideas, plan for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals in America's most fascinating and entertaining city.

Speakers at the New Orleans Conference have included Lady Margaret Thatcher, novelist Ayn Rand, Nobel Prize-winning economists Milton Friedman and F.A. Hayek, Dr. Henry Kissinger, Senator Barry Goldwater, Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan, Congressman Ron Paul, President Gerald Ford, General H. Norman Schwarzkopf, Admiral Hyman Rickover, Louis Rukeyser, Sir John Templeton, Lord William Rees-Mogg, Charlton Heston, Jeane Kirkpatrick, Robert Bleiberg, Jack Kemp, William F. Buckley, General Colin Powell and J. Peter Grace, among hundreds of other notables.

About Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (Silver Storm Mining Ltd.)

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (soon - Silver Storm Mining Ltd.) holds advanced stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. Golden Tag recently completed the acquisition of 100% of the La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation which is comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill as well as five underground mines and an open pit that collectively produced 34.3 million silver-equivalent ounces between 2005 and 2019. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project which is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico. For more information regarding the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.goldentag.ca.

For additional information, please contact:

Greg McKenzie, President & CEO

Ph: +1 (416) 504-2024

greg.mckenzie@goldentag.ca

