Monumental Minerals Announces Resignation Of Ceo

VANCOUVER, Oct. 31, 2023 - Monumental Minerals Corp. ("Monumental" or the "Company") (TSXV: MNRL) (FSE: BE5) (OTCQB: MNMRF), announces that Jamil Sader has resigned as chief executive officer and director of the Company, effective October 30, 2023. Michelle DeCecco, who currently serves as a director of the Company and as Chair of the Audit Committee, will act as interim CEO while the board of directors reviews potential candidates to fill the position permanently.

The board of directors of the Company thanks Mr. Sader for his efforts and commitment over his tenure and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

About Monumental Minerals Corp.

Monumental Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the critical and electric metals sector. The Company's flagship asset is the Jemi HREE project located in Coahuila, Mexico near the Texas, USA border which the Company has an option to acquire 100% of the 3,650-hectare project. The Company has an option to acquire a 75% interest and title to the Laguna cesium-lithium brine project located in Chile and a 50.01% interest in the Salar De Turi lithium project in Chile.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

/s/ "Michelle DeCecco"

Michelle DeCecco, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

Contact Information:

Email: michelle@lithiumchile.ca

Max Sali, VP Corporate Development and Director

Email: msali@monumentalminerals.com

