Dynacor Appoints Industry Veteran Denis Rivard as First-Ever Chief Operating Officer, Marking a New Era of Growth

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX-DNG) (Dynacor or the "Corporation"), an international gold ore industrial corporation servicing ASMs (artisanal and small-scale miners), is pleased to announce the appointment of Denis Rivard, P.Eng. as its first-ever Chief Operating Officer (COO). This strategic appointment comes at a time of significant growth for Dynacor, and the Corporation is primed to benefit from Rivard's extensive experience and leadership in project management.

With over 40 years of experience spanning across multiple industries and continents, Rivard brings an impressive portfolio to Dynacor. He recently assumed the role of vice president at CDPQ Infra, where he led all project activities from construction to commissioning for the US$7.5 Billion REM Project. His appointment is pivotal for Dynacor, as the Corporation is expanding its gold ore processing operations to other jurisdictions.

Throughout his career, Rivard has demonstrated his ability to manage and deliver various mega projects globally. His portfolio includes aluminum smelters, mining projects, product export terminals, chemical/petrochemical/Liquefaction of Natural Gas (LNG) facilities, major infrastructure projects, pipelines, ports, marine facilities, rail networks, and energy projects.

His international assignments have honed his multidisciplinary expertise, enabling him to lead diverse teams and build collaborative, solid relationships internally and with key stakeholders.

Rivard holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Quebec at Chicoutimi (UQAC). He began his career in aluminum smelter projects in Quebec, Canada, and the USA. He then spent over 20 years in South Africa, working in several African countries, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Latin America across various industrial and infrastructure sectors.

"Dynacor is at an exciting point in its evolution, and Denis's appointment reflects our commitment to driving growth and delivering value for our shareholders. His wealth of experience and track record in delivering mega projects worldwide make him the perfect fit for this role," said Jean Martineau, CEO and President of Dynacor.

Rivard's appointment is effective immediately, and he will be based out of Dynacor's headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

ABOUT DYNACOR

Dynacor is a dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. At present, Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department.

The corporation intends to expand its processing operations in other jurisdictions as well.

Dynacor produces environmental and socially responsible gold through its PX IMPACT® gold program. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors pay a small premium to our customer and strategic partner for this PX IMPACT® gold. The premium provides direct investment to develop health and education projects for our artisanal and small-scale miner's communities.

Dynacor is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

