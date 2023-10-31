Golden Independence Announces Appointment of Warren Robb

Vancouver, October 31, 2023 - Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NNA) (the "Company" or "Golden Independence") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Warren Robb as VP of Exploration and as a Director to the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Robb has been appointed to replace Mr. Timothy Henneberry, who has resigned as President and Director to pursue other endeavours. The Company would like to sincerely thank Mr. Henneberry for his service to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours.

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Warren Robb to the Board," commented Jeremy Poirier, Chief Executive Officer. "Warren's extensive exploration experience not only in multiple commodities but in numerous continents is a tremendous asset to the Company and Board as we navigate new opportunities."

Mr. Robb has over 35 years of mineral exploration experience with Senior and Junior mining companies throughout Canada, the United States, China, Africa and South America. He managed exploration programs for precious and base metal and diamond projects ranging from early exploration through to reserve definition and operating mines. Notable senior positions include VP of Exploration for Nexus Gold from 2015 to present, VP Exploration for WPC Resources (now Bluestar Gold) from 2012 to 2020, Chief Geologist for Roxgold Inc. in 2012, VP of Exploration for TTM Resources from 2007 to 2011, Country Manager for Majestic Gold Corp. from 2003 to 2005, and an Officer of Trivalence Mining Corp. from 1997 to 2002. Mr. Robb earned a Bachelor of Science in Geological Sciences from the University of British in 1987 and has been a registered Professional Geoscientist since 1993.

In connection with his appointment, Mr. Robb has been granted 100,000 stock options and 25,000 Restricted Share Units.. The stock options have an exercise price of C$0.38 per share and will expire five years from the date of grant.

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining is a development company currently focused on the development-stage Independence project located adjacent to Nevada Gold mine's Phoenix-Fortitude mine in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada, the Wray Mesa uranium-vanadium project in Utah, in addition to the wholly owned Napoleon gold project located in the Kamloops mining division of British Columbia and Yukon gold claims in the Watson Lake district of the Yukon. The Independence project hosts an M&I (measured and indicated) resource of 334,300 ounces of gold (28M tonnes at 0.41 g/t gold) and an inferred resource of 847,000 ounces (9M tonnes at 3.22 g/t gold) of gold with a substantial silver credit. A 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) outlined a low-cost heap leach operation focusing on the near-surface resource with total production of 195,443 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,078 (U.S.) per ounce of gold. The Wray Mesa project covers 6,282 acres within the heart of the prolific Uruvan mining district in Utah and has extensive historical drilling of over 500 holes defining multiple mineralized zones. The Napoleon project comprises over 1,000 hectares and prospective for multiple forms of gold mineralization, with exploration in the area dating back to the 1970s with the discovery of high-grade gold. The Yukon gold projects are comprised of almost 8,000 hectares of quartz claims prospective for high-grade gold mineralization with historical grab sampling highlights of 144 g/t gold.

Golden Independence cautions investors the preliminary economic assessment is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized. Golden Independence further cautions investors Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability and further cautions investors the quantity and grade of the reported inferred Mineral Resources are uncertain in nature ‎and there has been insufficient exploration to define these inferred Mineral Resources as ‎indicated Mineral Resources.

Golden Independence cautions investors it has yet to verify the historical data and further cautions investors grab samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of sampling on the entire property.

