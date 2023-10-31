Results of the Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, October 31, 2023 - Solis Minerals Ltd. (ASX: SLM) ("Solis" or the "Company") is pleased to advise, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2, details of the resolutions and proxies received for the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders held on 31 October 2023 in Perth, Australia.

All resolutions were passed on a poll. The Voting Results are attached for shareholders. Authorised for release by the Board,

Sarah Smith

Company Secretary

About Solis Minerals Ltd.

Solis Minerals is an emerging lithium explorer focusing on Latin American critical minerals.

The Company owns a 100% interest or option to acquire 100% interest in the Borborema Lithium Project in NE Brazil, covering 26,100ha.

Brazil is rapidly growing in global importance as an exporter of lithium to supply increasing demand of battery manufacturers. Both projects cover highly prospective, hard-rock lithium ground on which early-stage reconnaissance mapping and sampling have verified. Drilling programmes are either underway or due to commence shortly.

In addition, Solis also holds a 100% interest in 35,700ha of combined licences and applications of highly prospective IOCG (iron oxide copper/gold) and porphyry copper projects in southwestern Peru within the country's prolific coastal copper belt - a source of nearly half of Peru's copper production.

This Announcement has been authorised for release to ASX by the Board of Solis Minerals.

Solis Minerals Ltd. Report of Voting Results

October 31, 2023

Solis Minerals Ltd. (the "Company") is hereby providing the results of the voting on matters submitted to the annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company held on October 31, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. (AWST) / October 30, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. (PT), in West Leederville, WA, Australia (the "Meeting") in accordance with Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

A total of 19,952,184 common shares were voted by proxy at the Meeting. The following is a summary of the voting results obtained at the Meeting. Ballots were used for all items of business at the Meeting. Not all shares were voted in respect of all resolutions therefore the combined number of shares voted for or withheld (and corresponding percentages) may not add up to the total shares represented at the Meeting.

Description of Matter Votes For Votes Against Number % Number % 1. Ordinary resolution to set the number of Directors at five (5) 19,805,768 99.96% 7,750 0.04%

This vote was passed.

Description of Matter Votes For Votes Withheld /Abstentions Number % Number % 2. Election of Directors: Matthew Boyes 19,301,649 99.98% 4,471 0.02% Christopher Gale 18,387,558 95.24% 918,562 4.76% Chafika Eddine 19,298,899 99.96% 7,221 0.04% Michael Parker 19,301,649 99.98% 4,471 0.02% Kevin Wilson 19,301,649 99.98% 4,471 0.02%

Each of the Company's nominees for director proposed in its management information circular for the Meeting was elected.

Description of Matter Votes For Votes Against Number % Number % 3. Ordinary resolution to approve appointment of Auditors authorization of directors to fix the Auditors' remuneration 19,813,518 100% 0 0.00%

This vote was passed.

Description of Matter Votes For Votes Against Number % Number % 4. Special resolution to approve the issue of Equity Securities of up to 10% of the issued capital of the Company 19,244,815 99.68% 51,642 0.27%

This vote was passed.

Description of Matter Votes For Votes Against Number % Number % 5. Ordinary resolution to ratify the prior issuance of Consultant Options 18,759,515 97.17% 154,142 0.80%

This vote was passed.

Description of Matter Votes For Votes Against Number % Number % 6. Transact Other Business 18,357,229 94.41% 1,087,557 5.59%

This vote was passed.

Solis Minerals Ltd.

/s/ Frances Murphy

Frances Murphy

Corporate Secretary

