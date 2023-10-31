Fortitude Gold Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $5.7 Million, Maintains 2023 Production Outlook

COLORADO SPRINGS, October 31, 2023 - Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, including $21.3 million net sales, $5.7 million net income, or $0.24 per share, and increased its cash balance to $52.0 million at quarter end. The Company produced 11,122 gold ounces during the third quarter and maintains its 2023 production outlook. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A. offering investors exposure to both gold production and dividend yield.

THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

$21.3 million net sales

$5.7 million net income or $0.24 per share

$52.0 million cash balance on September 30, 2023

11,122 gold ounces produced

2.04 grams per tonne average gold grade mined

$98.1 million working capital at September 30, 2023

$11.8 million mine gross profit

$3.8 million exploration expenditures

$547 total cash cost after by-product credits per gold ounce sold

$651 per ounce total all-in sustaining cost

$2.9 million dividends paid

Fortitude Gold sold 11,042 gold ounces at a total cash cost of $547 per ounce (after by-product credits) and an all-in-sustaining-cost per ounce of $651. Realized metal prices during the quarter averaged $1,931 per ounce gold*. The Company recorded net income of $5.7 million, or $0.24 per share and reported cash and cash equivalents at quarter end of $52.0 million. The Company produced 11,122 ounces of gold during the quarter, 32,293 ounces of gold year-to-date, and maintains its 2023 Annual Outlook targeting 40,000 gold ounces (a range of 36,000 to 40,000 ounces).

"The third quarter was another strong quarter on numerous fronts including production, sales, income, and profitability that allowed us to increase our cash balance by over five million dollars," stated Mr. Jason Reid, CEO and President of Fortitude Gold. "We are on pace to reach our annual production goals and continue with an aggressive drill program which has discovered additional mineralization on the Isabella Pearl trend as we await assay results from our recent East Camp Douglas drill campaign."

Mr. Reid continued, "We await regulatory feedback from the Bureau of Land Management on our Plan of Operations for the County Line project and we successfully submitted the Plan of Operations for our Golden Mile project as well."

The following Production Statistics table summarize certain information about our operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Ore mine Ore (tonnes) 110,456 113,111 329,765 490,764 Gold grade (g/t) 2.04 5.69 3.07 3.30 Low-grade stockpile Ore (tonnes) - - 2,118 34,501 Gold grade (g/t) - - 0.46 0.43 Waste (tonnes) 312,614 202,201 965,312 1,696,225 Metal production (before payable metal deductions)(1) Gold (ozs.) 11,122 9,500 32,293 30,355 Silver (ozs.) 25,012 12,497 56,272 45,047

The difference between what we report as "metal production" and "metal sold" is attributable to the difference between the quantities of metals contained in the doré we produce versus the portion of those metals actually paid for according to the terms of our sales contracts. Differences can also arise from inventory changes incidental to shipping schedules, or variances in ore grades and recoveries which impact the amount of metals contained in doré produced and sold.

The following Sales Statistics table summarizes certain information about our operations for three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Metal sold Gold (ozs.) 11,042 9,419 32,173 30,567 Silver (ozs.) 24,694 12,111 55,638 44,819 Average metal prices realized (1) Gold ($per oz.) 1,931 1,719 1,934 1,871 Silver ($per oz.) 23.54 19.44 23.51 23.34 Precious metal gold equivalent ounces sold Gold Ounces 11,042 9,419 32,173 30,567 Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver 301 137 676 559 11,343 9,556 32,849 31,126 Total cash cost before by-product credits per gold ounce sold $ 600 $ 638 $ 564 $ 685 Total cash cost after by-product credits per gold ounce sold $ 547 $ 613 $ 523 $ 652 Total all-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold $ 651 $ 687 $ 633 $ 749

Average metal prices realized vary from the market metal prices due to final settlement adjustments from our provisional invoices when they are settled. Our average metal prices realized will therefore differ from the market average metal prices in most cases.

*Average realized metal prices include final settlement adjustments for previously unsettled provisional sales. Provisional sales may remain unsettled from one quarter into the next. Realized prices will therefore vary from average spot metal market prices upon final settlement.

The following information summarizes the results of operations for Fortitude Gold Corp. for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, its financial condition at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, and its cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. The summary data as of September 30, 2023 and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 is unaudited; the summary data as of December 31, 2022 is derived from our audited financial statements contained in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, but do not include the footnotes and other information that is included in the complete financial statements. Readers are urged to review the Company's Form 10-K in its entirety, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The calculation of its cash cost before by-product credits per gold ounce sold, total cash cost after by-product credits per gold ounce sold and total all-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold contained in this press release are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Management's Discussion and Analysis and Results of Operations" contained in the Company's most recent Form 10-K for a complete discussion and reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures.

Fortitude Gold Corp.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,035 $ 45,054 Gold and silver rounds/bullion 945 - Inventories 50,858 47,155 Prepaid taxes 624 710 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,022 730 Total current assets 105,484 93,649 Property, plant and mine development, net 26,839 30,581 Operating lease assets, net 1,095 3,826 Deferred tax assets 1,889 1,282 Other non-current assets 359 1,818 Total assets $ 135,666 $ 131,156 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,906 $ 2,524 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,095 3,826 Mining taxes payable 2,096 1,857 Other current liabilities 1,268 1,327 Total current liabilities 7,365 9,534 Asset retirement obligations 6,248 5,863 Total liabilities 13,613 15,397 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - $0.01 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized and nil outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Common stock - $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized and 24,084,542 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 and 24,024,542 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 241 240 Additional paid-in capital 103,961 103,731 Retained earnings 17,851 11,788 Total shareholders' equity 122,053 115,759 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 135,666 $ 131,156

Fortitude Gold Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales, net $ 21,268 $ 16,122 $ 62,027 $ 55,476 Mine cost of sales: Production costs 5,992 5,703 16,665 19,673 Depreciation and amortization 3,349 3,005 9,733 9,938 Reclamation and remediation 91 60 231 183 Total mine cost of sales 9,432 8,768 26,629 29,794 Mine gross profit 11,836 7,354 35,398 25,682 Costs and expenses: General and administrative expenses 1,335 1,638 3,481 3,912 Exploration expenses 3,833 3,687 13,582 8,627 Other (income) expense, net (491) 60 (1,252) 142 Total costs and expenses 4,677 5,385 15,811 12,681 Income before income and mining taxes 7,159 1,969 19,587 13,001 Mining and income tax expense 1,437 248 3,893 2,097 Net income $ 5,722 $ 1,721 $ 15,694 $ 10,904 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.07 $ 0.65 $ 0.45 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.07 $ 0.65 $ 0.45 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,084,542 24,024,542 24,077,772 24,014,959 Diluted 24,212,436 24,190,375 24,217,420 24,201,239

Fortitude Gold Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 15,694 $ 10,904 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,804 10,052 Stock-based compensation 171 143 Deferred taxes (607) (982) Reclamation and remediation accretion 231 183 Other operating adjustments (22) (38) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable - (101) Inventories (3,016) (2,199) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (292) 1,269 Other non-current assets (19) (31) Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 347 1,866 Income and mining taxes payable 325 (36) Net cash provided by operating activities 22,616 21,030 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (5,047) (10,184) Purchase of gold and silver rounds/bullion (978) - Net cash used in investing activities (6,025) (10,184) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (9,631) (8,645) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 60 63 Repayment of loans payable (30) (65) Repayment of capital leases (9) (20) Net cash used in financing activities (9,610) (8,667) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 6,981 2,179 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 45,054 40,017 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 52,035 $ 42,196 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Income and mining taxes paid $ 4,174 $ 3,149 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Change in capital expenditures in accounts payable $ 15 $ (343) Change in estimate for asset retirement costs $ - $ 710 Right-of-Use assets acquired through operating lease $ - $ 3,899

About Fortitude Gold Corp.:

Fortitude Gold is a U.S. based gold producer targeting projects with low operating costs, high margins, and strong returns on capital. The Company's strategy is to grow organically, remain debt-free and distribute substantial dividends. The Company's Nevada Mining Unit consists of five high-grade gold properties located in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt and a sixth high-grade gold property in west central Nevada. The Isabella Pearl gold mine, located on the Isabella Pearl mineralized trend, is currently in production. Nevada, U.S.A. is among the world's premier mining friendly jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. If you are risk-averse you should NOT buy shares in Fortitude Gold Corp. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding the Company's strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release.

