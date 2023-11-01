Graphite One Enters into Market-Making Services Agreement

VANCOUVER, Nov. 1, 2023 - Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH) (OTCQX: GPHOF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that subject to regulatory approval, it has entered into a Market-Making Services Agreement (the "Agreement") with Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies and applicable laws. ITG will trade common shares (the "Shares") of the Company on the TSXV with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's Shares.

Under the Agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CDN$5,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The Agreement is for an initial term of one (1) month and automatically renews for one (1) month periods ("Additional Term") unless either party provides written notice of termination to the other party thirty (30) days prior to the end of the Additional Term. There are no performance obligations contained in the Agreement and ITG will not receive Shares, stock options or any other form of equity in the Company as compensation. ITG and the Company are arms-length parties and ITG and its principals do not currently own or have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company, however, ITG and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

Graphite One's Supply Chain Strategy

With the United States currently 100 per cent import dependent for natural graphite, Graphite One is planning to develop a complete U.S.-based, advanced graphite supply chain solution anchored by the Graphite Creek resource. The Graphite One Project plan includes an advanced graphite material and battery anode manufacturing plant expected to be sited in Washington State integrated with the development of the Graphite Creek Property. The plan includes a recycling facility to reclaim graphite and the other battery materials, to be co-located at the Washington State site, the third link in Graphite One's circular economy strategy.

About Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc.

Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Graphite One Inc.

Graphite One Inc. (TSX?V: GPH; OTCQX: GPHOF) continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the "Project") to become an American producer of high-grade anode materials that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture anode materials primarily for the lithium?ion electric vehicle battery market. As set forth in the Company's 2022 Pre-Feasibility Study, graphite mineralization mined from the Company's Graphite Creek Property, situated on the Seward Peninsula about sixty (60) kilometers north of Nome, Alaska, would be processed into concentrate at an adjacent processing plant. Natural and artificial graphite anode materials and other value?added graphite products would be manufactured from the concentrate and other materials at the Company's proposed advanced graphite materials manufacturing facility expected to be located in Washington State. The Company intends to make a production decision on the Project upon the completion of a Feasibility Study.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Anthony Huston" (signed)

For more information on Graphite One Inc., please visit the Company's website, www.GraphiteOneInc.com

