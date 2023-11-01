Lahontan Expands Santa Fe Mine Land Package by Almost 40% to Over 26.4 KM(2)

TORONTO, November 1, 2023 - Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan"), a fully financed mine development and mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has significantly expanded its land holdings at its flagship Santa Fe Mine project by staking 98 unpatented lode mining claims covering over 7.5 km2. The newly staked claims cover possible extensions to the Slab gold and silver resources*, other exploration targets covered by young gravel, and a vast area of flat terrain that could be suitable for mine infrastructure such as heap leach pads and waste rock dumps (please see map below).

Kimberly Ann, Lahontan Founder, CEO, President, and Director commented: "The opportunistic staking of these claims gives Lahontan needed space for future mine infrastructure as well as covering logical extensions of known gold and silver mineralization in the Slab-Calvada area. While other companies are struggling under the current market conditions, Lahontan is fully financed and taking advantage of opportunities to grow our projects when the situation presents itself. The Santa Fe Mine now covers over 26.4 km2 adding to the 64.1 km2 the Company controls in Nevada's prolific Walker Lane. Lahontan will continue preparing its West Santa Fe project for drilling in 2024, completing its Plan of Operation for the Santa Fe Mine, and targeting a PEA for Santa Fe in 2024".

Newly staked unpatented lode mining claims at Lahontan Gold's Santa Fe Mine project, Mineral County, Nevada. The 98 new claims total 7.5 km2 and cover potential extensions to gold and silver resources in the Slab-Calvada area as well as flat terrain suitable for future mine infrastructure.

About Lahontan Gold Corp.

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a fully financed Canadian mine development and mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, four top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 26.4 km2 Santa Fe Mine, had past production of 345,000 ounces of gold and 711,000 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1995 from open pit mines utilizing heap-leach processing (Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1995). The Santa Fe Mine has Canadian National Instrument 43-101 compliant Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,112,000 oz Au Eq (grading 1.14 g/t Au Eq) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 544,000 oz Au Eq (grading 1.00 g/t Au Eq), all pit constrained (Au Eq is inclusive of recovery, please see Santa Fe Project Technical Report*). The Company will continue to aggressively explore Santa Fe during 2023 and begin the process of evaluating development scenarios to bring the Santa Fe Mine back into production. Anthony Gesualdo, CPG, Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., is the Qualified Person for the Company and approved the technical content of this news release. For more information, please visit our website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com

* Please see the Santa Fe Project Technical Report, Authors: Trevor Rabb and Darcy Baker, P. Geos. Effective Date: December 7, 2022, Report Date: March 2, 2023. The Technical Report is available on the Company's website and SEDAR.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

