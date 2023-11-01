Sierra Metals Subsidiary in Peru, Sociedad Minera Corona Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) ("Sierra Metals" or "the Company") announces the filing at the Lima Stock Exchange ("BVL") by its subsidiary, Sociedad Minera Corona S.A. ("Corona") of its unaudited Financial Statements and the Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the third quarter of 2023 ("Q3 2023").

The Company holds an 81.8% interest in Corona. The unaudited Financial Statements and MD&A can be viewed at:

SMV -- Superintendencia del Mercado de Valores -- Información Financiera

To search for the Company's financial statements, enter the following parameters in the empty fields:

Empresa: Sociedad Minera Corona S.A.

Periodo: 2023 and Trimestre III

Sierra Metals will be releasing its Q3 2023 consolidated financial results pre-market on Monday, November 13, 2023, with management hosting a Conference Call and Webcast on the same day at 11:00 AM EDT.

