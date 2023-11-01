LEXI Upgraded to OTCQB Venture Market in the United States

Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LEXI) (OTCQB: LXENF), a leading exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium brine assets in Argentina, is pleased to announce its approval for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, effective October 31, 2023.

Within a short period, LEXI has demonstrated significant operational aptitude, particularly in the rollout of its lithium exploration and drilling programs. This progress has garnered attention and interest from various stakeholders, affirming the Company's position as a key player in the lithium sector.

The upgrade to the OTCQB Venture Market will enable LEXI to tap into the U.S. capital markets more efficiently. This transition is aligned with the Company's strategic objectives and will provide an avenue for increased liquidity and trading transparency, thereby attracting a diversified range of U.S. investors.

"Given the innovative approaches we've employed in our lithium extraction technologies and the strategic importance of our assets, we've garnered significant investor interest in Canada," said Ali Rahman, CEO of Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. "Our transition to the OTCQB Venture Market is a calculated move to offer enhanced accessibility and liquidity to private and institutional investors in the United States."

Lithium is an essential element in the transition to renewable energy, particularly in energy storage and the production of electric vehicles. From 2018 through May 2023, approximately $10.9 billion were invested in lithium assets in Argentina, making it one of the fastest-growing markets in the Lithium Triangle, a region that contains approximately 56% of global lithium resources. As the demand for these batteries continues to skyrocket, LEXI is strategically positioned to capitalize on this expanding market.

Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. is an exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium brine assets in Argentina. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Catamarca, Argentina, the Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: LEXI), the Frankfurt Exchange (FSE: L09), and the U.S. over-the-counter market (OTCQB: LXENF). LEXI's portfolio of prospective lithium brine concessions in the Argentina Province of Catamarca (heart of the lithium triangle) includes approximately 57,000 hectares and a 20% interest in Triangle Lithium Argentina, S.A., which owns an additional 15,000 hectares - all located in and around the Antofalla Salar, one of the largest basins in the region, which is over 130 km long and up to 20 km across. LEXI is committed to innovation, sustainability, and quality, striving to differentiate itself from other players in the industry to maximize its potential for success. For more information, please visit our website at lithiumenergi.com.

