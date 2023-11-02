Golden Tag Extends C460B Zone 110 m at Depth in La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex

Toronto, November 2, 2023 - Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GOG) (OTCQB: GTAGF) (FSE: GTD) ("Golden Tag" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first drill results from diamond drilling at the Company's 100% owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, located in Durango Mexico.

Key highlights include:

Hole Q-23-001 successfully intersected C460B Zone returning 299 g/t Ag.Eq 1 over 1.64 metres ("m") and 328 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.60 m within a broader interval grading 206 g/t Ag.Eq over 5.20 m, approximately 44 m beneath the last stope mined where channel sample results returned a composite weighted average grade of 266 g/t Ag.Eq over a strike length of 29 m and an average width of 2.9 m.

Hole Q-23-005 successfully intersected replacement mineralization returning 225 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.52 m (C460B1) and 172 g/t over 0.97 m (C460B2) extending the C460B Zone to 110 m below the bottommost stope mined in the zone.

Greg McKenzie, President and CEO commented: "Within a week of acquiring La Parrilla our team successfully commenced underground drilling and we are proud to report our inaugural drill results from this world class silver project. Over a few weeks we were able to utilize the existing mining fleet and personnel to restore services and broaden access to additional drill sites. We expect this will continue throughout the remainder of 2023. The results reported today are within immediate proximity to development, ventilation, power, and other services that will support restart of operations at the appropriate time.

"Holes Q-23-001, Q-23-003 and Q-23-005 were drilled downdip below and along strike to the north of the C460B Zone, an area that was mined and channel sampled by First Majestic at a historical grade of approximately 260 g/t Ag.Eq. Our drilling not only validates the FM historical grades and widths but extends the mineralization down 110 m below the last stope mined in this area, over a strike length of 100 m."

Hole Q-23-001

Hole Q-23-001 was drilled to target the C460B Zone, within the Quebradillas Mine, approximately 44 m beneath the last stope mined in this zone, successfully intersecting replacement mineralization returning 299 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.64 m (32.70 to 34.34 m) and 328 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.60 m (36.30 to 37.90 m) within a broader interval grading 206 g/t Ag.Eq over 5.20 m (32.70 to 37.90 m) - See Table 1; Figures 1 & 2.

These results compare favorably with and validate historical channel sample results previously completed by First Majestic Silver within the extracted stope (located 44 m directly above hole Q-23-001) - See Table 2. The composite weighted average grade of the channel samples in this stope is 266 g/t Ag.Eq over a strike length of 29 m and average width of 2.9 m. Specifically hole Q-23-001 cut across the zone directly underneath channel 460B-1766-040 which graded 211 g/t Ag.Eq over 4.10 m, which is directly in-line with the intercept from this hole. Furthermore, historical hole ILP-Q-15-05 intersected 270 g/t Ag.Eq over 6.6 m approximately 26 m up-dip above hole Q-23-001. The combination of these results should result in an expansion of Indicated Resources within this area.

Hole Q-23-003

Hole Q-23-003 was drilled to test the northern extension of the C460B Zone and successfully intersected replacement mineralization, returning 300 g/t Ag.Eq over 0.32 m (47.17 to 47.49 m; C460B1) and 414 g/t Ag.Eq over 0.84 m (87.79 to 88.63 m; C460B2), which is 75 m directly on-strike to the north of the C460B2 mineralization encountered in hole Q-23-001.

Hole Q-23-005

Hole Q-23-005 was drilled to test the northern extension of the C460B Zone and successfully intersected replacement mineralization returning 225 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.52 m (138.76 to 140.28 m; C460B1) and 172 g/t over 0.97 m (188.12 to 189.09 m; C460B2), which is 48 m directly under the C460B2 mineralization encountered in hole Q-23-003. The deepest intersection on hole Q-23-005 extends the C460B Zone to 110 m below the bottommost stope mined in the zone.

Additionally, several mineralized epithermal quartz-carbonate veins and breccias were encountered in holes Q-23-004 and Q-23-005 returning interesting gold intersections. These results indicate the potential for significant epithermal gold mineralization in the mine area.

Table 1 - Select Assay Intervals from Holes Q-23-001 to Q-23-005

Zone Hole From To Length

(m) Ag.Eq(1)

g/t Ag

g/t Au

g/t Pb

% Zn

% Cu

% C460B Q-23-001 32.70 37.90 5.20 206 65 0.16 1.27 3.47 0.05 C460B1 including 32.70 34.34 1.64 299 145 0.11 2.43 2.93 0.08 C460B2 and 36.30 37.90 1.60 328 51 0.39 1.40 7.63 0.06 C460B1 Q-23-002 45.55 47.19 1.64 158 45 0.47 0.67 2.10 0.04 C460B2 Q-23-002 52.45 55.30 2.85 182 63 0.17 1.08 2.81 0.07 C460B2 Q-23-002 58.64 59.63 0.99 161 34 0.31 0.65 3.13 0.04 C460B2 Q-23-002 113.66 114.15 0.49 170 55 0.01 2.08 2.12 0.02 C460 Q-23-003 3.50 4.38 0.88 381 125 0.25 3.00 5.72 0.08 C460B1 Q-23-003 47.17 47.49 0.32 300 43 0.03 0.76 8.62 0.18 C460B2 Q-23-003 87.79 88.63 0.84 414 90 0.30 0.73 10.30 0.07 QUE Q-23-004 75.43 76.49 1.06 146 94 0.29 0.71 0.33 0.07 NEW Q-23-004 193.50 193.90 0.40 - 36 1.23 - - - Q38 Q-23-005 127.45 129.32 1.87 198 124 0.61 0.60 0.32 0.27 C460B1 Q-23-005 138.76 140.28 1.52 225 76 0.32 0.34 4.19 0.18 NEW Q-23-005 144.30 144.92 0.62 - 23 1.17 - - - C460B2 Q-23-005 188.12 189.09 0.97 172 29 0.08 0.14 4.92 0.11

Table 2 - Historical Channel Sample Results(2) - Quebradillas Zone C460B

Zone Channel Width Ag.Eq(1)

g/t Ag

g/t Pb

% Zn

% Cu

% C460B1 460B-1766-015 2.40 130 17 0.43 3.70 0.03 C460B1 460B-1766-017 5.00 251 105 2.87 2.52 0.06 C460B1 460B-1766-020 3.20 336 135 3.01 4.39 0.07 C460B1 460B-1766-023 4.70 245 93 1.88 3.67 0.06 C460B1 460B-1766-027 5.10 428 161 4.75 5.10 0.08 C460B1 460B-1766-029 0.90 283 92 2.46 4.55 0.18 C460B1 460B-1766-033 1.55 352 34 0.85 10.80 0.04 C460B1 460B-1766-036 1.00 207 57 1.25 4.24 0.01 C460B1 460B-1766-039 0.80 223 70 1.36 4.26 0.05 C460B1 460B-1766-042 4.10 204 91 1.88 2.26 0.04 C460B2 460B-1766-037 3.70 151 43 1.02 2.95 0.04 C460B2 460B-1766-040 4.10 211 54 1.27 4.49 0.07 C460B2 460B-1766-043 1.90 351 67 1.60 8.80 0.10 C460B1 460B-1756-084 0.85 337 76 1.32 8.27 - C460B1 460B-1756-087 5.40 197 23 0.85 5.53 - C460B1 460B-1756-090 4.40 220 119 1.33 2.38 - C460B1 460B-1756-093 1.30 271 75 0.88 6.30 - C460B1 460B-1756-096 1.20 291 46 0.59 8.42 - C460B1 460B-1756-099 0.70 319 62 0.53 8.91 -





(1) All results in this release are rounded. Assays are uncut and undiluted. Widths are core-lengths, not true widths. Silver equivalent: Ag.Eq g/t was calculated using commodity prices of US$22.50 /oz Ag, US$1,800 /oz Au, US$0.94 /lb Pb, and US$1.35 /lb Zn applying metallurgical recoveries of 70.1% for silver and 82.8% for gold in oxides and 79.6% for silver, 80.1% for gold, 74.7% for lead and 58.8% for zinc in sulphides. Metal payable used was 99.6% for silver and 95% for gold in doré produced from oxides and 95% for silver, gold, and lead and 85% for zinc in concentrates produced from sulphides. Cut-off grades considered for oxide and sulphide were, respectively 140 g/t Ag.Eq and 125 g/t Ag.Eq and are based on 2017 costs adjusted by the inflation rate and include sustaining costs. (2) Weighted average grades were calculated over the mineralized widths of each channel (Figures 1 & 2).

Sample Analysis and QA/QC Program

Golden Tag Resources uses a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program that monitors the chain of custody of samples and includes the insertion of blanks, duplicates, and reference standards in each batch of samples sent for analysis. Drill core is photographed, logged, and cut in half with one half retained in a secured location for verification purposes and one half shipped for analysis. Sample preparation (crushing and pulverizing) is performed at ALS Geochemistry, an independent ISO 9001:2001 certified laboratory, in Zacatecas, Mexico and pulps are sent to ALS Geochemistry in Vancouver, Canada for analyses. The entire sample is crushed to 70% passing -2 mm and a riffle split of 250 grams is taken and pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples are analyzed for gold using a standard fire assay with Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS) (Au-AA23) from a 30-gram pulp. Gold assays greater than 10 g/t are re-analyzed on a 30-gram pulp by fire assay with a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21). Samples are also analyzed using a 34 element inductively coupled plasma (ICP) method with atomic emission spectroscopy (AES) on a pulp digested by four acids (ME-ICP61). Overlimit sample values for silver (>100 g/t), lead (>1%), zinc (>1%), and copper (>1%) are re-assayed using a four-acid digestion overlimit method with ICP-AES (ME-OG62). For silver values greater than 1,500 g/t samples are re-assayed using a fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 30-gram pulp (Ag-GRA21). No QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

Review by Qualified Person and QA/QC

The scientific and technical information in this document has been reviewed and approved by Bruce Robbins, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Golden Tag Resources

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (soon - Silver Storm Mining Ltd.) holds advanced stage silver projects located in Durango, Mexico. Golden Tag recently completed the acquisition of 100% of the La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation which is comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill as well as five underground mines and an open pit that collectively produced 34.3 million silver-equivalent ounces between 2005 and 2019. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project which is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico. For more information regarding the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.goldentag.ca.

