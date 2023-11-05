Menü Artikel
Raiden Resources Limited: Arrow to Receive $0.5M in Cash and Shares for Tenements

05.11.2023  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Arrow Minerals Ltd. (ASX:AMD) advises that Raiden Resources Ltd. (ASX:RDN) has elected to exercise the Upfront Option to acquire 100% of the lithium-caesium-tantalum (Li-Cs-Ta) mineral rights in tenements E47/3476 & E47/3478 located in the Pilbara, Western Australia (Mineral Rights). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Arrow will receive $250,000 in cash and $250,000 in RDN shares.

Arrow will retain a 1% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) over the Mineral Rights, with Raiden retaining the first right of refusal if Arrow wishes to sell the NSR.

ABOUT ARROW MINERALS

Arrow Minerals has a strategy of delivering long-term value to shareholders through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits in West Africa. Arrow has beneficial rights to 33.3% of the Simandou North Iron Project, Guinea and can increase this to 100% through meeting project and expenditure milestones. Arrow aims to systematically advance the Simandou North Iron Project over the coming months to identify areas of high-grade iron within the project area and realise the potential value released through the major infrastructural upgrades, rail and port, underway in the region.



About Raiden Resources Limited:

Raiden Resources Ltd. (ASX:RDN) (DAX:YM4) is a dual listed exploration and development company which is advancing the Mt Sholl Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-Palladium deposit in the Pilbara. The Company's portfolio host metals and commodities considered critical for the revolution of the energy and electrification revolution.



Source:
Raiden Resources Ltd.



Contact:

DUSKO LJUBOJEVIC Managing Director Raiden Resources Ltd. dusko@raidenresources.com.au www.raidenresources.com.au


