Newcrest Announces Implementation of Scheme
Melbourne, November 6, 2023 - Newcrest Mining Ltd. (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) announces that the proposed scheme of arrangement under which Newcrest will be acquired by Newmont Corp. (via its subsidiary, Newmont Overseas Holdings Pty Ltd) has been implemented today.
Scheme Consideration
Eligible Newcrest shareholders have received the Scheme Consideration of 0.400 Newmont securities for each Newcrest share held on the Scheme Record Date being 7.00pm (Melbourne time) on 30 October 2023. Eligible Newcrest shareholders on the:
-
Australian share register have received Newmont CHESS depositary interests;
-
PNG share register have received Newmont PETS depositary interests; and
-
Canadian share register have received Newmont shares.
Newcrest shareholders who are ineligible foreign shareholders will not receive Newmont securities. Instead, these shareholders will receive the cash proceeds of the sale of the Newmont shares by the sale agent.
Delisting of Newcrest
Trading in Newcrest shares on the ASX, PNGX and TSX was suspended at the close of trading on 26 October 2023. Newcrest intends to apply for the termination of the official quotation of Newcrest shares on the ASX with effect from close of trading on 7 November 2023 (AEDT). Newcrest has applied for termination of the official quotation of Newcrest shares on PNGX and TSX with effect from close of trading on 7 November 2023 (AEDT) and 6 November 2023 (Eastern Time) respectively.
