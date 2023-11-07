Renforth Commences Drill Program on ~20km Victoria Battery Metals Structure in Quebec

Drill program is an infill program along 2.2km of strike which hosted historic pits, November 7th, 2023 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (FSE:9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") would like to inform shareholders that the Fall 2023 drill program on Renforth's wholly owned 330 sq. km. Surimeau property has begun, focused on ~2km of mineralized strike in the central portion of the ~20km long Victoria mineralized structure.

Renforth interprets the Victoria Mineralized Horizon, which stretches ~20km west to east across the central portion of the ~330 sq. km. Surimeau property, to be an "Outokumpu" style mineralized occurrence, commencing on surface to the deepest pierce point drilled to date, ~160m vertical depth. Outokumpu refers to a mining district in eastern Finland where several similar deposits have been mined since the early 1900's. Outokumpu-type deposits occur in close association with ultramafic rocks where mineralization occurs as a result of structural juxtaposition between magmatic Ni-Cu-(PGM) and stratabound, syngenetic Zn-Cu VMS-type sulfides.

The Outokumpu-type assemblage found at Surimeau generally consists of carbonate rock, calc-silicates, and serpentinite in close contact with bands of graphitic mudstones that are generally less than 5 meters in thickness. Structural repetition is evident in drill core where in certain cases there are multiple repeated sequences. Mineralization at Surimeau consists primarily of disseminated sulfides, hosted in carbonatized, albitized and silicified rocks at the sheared contacts between serpentinite and graphitic mudstones, and within the mudstones themselves, consisting of varying levels of Ni, Cu, Co, Zn and anomalous PGE's.

With this drill program Renforth plans to drill approximately 4000m in a series of drillholes designed to undercut previous mineralization, to infill the spacing along the 2.2 km of strike currently defined in the main Victoria area to approximately 100m between drillholes in order to support a maiden 43-101 MRE calculation, and to collar additional holes in the north (drilled south as the mineralization dips north) in order to intersect the 3 mineralized repetitions identified to date.

About Renforth

Renforth is a battery metals area play with the dominant brownfield land position south of the world class Cadillac-Larder Lake Fault ("CLLF") in the prolific Cadillac and Malartic mining camps of Quebec's Abitibi. Offering exposure to gold, zinc, nickel, copper, cobalt and more, including lithium, Renforth's land position encompasses several areas of interest.

Renforth's position is unique in that the both the battery metals mineralization at Surimeau and our gold deposit at Parbec are road accessible, with hydro power crossing the properties, in an established and secure mining jurisdiction which regularly ranks as Top 10 (as determined by the Fraser Institute) in the world.

Renforth is engaged in the active exploration of the proven Surimeau battery metals mineralization, working towards a maiden resource statement, and the remodeling of our Parbec gold deposit to incorporate the ~15,000m drilled subsequent to the 2019 effective date of the last MRE.

Technical disclosure in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Francis R. Newton PGeo, OGQ a "qualified person" pursuant to NI 43-101.

