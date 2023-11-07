Metals Creek Discovers Additional High Grade Mineralization While Trenching on the Shabaqua Corners Gold Property

Thunder Bay, November 7, 2023 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce another new high grade gold discovery while mechanical surface trenching on the Shabaqua Corners Gold Property.

The recently announced trenching program (See MEK news release dated September 7, 2023) targeting multiple prospective gold targets has resulted in the discovery of additional high grade gold mineralization approximately 205m west of Main Zone. This new discovery was the result of trenching a highly anomalous soil assay of 82 ppb (parts per billion) gold which resulted in the discovery of a narrow flat lying high grade mineralized structure. Initial sampling returned 50.1 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au). Gold mineralization is associated with a narrow strongly mineralized flat lying structure with blebby to stringer style mineralization with 2-20% arsenopyrite 2-5% cubic pyrite with associated silicification and quartz fragments and hosted within mafic volcanics. The presence of cubic pyrite appears to be a key indicator for gold mineralization as previously demonstrated at Main Zone. This new high-grade discovery is 150 meters (m) south of the recently discovered Echo Zone (See MEK news release dated August 16, 2023) and represents a potential style of mineralization with strong mineralization within flat lying structure. Additional other soil sample anomalies were trenched and the results will be released as assays are received and compiled. (Note: The surface grab samples described in this news release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of the property.)

The property is located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, approximately 54 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario near Shabaqua Corners and on trend to Delta Resources Delta 1 project. The property has seen very little exploration work.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO of Metals Creek, states, "These new high-grade discoveries demonstrate that similar style mineralization exists on Metals Creeks Shabaqua Corners Gold Property (SCGP) to that of mineralization east of SCGP. With the limited amount of exploration work that has been historically performed in this portion of the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, we are highly encouraged about the exploration potential for additional discoveries based on our new gold discoveries to date over a short period of time."

The eastern boundary of the property is located 1.57 kilometers(km) west of Delta Resources (DLTA) drill hole DL-22-18 which returned an intercept of 5.92 g/t Au over 31m (Source: Delta New Release October 31, 2022). Trenching conducted on Delta's ground 390m east of the property boundary, returned an interval of 2.22 g/t Au over 8m (Source: Delta Resources Website).

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek owns and/or has option agreements in place to acquire a 100% interest in claims in the Shabaqua Corners area of North western Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

Metals Creek Resources Corp.

telephone: (709)-256-6060

fax: (709)-256-6061

MetalsCreek.com

Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes

Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186528