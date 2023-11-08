Menü Artikel
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

05:53 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Nov. 7, 2023 -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DGTL HOLDINGS INC. ("DGTL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 6, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions dated October 5, 2023 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, November 9, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

GREEN MINING INNOVATION INC. ("GMI")
[formerly Goldstar Minerals Inc. ("GDM")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on June 29, 2022, the Company has changed its name from Goldstar Minerals Inc. to Green Mining Innovation Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, November 9, 2023, the common shares of Green Mining Innovation Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Goldstar Minerals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an "All other metal ore mining" company (NAICS Number: 212299).

Capitalization:

Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 60,792,100 common shares are issued and outstanding.


Escrow:

Nil


Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

GMI (NEW)

CUSIP Number:

39312G105 (NEW)


GREEN MINING INNOVATION INC. (« GMI »)
[Anciennement Société Minière Goldstar Inc. (« GDM »)]
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Changement de dénomination sociale
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 novembre 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite à une résolution adoptée par les actionnaires de la société le 29 juin 2022, la société a modifié sa dénomination sociale de Société Minière Goldstar Inc. à Green Mining Innovation Inc. Il n'y a pas de consolidation du capital-actions.

Les actions ordinaires de Green Mining Innovation Inc. seront admises à la négociation de la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires jeudi le 9 novembre 2023 et les actions ordinaires de Société Minière Goldstar Inc. seront retirées de la cote. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « Extraction de tous les autres minerais métalliques » (numéro de SCIAN : 212299).

Capitalisation :

Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 60 792 100 actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation


Titres entiercés :

Aucun


Agent des transferts :

Compagnie Trust TSX

Symbole au téléscripteur :

GMI (NOUVEAU)

Numéro de CUSIP :

39312G105 (NOUVEAU)

__________________________________

WINSHEAR GOLD CORP. ("WINS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special distribution (return of capital) - Due Bill Trading:

Distribution per Common Share: $0.25
Payable Date: December 8, 2023
Record Date: November 23, 2023
Ex-distribution Date: December 11, 2023
Due Bill Period: November 22, 2023 to December 8, 2023 inclusively
Due Bill Redemption Date: December 12, 2023

Trades that are executed on TSXV during the due bill period will be identified to ensure
purchasers of the common shares receive the distribution.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 6, 2023, the following Company name should have read as follow:

Lovitt Resources Inc. ("LRC.H")

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

23/11/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

Boron One Holdings Inc. ("BONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 19, 2023:

Number of Shares:

11,576,000 shares


Purchase Price:

$0.05 per share


Warrants:

11,576,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,576,000 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.07 for a 6-month period

$0.12 for next 6-month period


Number of Placees:

23 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares



Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

600,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$14,335.85

N/A

N/A


The Company issued a news release on November 3, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GEOMEGA RESOURCES INC. ("GMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 27, 2023 and the Company's press release dated November 6, 2023, the original expiry date of the warrants is November 9, 2023 rather than November 6, 2023. The Bulletin should have read as follows:

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants:

11,459,093

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

November 9, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

November 6, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.25


These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 14,709,093 common shares with 14,709,093 common share purchase warrants attached, of which 3,250,000 have been exercised. The private placement was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 20, 2020.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 26, 2023 and November 6, 2023.

RESSOURCES GEOMEGA INC. (« GMA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Correction, Prolongation des bons de souscription
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 novembre 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite au bulletin émis par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») le 27 octobre 2023, et le communiqué de presse émis par la société le 6 novembre 2023, la date d'échéance originale des bons de souscription est le 9 novembre 2023 et non le 6 novembre 2023. Le bulletin aurait dû se lire :

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation de la date d'échéance des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :

Nombre de bons :

11 459 093

Date d'échéance initiale des bons :

Le 9 novembre 2023

Nouvelle date d'expiration des bons :

Le 6 novembre 2024

Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,25 $


Les bons de souscription ci-dessus ont été émis par le biais d'un placement privé dans le cadre de l'émission de 14 709 093 d'actions ordinaires et 14 709 093 bons de souscription, de laquelle 3 250 000 ont déjà été exercés. Le placement privé a été accepté par la Bourse le 20 novembre 2020.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 26 octobre 2023 et le 6 novembre 2023.

__________________________________

Goldex Resources Corp. ("GDX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 6, 2023:

Number of Shares:

3,250,000 shares


Purchase Price:

$0.06 per share


Warrants:

3,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,250,000 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 for a five-year period


Number of Placees:

4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares



Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

2,125,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

NA

NA


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

NA

NA

NA


The Company issued a news release on November 3, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

Goldex Resources Corp. ("GDX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,249,183 common shares at a deemed value of $0.06 per share and 10,249,183 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $614,951.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:





Creditors

# of

Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price

per Share

Aggregate # of

Shares





Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A


Warrants: 10,249,183 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,249,183 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a five-year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued, and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

Goldstar Minerals Inc. ("GDM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced by press releases dated May 11, 2023, May 19, 2023 and July 17, 2023:

Number of Shares:

9,166,666 common shares


Purchase Price:

$0.06 per common share


Warrants:

9,166,666 warrants to purchase 9,166,666 common shares


Warrant exercise price:

$0.12 during a period of two years


Number of Placees:

38 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares



Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

1,185,000


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finders' Fee:

$5 880

Nil Share

Nil Warrants


The Company issued news releases on August 18, 2023 and November 7, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

SOCIETE MINIERE GOLDSTAR INC. (« GDM »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 7 novembre 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu du placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier suivant tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés des 11 mai 2023, 19 mai 2023 et 17 juillet 2023:

Nombre d'actions:

9 166 666 actions ordinaires


Prix :

0,06 $ par action ordinaire


Bons de souscription :

9 166 666 bons de souscription permettant d'acquérir 9 166 666 d'actions ordinaires


Prix d'exercice des bons :

0,12 $ par action pendant une période de deux ans suivant la clôture.


Nombre de souscripteurs:

38 souscripteurs


Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Souscripteurs

# de souscripteur (s)

# d'actions

Souscription totale des initiés existants

1

1 185 000


Montant total en

espéces ($)

# total d'actions

# total de bons de

souscription

Honoraire d'intermédiation:

5 880 $

Aucun

Aucun


La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés des 18 août 2023 et 7 novembre 2023. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

Goldstar Minerals Inc. ("GDM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the acquisition of a 100% interest in I.M.V. Project, including 8 claims located in the Montérégie region of southern Québec, for the following consideration:

CONSIDERATION

CASH ($)

SECURITIES

WORK

EXPENDITURES ($)




Upon closing

N/A

18,000,000 common

shares

N/A


The Company paid a finder's fee of 900,000 common shares pursuant to the transaction.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 11, 2023, July 17, 2023, August 18, 2023 and November 7, 2023

SOCIETE MINIERE GOLDSTAR INC. (« GDM »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 novembre 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à l'acquisition du projet I.M.V., incluant 8 claims situés dans la région de la Montérégie dans le sud du Québec, pour la considération suivante :

CONTREPARTIE

ESPÈCES ($)

TITRES

ENGAGEMENTS AU TITRE

DE TRAVAUX ($)




À la clôture

S/O

18 000 000 d'actions

ordinaires

S/O

La société a payé un honoraire d'intermédiation de 900 000 actions ordinaires en vertu de la transaction.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société les 11 mai 2023, 17 juillet 2023, 18 août 2023 et 7 novembre 2023.

________________________________________

Kiplin Metals Inc. ("KIP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 4, 2023, and August 16, 2023:

Number of Shares:

1,250,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.17 per share


Warrants:

1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.23 for a one-year period


Number of Placees:

2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares



Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A


The Company issued a news release on August 24, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

Kiplin Metals Inc. ("KIP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length share purchase agreement to acquire all of the outstanding share capital from the holder of the Lloyd Lake Uranium Project located in Athabasca in Saskatchewan in consideration for the issuance of 4,500,000 common shares of the Company to the vendor.

The vendor will retain a one-percent gross over-riding royalty (the "Royalty") on revenue from the sale of commercial production from the Lloyd Lake Uranium Project. The Royalty may be purchased back at any time in consideration for a one-time cash payment of $1,000,000.

CASH ($)

SECURITIES

WORK

EXPENDITURES ($)

CONSIDERATION

N/A

4,500,000 common shares

N/A


For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 30, 2023.

________________________________________

Tombill Mines Ltd. ("TBLL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 5, 2023, and October 26, 2023:

Number of Shares:

47,999,999 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.015 per share


Warrants:

47,999,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 47,999,999 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.05 for a five-year period


Number of Placees:

12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares



Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

3

22,000,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

560,000 Shares

560,000 Warrants


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for a period of five years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 2, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange



Contact
Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com
