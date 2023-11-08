TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
DGTL HOLDINGS INC. ("DGTL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 6, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions dated October 5, 2023 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Thursday, November 9, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
GREEN MINING INNOVATION INC. ("GMI")
[formerly Goldstar Minerals Inc. ("GDM")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on June 29, 2022, the Company has changed its name from Goldstar Minerals Inc. to Green Mining Innovation Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Thursday, November 9, 2023, the common shares of Green Mining Innovation Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Goldstar Minerals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an "All other metal ore mining" company (NAICS Number: 212299).
Capitalization:
Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 60,792,100 common shares are issued and outstanding.
Escrow:
|
Nil
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
|
GMI (NEW)
CUSIP Number:
|
39312G105 (NEW)
GREEN MINING INNOVATION INC. (« GMI »)
[Anciennement Société Minière Goldstar Inc. (« GDM »)]
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Changement de dénomination sociale
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 novembre 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Suite à une résolution adoptée par les actionnaires de la société le 29 juin 2022, la société a modifié sa dénomination sociale de Société Minière Goldstar Inc. à Green Mining Innovation Inc. Il n'y a pas de consolidation du capital-actions.
Les actions ordinaires de Green Mining Innovation Inc. seront admises à la négociation de la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires jeudi le 9 novembre 2023 et les actions ordinaires de Société Minière Goldstar Inc. seront retirées de la cote. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « Extraction de tous les autres minerais métalliques » (numéro de SCIAN : 212299).
Capitalisation :
Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 60 792 100 actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation
Titres entiercés :
|
Aucun
Agent des transferts :
|
Compagnie Trust TSX
Symbole au téléscripteur :
|
GMI (NOUVEAU)
Numéro de CUSIP :
|
39312G105 (NOUVEAU)
WINSHEAR GOLD CORP. ("WINS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following special distribution (return of capital) - Due Bill Trading:
Distribution per Common Share: $0.25
Payable Date: December 8, 2023
Record Date: November 23, 2023
Ex-distribution Date: December 11, 2023
Due Bill Period: November 22, 2023 to December 8, 2023 inclusively
Due Bill Redemption Date: December 12, 2023
Trades that are executed on TSXV during the due bill period will be identified to ensure
purchasers of the common shares receive the distribution.
NEX COMPANY:
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 6, 2023, the following Company name should have read as follow:
Lovitt Resources Inc. ("LRC.H")
All other information remains unchanged.
23/11/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
Boron One Holdings Inc. ("BONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 19, 2023:
Number of Shares:
|
11,576,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
|
11,576,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,576,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.07 for a 6-month period
|
$0.12 for next 6-month period
Number of Placees:
|
23 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
600,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$14,335.85
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on November 3, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
GEOMEGA RESOURCES INC. ("GMA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 27, 2023 and the Company's press release dated November 6, 2023, the original expiry date of the warrants is November 9, 2023 rather than November 6, 2023. The Bulletin should have read as follows:
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Number of Warrants:
|
11,459,093
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 9, 2023
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 6, 2024
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.25
These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 14,709,093 common shares with 14,709,093 common share purchase warrants attached, of which 3,250,000 have been exercised. The private placement was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 20, 2020.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 26, 2023 and November 6, 2023.
RESSOURCES GEOMEGA INC. (« GMA »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Correction, Prolongation des bons de souscription
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 novembre 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Suite au bulletin émis par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») le 27 octobre 2023, et le communiqué de presse émis par la société le 6 novembre 2023, la date d'échéance originale des bons de souscription est le 9 novembre 2023 et non le 6 novembre 2023. Le bulletin aurait dû se lire :
Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation de la date d'échéance des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :
Nombre de bons :
|
11 459 093
|
Date d'échéance initiale des bons :
|
Le 9 novembre 2023
|
Nouvelle date d'expiration des bons :
|
Le 6 novembre 2024
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,25 $
Les bons de souscription ci-dessus ont été émis par le biais d'un placement privé dans le cadre de l'émission de 14 709 093 d'actions ordinaires et 14 709 093 bons de souscription, de laquelle 3 250 000 ont déjà été exercés. Le placement privé a été accepté par la Bourse le 20 novembre 2020.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 26 octobre 2023 et le 6 novembre 2023.
Goldex Resources Corp. ("GDX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 6, 2023:
Number of Shares:
|
3,250,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,250,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a five-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
2,125,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
NA
|
NA
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
The Company issued a news release on November 3, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
Goldex Resources Corp. ("GDX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,249,183 common shares at a deemed value of $0.06 per share and 10,249,183 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $614,951.
Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
per Share
|
Aggregate # of
Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Warrants: 10,249,183 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,249,183 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a five-year period
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued, and the debt extinguished.
Goldstar Minerals Inc. ("GDM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced by press releases dated May 11, 2023, May 19, 2023 and July 17, 2023:
Number of Shares:
|
9,166,666 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
9,166,666 warrants to purchase 9,166,666 common shares
|
Warrant exercise price:
|
$0.12 during a period of two years
|
Number of Placees:
|
38 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
1,185,000
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finders' Fee:
|
$5 880
|
Nil Share
|
Nil Warrants
The Company issued news releases on August 18, 2023 and November 7, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
SOCIETE MINIERE GOLDSTAR INC. (« GDM »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 7 novembre 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu du placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier suivant tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés des 11 mai 2023, 19 mai 2023 et 17 juillet 2023:
Nombre d'actions:
|
9 166 666 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,06 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
9 166 666 bons de souscription permettant d'acquérir 9 166 666 d'actions ordinaires
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,12 $ par action pendant une période de deux ans suivant la clôture.
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
38 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Souscripteurs
|
# de souscripteur (s)
|
# d'actions
|
Souscription totale des initiés existants
|
1
|
1 185 000
|
Montant total en
espéces ($)
|
# total d'actions
|
# total de bons de
souscription
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
5 880 $
|
Aucun
|
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés des 18 août 2023 et 7 novembre 2023. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.
Goldstar Minerals Inc. ("GDM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to the acquisition of a 100% interest in I.M.V. Project, including 8 claims located in the Montérégie region of southern Québec, for the following consideration:
CONSIDERATION
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
EXPENDITURES ($)
|
Upon closing
|
N/A
|
18,000,000 common
shares
|
N/A
The Company paid a finder's fee of 900,000 common shares pursuant to the transaction.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 11, 2023, July 17, 2023, August 18, 2023 and November 7, 2023
SOCIETE MINIERE GOLDSTAR INC. (« GDM »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 novembre 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à l'acquisition du projet I.M.V., incluant 8 claims situés dans la région de la Montérégie dans le sud du Québec, pour la considération suivante :
CONTREPARTIE
|
ESPÈCES ($)
|
TITRES
|
ENGAGEMENTS AU TITRE
DE TRAVAUX ($)
|
À la clôture
|
S/O
|
18 000 000 d'actions
ordinaires
|
S/O
La société a payé un honoraire d'intermédiation de 900 000 actions ordinaires en vertu de la transaction.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société les 11 mai 2023, 17 juillet 2023, 18 août 2023 et 7 novembre 2023.
Kiplin Metals Inc. ("KIP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 4, 2023, and August 16, 2023:
Number of Shares:
|
1,250,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.17 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.23 for a one-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on August 24, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Kiplin Metals Inc. ("KIP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length share purchase agreement to acquire all of the outstanding share capital from the holder of the Lloyd Lake Uranium Project located in Athabasca in Saskatchewan in consideration for the issuance of 4,500,000 common shares of the Company to the vendor.
The vendor will retain a one-percent gross over-riding royalty (the "Royalty") on revenue from the sale of commercial production from the Lloyd Lake Uranium Project. The Royalty may be purchased back at any time in consideration for a one-time cash payment of $1,000,000.
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
EXPENDITURES ($)
|
CONSIDERATION
|
N/A
|
4,500,000 common shares
|
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 30, 2023.
Tombill Mines Ltd. ("TBLL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 7, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 5, 2023, and October 26, 2023:
Number of Shares:
|
47,999,999 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.015 per share
|
Warrants:
|
47,999,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 47,999,999 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a five-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
12 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
3
|
22,000,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
560,000 Shares
|
560,000 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for a period of five years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on November 2, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.
Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com