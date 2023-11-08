Prime Announces More High-Grade Drilling Results from the Z-T Area at Los Reyes

VANCOUVER, Nov. 08, 2023 - Prime Mining Corp. ("Prime" or the "Company") (TSX-V: PRYM, OTCQX: PRMNF, Frankfurt: 04V3) is reporting expansion drilling results from the Company's Los Reyes Project (the "Project"), located in Sinaloa State, Mexico. These results come from the Z-T Area and are not included in the Company's May 2, 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE").



Prime Mining Corp. Chief Executive Officer Daniel Kunz commented, "The drill results released today continue to extend the high-grade plunge at the south-east end of the Z-T Area, known as Tahonitas. Today's results, along with previously released holes in this area, have extended mineralization approximately 250m down-dip from the May 2023 resource pits. We are excited by how the mineralization in this area is developing and continue to drill Z-T as part of our success-based drill program."

Scott Smith, Executive Vice President of Exploration, added, "The exploration team is working diligently to execute on our strategic drilling plan with six drills currently operating. Today's release reflects a portion of the Tahonitas drilling in-progress, as we continue to process and receive drilling results from Z-T in addition to other expansion and generative areas."

Expansion Drilling Highlights in the Z-T Area:

Tahonitas

The Company is reporting nine core holes in the Tahonitas area that include the following highlights:

2.49 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold-equivalent ("AuEq") (2.11 gpt Au and 29.3 gpt Ag) over 20.1 metres ("m") estimated true width ("etw") in hole 23TA-79, including: 6.30 gpt AuEq (5.74 gpt Au and 42.9 gpt Ag) over 6.3 m etw.

2.00 gpt AuEq (1.06 gpt Au and 72.6 gpt Ag) over 5.5 m etw in hole 23TA-80, including: 3.59 gpt AuEq (2.57 gpt Au and 78.5 gpt Ag) over 1.8 m etw.

1.14 gpt AuEq (1.04 gpt Au and 7.7 gpt Ag) over 4.45 m etw in hole 23TA-73, including: 3.51 gpt AuEq (3.26 gpt Au and 19.6 gpt Ag) over 1.0 m etw.



Figure 1: Expansion drilling update





Drill Hole Highlights1

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) ETW (m) Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) AuEq Au Cut-off Area 23TA-72 319.35 320.20 0.85 0.85 1.07 74.8 2.04 1 Tahonitas 23TA-72 361.10 362.15 1.05 1.05 0.44 4.6 0.50 0.2 Tahonitas 23TA-73 234.55 239.15 4.60 4.45 1.04 7.7 1.14 0.2 Tahonitas including 236.60 237.65 1.05 1.00 3.26 19.6 3.51 1.0 Tahonitas 23TA-73 339.50 343.90 4.40 4.40 0.51 13.5 0.68 0.2 Tahonitas including 339.50 340.40 0.90 0.90 1.28 48.9 1.91 1.0 Tahonitas 23TA-74 417.95 425.00 7.05 6.95 0.52 7.8 0.62 0.2 Tahonitas including 422.70 424.10 1.40 1.40 1.87 13.4 2.04 1.0 Tahonitas 23TA-75 13.50 15.00 1.50 1.45 0.49 16.1 0.70 0.2 Tahonitas 23TA-75 267.70 269.10 1.40 1.35 0.76 2.5 0.79 0.2 Tahonitas 23TA-75 285.85 289.25 3.40 3.40 0.42 4.5 0.48 0.2 Tahonitas including 285.85 286.70 0.85 0.85 1.11 4.4 1.17 1 Tahonitas 23TA-75 295.00 299.00 4.00 4.00 0.44 16.2 0.65 0.2 Tahonitas 23TA-75 303.50 305.40 1.90 1.90 0.30 59.6 1.07 0.2 Tahonitas 23TA-76 263.70 266.00 2.30 2.15 0.32 0.9 0.33 0.2 Tahonitas 23TA-77 91.50 94.50 3.00 2.70 0.95 0.8 0.96 0.2 Tahonitas including 93.00 94.50 1.50 1.35 1.62 0.6 1.63 1 Tahonitas 23TA-78 242.50 244.00 1.50 1.50 0.39 1.0 0.40 0.2 Tahonitas 23TA-78 281.70 284.30 2.60 2.55 0.36 2.7 0.39 0.2 Tahonitas 23TA-78 292.35 295.60 3.25 3.20 1.11 44.6 1.69 1 Tahonitas 23TA-78 299.00 305.10 6.10 6.00 0.55 24.8 0.87 0.2 Tahonitas including 302.00 303.00 1.00 1.00 1.17 36.3 1.64 1 Tahonitas 23TA-79 235.90 236.80 0.90 0.80 0.62 5.3 0.69 0.2 Tahonitas 23TA-79 248.15 251.40 3.25 2.95 0.37 10.5 0.51 0.2 Tahonitas 23TA-79 289.65 311.75 22.10 20.05 2.11 29.3 2.49 0.2 Tahonitas including 301.55 308.45 6.90 6.25 5.74 42.9 6.30 1 Tahonitas including 303.65 306.00 2.35 2.15 11.67 46.4 12.27 1 Tahonitas 23TA-80 293.95 302.30 8.35 7.55 0.57 25.5 0.90 0.2 Tahonitas including 293.95 295.00 1.05 0.95 1.82 28.4 2.19 1 Tahonitas 23TA-80 306.00 312.00 6.00 5.45 1.06 72.6 2.00 1 Tahonitas including 307.00 309.00 2.00 1.80 2.57 78.5 3.59 1 Tahonitas

1) See notes below, and the Company's website for further details, and the full set of drill results.

The nine Tahonitas drill holes summarized in this news release intersected high grades at meaningful widths, continuing to build on the mineralized envelope discussed in the Company's September 12, 2023 news release. The exploration team is targeting specific areas of these growing high-grade shoots to add Resources within the Z-T Area pit constrained shapes.



Tahonitas continues to demonstrate higher silver grades compared to other zones within the Z-T area. These higher silver grades have the potential to increase the overall AuEq grades and gold-silver ounces in these areas.

High-grade plunging shoots are still open at depth and along strike in multiple areas along the Z-T area and will continue to be a focus of resource expansion drilling for the remainder of the year.

Figure 2: Z-T Area drilling update





Figure 3: Z-T Area long section with drill holes highlighted (A-A')







Figure 4: Z-T Area (Tahonitas) cross section B-B'





With the end of the rainy season last month, the exploration team has added an additional two drill rigs. Six drill rigs are now turning at Los Reyes, focusing on:

extending the high-grade Z-T Area shoots that remain open at depth, as well as along strike north and south; expanding the two other MRE resource areas, including the eastern extensions of the Guadalupe System; and, exploring the new generative targets, which include Las Primas, Mariposa and a return to Mina 21



Prime has completed over 48,000 m of its planned 60,000 m 2023 drill program and will continue to evaluate its drilling plans using its success-based approach.

Link 1- PDF Figure

Link 2 - PDF Drill Hole Tables

Note 1: Gold equivalent grades are calculated based on an assumed gold price of $US 1700 per ounce and silver price of $22 per ounce, based on the formula AuEq grade (gpt) = Au grade + Ag grade x ($22 / $1,700). Metallurgical recoveries are not considered in the in-situ grade estimate but are estimated to be 93% and 83% for gold and silver, respectively, when processed in a mill, and 72% and 25% respectively when heap-leached.

QA/QC Protocols and Sampling Procedures

Drill core at the Los Reyes project is drilled in predominately HQ size (63.5 millimetre "mm"), reducing to NQ (47.6 mm) when required. Drill core samples are generally 1.50 m long along the core axis with allowance for shorter or longer intervals if required to suit geological constraints. After logging intervals are identified to be sampled, the core is cut and one half is submitted for assay. RC drilling returns rock chips and fines from a 133.35 mm diameter tricone bit. The returns are homogenized and split into 2 halves, with one half submitted for analysis and the other half stored.

Sample QA/QC measures include unmarked certified reference materials, blanks, and field duplicates as well as preparation duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up approximately 8% of the samples submitted to the laboratory for each drill hole.

Samples are picked up from the Project by the laboratory personnel and transported to their facilities in Durango or Hermosillo Mexico, for sample preparation. Sample analysis is carried out by Bureau Veritas and ALS Labs, with fire assay, including over limits fire assay re-analysis, completed at their respective Hermosillo, Mexico laboratories and multi-element analysis completed in North Vancouver, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250-gram split to at least 85% passing 75 microns.

Gold in diamond drill core is analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy of a 30 g sample (code FA430 or Au-AA23). Multi-element chemistry is analyzed by 4-Acid digestion of a 0.25-gram sample split (code MA300 or ME-ICP61) with detection by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometer for a full suite of elements.

Gold assay techniques FA430 and Au-AA23 have an upper detection limit of 10 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the initial assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish via method FA-530 or Au-GRA21. Silver analyses by MA300 and ME-ICP61 have an upper limit of 200 ppm and 100 ppm, respectively. Samples with over-limit silver values are re-analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish FA530 or Au-GRA21.

Both Bureau Veritas and ALS Labs are ISO/IEC accredited assay laboratories.

Qualified Person

Scott Smith, P.Geo., Executive Vice President of Exploration, is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

Additional Notes

Metres is represented by "m"; "etw" is Estimated True Width and is based on drill hole geometry or comparisons with other on-section drill holes; "Au" refers to gold, and "Ag" refers to silver; "gpt" is grams per metric tonne; some figures may not sum due to rounding; Composite assay grades presented in summary tables are calculated using a Au grade minimum average of 0.20 gpt or 1.0 gpt as indicated in "Au Cut-off" column of Summary Tables. Maximum internal waste included in any reported composite interval is 3.00 m. The 1.00 gpt Au cut-off is used to define higher-grade "cores" within the lower-grade halo.

About the Los Reyes Gold and Silver Project

Los Reyes is a rapidly evolving high-grade, low sulphidation epithermal gold-silver project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico. Since acquiring Los Reyes in 2019, Prime has spent approximately US$32 million on direct exploration activities and has completed over 158,000 m of drilling. On May 2, 2023, Prime announced an updated multi-million-ounce high-grade open pit constrained resource (see below, and refer to Note 1 and the May 2, 2023 press release for more details).

May 2, 2023 Pit Constrained Resource Statement





Drilling is on-going and suggests that the three known main deposit areas (Guadalupe, Central and Z-T) are larger than previously reported. Potential also exists for new discoveries where mineralized trends have been identified outside of the currently defined resource areas.

Historic operating results indicate that an estimated 1 million ounces of gold and 60 million ounces of silver were recovered from five separate operations at Los Reyes between 1770 and 1990. Prior to Prime's acquisition, recent operators of Los Reyes had spent approximately US$20 million on exploration, engineering, and prefeasibility studies.

About Prime Mining

Prime is managed by an ideal mix of successful mining executives, strong capital markets personnel and experienced local operators all focused on unlocking the full potential of the Los Reyes Project. The company has a well-planned capital structure with a strong management team and insider ownership. Prime is targeting a material resource expansion at Los Reyes through a combination of new generative area discoveries and growth, while also building on technical de-risking activities to support eventual project development.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation as may be amended from time to time, including, without limitation, statements regarding the perceived merit of the Company's properties, including additional exploration potential of Los Reyes, potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, the potential size of the mineralized zone, metallurgical recoveries, and the Company's exploration and development plans in Mexico. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes, or developments that the Company expects to occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve several risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding the price of gold, silver and copper; the accuracy of mineral resource estimations; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained, including concession renewals and permitting; that political and legal developments will be consistent with current expectations; that currency and exchange rates will be consistent with current levels; and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company or its properties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks related to uncertainties inherent in the preparation of mineral resource estimates, including but not limited to changes to the cost assumptions, variations in quantity of mineralized material, grade or recovery rates, changes to geotechnical or hydrogeological considerations, failure of plant, equipment or processes, changes to availability of power or the power rates, ability to maintain social license, changes to interest or tax rates, changes in project parameters, delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of local communities, environmental risks, title risks, including concession renewal, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, risks relating to COVID-19, delays in or failure to receive access agreements or amended permits, risks inherent in the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies, including costs and expenses, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, as well as its annual information form dated August 21, 2023, available on www.sedar.com. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

