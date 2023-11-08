Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA) announced today that William F. Oplinger, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate on November 16, 2023, at the Goldman Sachs Metals and Mining Conference in New York, New York.

Oplinger will make brief comments, beginning at 1:50 p.m. EST, regarding Alcoa's business, market conditions, and the Company's outlook in the current market, and may include factors that could affect the present quarter's financial results. His remarks will be followed by a brief question-and-answer session.

A slide presentation, which will be used in connection with November conferences and investor meetings, will be on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.alcoa.com on Monday, November 13, 2023.

A live audio webcast of the session will be available on the "Investors" section of Alcoa's website, www.alcoa.com. A transcript and audio replay will also be available after the session on the "Investors" section of www.alcoa.com.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products with a vision to reinvent the aluminum industry for a sustainable future. With a values-based approach that encompasses integrity, operating excellence, care for people and courageous leadership, our purpose is to Turn Raw Potential into Real Progress. Since developing the process that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life, our talented Alcoans have developed breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to greater efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

