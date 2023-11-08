Scotch Creek Completes Soil Sampling Program on Miranda Project

Vancouver, November 8, 2023 - Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (CSE: SCV) (FSE: 7S2) (OTC Pink: SCVFF) (the "Company") ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a soil sampling program on their 5,360-acre Miranda project located in Jackson Valley, Nevada. The program consisted of 69 sample points collected by Scotch Creeks Technical Director, Robert D. Marvin, P. Geo.

Scotch Creek Ventures' exploration team executed the soil sampling program, announced on October 11, 2023 (see news release) and covered strategic locations across the Miranda project. The objective was to gather critical geological data to enhance the company's understanding of the project's mineralization potential.

"We commenced our initial surface exploration efforts with soil sampling. We concentrated our activities on the southern part of the property, where we encountered pale orange siltstones beneath a thin layer of gravel. During the survey, we identified salt-bearing zones at two distinct locations. These sites revealed well-developed, carbonate-rich silty claystone on the surface, yet the full extent of these salty zones remains obscured by the surrounding gravel cover." commented Mr. Robert D. Marvin, Scotch Creek's Qualified Person. "The presence of white salt crusts on the surface is highly promising, indicating the past existence of brine lake conditions on the Miranda project. Future surface exploration plans may include a shallow auger drilling program to sample the evaporite units hidden beneath the gravel cover, allowing us to delve deeper beyond the surface exposures."

Scotch Creek Ventures will continue to build on the soil sampling program as they continue progressing exploration and development activities on the Miranda project. The company remains focused on creating value and advancing its portfolio of Nevada properties.

About the Miranda project

The 100% owned Miranda project is located in Jackson Valley, Nevada, a relatively closed arid basin with similar characteristics to Clayton Valley. The Miranda project is situated in an area near known lithium deposits, a preliminary soil sample program completed by Nevada Sunrise confirms the presence of lithium.

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one mining jurisdictions such as Nevada, USA. Scotch Creek's vision is to secure North America's green revolution future with strategically sourced lithium projects.

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.scotch-creek.com or under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

