Wesdome Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Payable gold production in the third quarter was 27,760 ounces at cash costs per ounce 1 of $1,755 (US$1,308) and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce 1 of $2,711 (US$2,021). Q3 was forecasted as the lightest cash flow quarter of the year due to timing of capital outlays and planned downtime at Eagle River.

At Kiena, development of the ramp to the 129-level mining horizon tracked ahead of schedule. Delineation drilling to date has also confirmed the continuity, thickness, and high grade of the A zone at depth, as per the reserve block model.

Cash margins 1 were $22.2 million, and free cash flow 1 was $10.7 million. During the quarter Wesdome received a $12.5 million tax refund.

Quarterly net loss of $3.2 million ($0.02) per share in the third quarter of 2023 and adjusted net loss of $2.6 million ($0.02) per share. Positive operating cash flow of $45.1 million ($0.30 per share).

Available liquidity of $142.6 million, including $31.6 million in cash and $111 million of undrawn availability under the Company's revolving credit facility.

Reaffirming consolidated 2023 production guidance of 110,000 to 130,000 ounces as well as cost guidance for cash costs, all-in sustaining costs and capital expenditures.

Anthea Bath, President and CEO, commented, "In the recent quarter, we made solid progress in advancing development and de-risking our future strategic plans. Eagle River reported consistent results after the completion of mill and infrastructure upgrades during an annual shutdown, and Kiena's ramp development remains ahead of schedule, with access to the 129-metre level achieved after quarter end in November. Elevated cost levels during the quarter were due to planned downtime and timing of capital outlays.

Reaching the 129-level metre at Kiena was an important milestone for Wesdome as it will enable access to the higher-grade Deep A zone stopes in the first half of next year. Also, efforts continue to further de-risk our 2024 mine plans, with delineation drilling reinforcing our block model and overall mine strategy. Site preparation for the Presqu'Île ramp portal and related infrastructure is also underway following the receipt of permits at the end of the quarter.

At Eagle River, performance on various fronts continues to exceed budget. An asset optimization initiative is being launched internally to optimize the unit cost structure of the asset with a view to value by investigating alternative mining and material handling methods, cut-off grade levels, and planning methodologies.

We are expecting a strong finish to this year and based on our year-to-date performance, we are well positioned to deliver on the mid-point of production and cost guidance. Looking ahead, preliminary plans for 2024 continue to point to a production and operating cash flow rebound which will support total capital investment levels similar to this year."

Financial and Operating Highlights

A summary of the Company's consolidated financial and operating results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 are presented below:

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Financial Results Revenues 69,696 61,823 230,952 190,448 Cost of sales 71,450 56,294 216,916 152,374 Cash margin1 22,233 16,993 85,393 69,208 Net loss attributable to shareholders (3,248 ) (3,899 ) (8,607 ) (11,179 ) Net income ($/sh) (0.02 ) (0.03 ) (0.06 ) (0.08 ) Adjusted attributable net loss1 (2,573 ) (3,899 ) (4,330 ) (2,329 ) Adjusted attributable net loss1 ($/sh) (0.02 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (0.02 ) Operating cash flow 45,076 12,945 64,175 54,939 Operating cash flow ($/sh) 0.30 0.09 0.44 0.39 Cash flow from financing activities (2,370 ) 21,961 7,367 20,128 Cash flow from investing activities (33,191 ) (33,681 ) (73,145 ) 107,090 Free cash flow1 10,672 (23,193 ) (14,204 ) (58,565 ) Free cash flow1 ($/sh) 0.07 (0.16 ) (0.10 ) (0.41 ) Operating Results Gold produced (oz) 27,760 22,883 87,119 75,734 Gold sold (oz) 27,000 27,500 89,000 81,500 Average realized gold price ($/oz) 2,579 2,246 2,592 2,334 Average realized gold price (US$/oz) 1,923 1,720 1,926 1,819 Cash costs1 ($/oz) 1,755 1,628 1,633 1,485 All-in sustaining costs1 ($/oz) 2,711 2,217 2,293 1,975 All-in sustaining costs1 (US$/oz) 2,021 1,698 1,704 1,539 Financial Position Cash and cash equivalents 31,582 24,741 31,582 24,741 Working capital (18,839 ) (35,457 ) (18,839 ) (35,457 ) Total assets 605,364 578,762 605,364 578,762 Current liabilities 87,577 93,733 87,577 93,733 Total liabilities 180,981 190,542 180,981 190.542

Notes:

Refer to the section entitled "Non-IFRS Performance Measures" for the reconciliation of these non-IFRS measurements to the financial statements





Eagle River, Ontario

Q3 2023 Q3 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Ore milled (tonnes) Eagle River 55,153 52,247 167,959 165,428 Mishi - 3,595 6,150 23,153 Total Ore Milled 55,153 55,842 174,109 188,581 Head grade (grams per tonne, "g/t") Eagle River 11.9 10.7 12.1 10.6 Mishi - 2.8 2.3 3.2 Total head grade 11.9 10.2 12.1 9.7 Recoveries (%) Eagle River 96.7 96.6 96.7 96.6 Mishi - 83.0 72.5 83.5 Total Gold recovery 96.7 96.3 96.7 96.0 Gold production (ounces) Eagle River 20,391 17,405 63,395 54,495 Mishi - 270 332 2,005 Total Gold Production 20,391 17,675 63,727 56,500 Production sold (ounces) 19,600 18,800 66,100 57,600 Production costs per tonne milled1 503 475 485 412 Cash margin1 ($/oz) 1,134 774 1,202 966 Cash costs1 ($/oz) 1,442 1,473 1,380 1,377 All-in sustaining costs1 ($/oz) 2,467 2,259 2,039 1,989

For the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, production increased by 15% from Q3 2022 to 20,391 ounces due to a 16% increase in head grade offset by a 1% decrease in throughput; higher grades and lower tonnes processed are due in part to the Mishi Pit stockpile being fully depleted in Q1 2023, therefore not contributing to 2023 Q3 production. In 2022, Mishi had contributed 3,595 tonnes grading 2.82g/t to production. Higher grades were also achieved from the underground mine as a result of strong performances in the Falcon and 300 zones, in line with expectations. The mill performed its annual two weeks maintenance in July.

Q3 2023 cash cost of $1,442 (US$1,075) per ounce of gold sold1 decreased by 2% or $31 per ounce from Q3 2022 primarily due to a 4% increase in ounces sold.

Q3 2023 AISC of $2,467 (US$1,839) per ounce of gold sold1 increased by 9% or $208 per ounce from Q3 2022 due to higher cash costs and site infrastructure spending; partially offset by a 4% increase in ounces sold.

Generated $2.1 million in cash margin net AISC1 in Q3 2023 compared to $(0.2) million in Q3 2022 primarily due to the 4% increase in ounces sold and the higher average Canadian dollar gold price; partially offset by the 2% increase in overall aggregate site operating costs and the 50% increase in site infrastructure spending.

Kiena, Quebec

Q3 2023 Q3 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Ore milled (tonnes) 47,351 16,112 141,499 63,752 Head grade (grams per tonne, "g/t") 4.9 10.2 5.2 9.5 Recoveries (%) 98.4 98.5 98.0 98.4 Gold production (ounces) 7,369 5,208 23,392 19,234 Production sold (ounces) 7,400 8,700 22,900 23,900 Production costs per tonne milled1 402 869 419 643 Cash margin1 ($/oz) 0 280 258 568 Cash costs1 ($/oz) 2,585 1,963 2,365 1,746 All-in sustaining costs1 ($/oz) 3,359 2,126 3,027 1,941

For the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, production increased by 41% from Q3 2022 to 7,369 ounces due to a 194% increase in throughput offset by a 52% decrease in head grade; the lower grades achieved so far in 2023 are the result of mining lower grade ore from the Martin and S50 zones to supplement limited production from Kiena Deep. Positive reconciliation continued into Q3, with the newly commissioned A2 zone (satellite zone running parallel to A Zone on levels 118, 116 and 114 and located entirely in the footwall schists) being a significant contributor. Development of the ramp to the 129 level mining horizon continued to track ahead of schedule during Q3 2023, positioning the mine to ramp up gold production in 2024. Delineation drilling into the 129 level horizon was initiated during the quarter from the ramp, and preliminary results confirm the continuity, thickness and high grade of the A zone at depth, as per the reserve block model.

Q3 2023 cash cost of $2,585 (US$1,927) per ounce of gold sold1 increased by 32% or $622 per ounce from Q3 2022 primarily due to a 15% decrease in ounces sold and 12% increase in aggregate mine operating costs.

Q3 2023 AISC of $3,359 (US$2,504) per ounce of gold1 sold increased by 58% or $1,233 per ounce as compared to Q3 2022 due to the increased cash costs and the sustaining mine exploration and development costs, mine capital equipment costs and a 15% decrease in ounces sold. The costs remain consistent with the plan and will decrease as the mine increases gold production levels in 2024.

Q3 2023 cash margin net AISC1 of negative $5.7 million decreased by $6.7 million compared to $1.0 million in Q3 2022 due to the increased overall aggregate cash cost, the inclusion of sustaining development and exploration costs and a 15% decrease in ounces sold; offset partially by the higher average Canadian dollar gold price.

Exploration Updates

Eagle River

Recent exploration drilling within the mine diorite, has extended the 300 East Zone to the 1,600 m-level and remains open down plunge.

The drilling has confirmed the continuity of the mineralization at depth, thus suggesting that many other similar parallel zones, such as 808, 811, 818, 711 and 7 East, have this same potential to continue at depth and will be tested with ongoing drilling.

Initial surface and underground exploration drilling, commenced in July 2023 to test the volcanic rocks west of the mine diorite, has returned high grades within 200 metres from surface, while the first underground hole 750 metres down plunge has also intersected similar mineralization. Highlights of the initial surface drilling of the volcanic rocks returned 64.4 g/t Au over 0.4 m core length. These intersections suggest that a newly defined shoot could be located in this area.

Kiena

Underground exploration drilling has been focused on better delineating Kiena Deep A zones in advance of the planned mining. Limited exploration has been completed to extend and better define the deeper portion of the Kiena Deep zones. This drilling will be increased in the future once more optimal drill platforms are established.

Recent surface drilling at the Presqu'ile zone has confirmed not only the continuity of the gold mineralization and the validity of the geologic model, but also the potential for down plunge extensions towards the east. Highlights of recent in-fill drilling include 32.5 g/t over 3.0 m core length. The drilling will be used to convert resources into reserves at year end.

The excavation of an exploration ramp from surface to access the near-surface Presqu'ile Zone will be underway in Q4 2023 now that the necessary permits have been secured.

2023 Outlook

2023 Guidance YTD 2023 Performance Gold production Eagle River 80,000 - 90,000 ounces 63,395 ounces Mishi - 332 ounces Kiena 30,000 - 40,000 ounces 23,392 ounces Total 110,000 - 130,000 ounces 87,119 ounces Head grade (g/t Au) Eagle River 11.5 - 12.5 12.1 Mishi - 2.3 Kiena 3.7 - 4.7 5.2 Cash cost per ounce $1,500 - $1,670 (US$1,150 - US$1,290) $1,633 (US$1,214) AlSC per ounce $2,100 - $2,340 (US$1,620 - US$1,800) $2,293 (US$1,704)

(US$1,150 - US$1,290) $1,633

(US$1,214) AlSC per ounce 1 $2,100 - $2,340

(US$1,620 - US$1,800) $2,293

(US$1,704)

1 Operating cost per ounce sold and all-in sustaining cost per ounce are non-IFRS measures, please reference the Company's interim management discussion and analysis for the period ended September 30, 2023

Technical Disclosure

The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Frédéric Langevin, Eng, Chief Operating Officer of the Company and Michael Michaud, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of the Company and each a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources

The mineral reserve and resource estimates reported in this news release were prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") applies different standards in order to classify and report mineralization. This news release uses the terms "measured", "indicated" and "inferred" mineral resources, as required by NI 43-101. Readers are advised that although such terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities regulations, the SEC does not recognize such terms. Canadian standards differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories constitute or will ever be converted into mineral reserves. In addition, "inferred" mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists, is economically or legally mineable or will ever be upgraded to a higher category of mineral resource.

About Wesdome

Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the recently commissioned Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada's next intermediate gold producer. Wesdome trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WDO," with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol "WDOFF."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

The Company has included in this news release certain non-IFRS performance measures, including, but not limited to, mine operating profit, mining and processing costs and cash costs. Cash costs per ounce reflect actual mine operating costs incurred during the fiscal period divided by the number of ounces produced. These measures are not defined under IFRS and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity.

FINANCIAL AND OPERTAIONAL RESULTS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating data Milling (tonnes) Eagle River 64,672 59,964 112,805 113,181 Mishi 0 7,685 6,150 19,558 Kiena 51,824 26,478 94,148 47,640 Throughput 2 116,496 94,127 213,103 180,379 Head grades (g/t) Eagle River 11.4 9.6 12.3 10.6 Mishi 0.0 2.8 2.3 3.3 Kiena 5.0 10.6 5.4 9.3 Recovery (%) Eagle River 96.5 95.6 96.7 96.6 Mishi 0.0 81.2 72.5 83.6 Kiena 97.7 98.5 97.8 98.3 Production (ounces) Eagle River 22,845 17,756 43,004 37,090 Mishi 0 570 332 1,735 Kiena 8,147 8,914 16,024 14,026 Total gold produced 2 30,992 27,240 59,360 52,851 Total gold sales (ounces) 32,000 26,000 62,000 54,000 Eagle River Complex (per ounce of gold sold) 1 Average realized price $ 2,625 $ 2,382 $ 2,584 $ 2,389 Cash costs 1,526 1,395 1,353 1,330 Cash margin $ 1,099 $ 987 $ 1,231 $ 1,059 All-in Sustaining Costs 1 $ 2,019 $ 1,940 $ 1,859 $ 1,858 Mine operating costs/tonne milled 1 $ 503 $ 387 $ 474 $ 386 Average 1 USD ? CAD exchange rate 1.3428 1.2768 1.3477 1.2715 Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (US$) 1 $ 1,136 $ 1,093 $ 1,004 $ 1,046 All-in Sustaining Costs (US$) 1 $ 1,504 $ 1,519 $ 1,379 $ 1,461 Kiena Mine (per ounce of gold sold) 1 Average realized price $ 2,676 $ 2,372 $ 2,642 $ 2,355 Cash costs 3, 5 2,257 2,018 2,261 1,622 Cash margin $ 419 $ 354 $ 381 $ 733 All-in Sustaining Costs 1 $ 2,755 $ 2,284 $ 2,868 $ 1,834 Mine operating costs/tonne milled 1 $ 379 $ 557 $ 430 $ 567 Average 1 USD ? CAD exchange rate 1.3428 1.2768 1.3477 1.2715 Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (US$) 1 $ 1,681 $ 1,581 $ 1,678 $ 1,276 All-in Sustaining Costs (US$) 1 $ 2,052 $ 1,789 $ 2,128 $ 1,442 Financial Data Cash margin 1 $ 28,722 $ 21,873 $ 63,130 $ 52,215 Net loss $ (5,014 ) $ (14,331 ) $ (5,359 ) $ (7,280 ) Net income (loss) adjusted 1 $ (5,014 ) $ (5,481 ) $ (1,757 ) $ 1,570 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization 1 $ 22,020 $ 8,844 $ 48,144 $ 29,494 Operating cash flow $ 13,979 $ 12,101 $ 19,099 $ 41,994 Free cash outflow 1 $ (5,279 ) $ (28,576 ) $ (24,876 ) $ (35,372 ) Per share data Net income $ (0.03 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.05 ) Adjusted net income 1 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 Operating cash flow 1 $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.13 $ 0.30 Free cash flow 1 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.25 )







Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at September 30, 2023 As at December 31, 2022 Assets Current Cash $ 31,582 $ 33,185 Receivables and prepaids 9,962 12,755 Inventories 25,636 22,119 Income and mining tax receivable - 6,494 Share consideration receivable 1,558 2,994 Total current assets 68,738 77,547 Restricted cash 2,718 1,176 Deferred financing costs 1,014 1,411 Mining properties, plant and equipment 525,649 525,860 Exploration properties 1,339 1,139 Marketable securities 480 960 Share consideration receivable 1,425 2,576 Investment in associate 4,001 8,458 Total assets $ 605,364 $ 619,127 Liabilities Current Payables and accruals $ 43,056 $ 54,734 Borrowings 38,766 54,697 Income and mining tax payable 2,317 - Current portion of lease liabilities 3,438 6,160 Total current liabilities 87,577 115,591 Lease liabilities 1,453 3,126 Deferred income and mining tax liabilities 72,670 82,950 Decommissioning provisions 19,281 18,941 Total liabilities 180,981 220,608 Equity Equity attributable to owners of the Company Capital stock 237,922 205,361 Contributed surplus 9,749 7,359 Retained earnings 178,332 186,939 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,620 ) (1,140 ) Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 424,383 398,519 Total liabilities and equity $ 605,364 $ 619,127







Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 69,696 $ 61,823 $ 230,952 $ 190,448 Cost of sales (71,450 ) (56,294 ) (216,916 ) (152,374 ) Gross profit (1,754 ) 5,529 14,036 38,074 Other expenses Corporate and general 4,707 2,918 12,376 9,514 Stock-based compensation 328 823 3,653 2,453 Retirement costs - - 1,190 - Exploration and evaluation 2,935 5,273 5,162 12,442 (Gain) loss on disposal of mining equipment (5 ) 74 312 62 Total other expenses 7,965 9,088 22,693 24,471 Operating (loss) income (9,719 ) (3,559 ) (8,657 ) 13,603 Impairment of investment in associate (900 ) - (3,600 ) (11,800 ) Interest expense (1,114 ) (588 ) (3,598 ) (1,167 ) Fair value adjustment on share consideration receivable (1,010 ) (1,552 ) (2,587 ) (7,391 ) Share of (loss) income of associate (328 ) 155 (994 ) (388 ) Accretion of decommissioning provisions (269 ) (239 ) (759 ) (618 ) (Loss) gain on dilution of ownership (91 ) (35 ) 137 (669 ) Other income (expense) 363 (1,420 ) 508 (1,363 ) Loss before income and mining taxes (13,068 ) (7,238 ) (19,550 ) (9,793 ) Income and mining tax expense (recovery) Current (4,202 ) 325 (662 ) 4,601 Deferred (5,618 ) (3,664 ) (10,281 ) (3,215 ) Total income and mining tax expense (recovery) (9,820 ) (3,339 ) (10,943 ) 1,386 Net loss $ (3,248 ) $ (3,899 ) $ (8,607 ) $ (11,179 ) Other comprehensive loss Change in fair value of marketable securities (120 ) (360 ) (480 ) (1,260 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (3,368 ) $ (4,259 ) $ (9,087 ) $ (12,439 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.08 ) Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average number of common shares (000s) Basic 148,952 142,487 147,155 142,260 Diluted 148,952 142,487 147,155 142,260







Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) Accumulated Other Capital Contributed Retained Comprehensive Total Stock Surplus Earnings Loss Equity Balance, December 31, 2021 $ 187,911 $ 5,859 $ 201,645 $ (240 ) $ 395,175 Net loss for the period ended September 30, 2022 - - (11,179 ) - (11,179 ) Other comprehensive loss - - - (1,260 ) (1,260 ) Exercise of options 3,031 - - - 3,031 Value attributed to RSUs exercised 638 (638 ) - - - Stock-based compensation - 2,453 - - 2,453 Balance, September 30, 2022 $ 192,753 $ 6,501 $ 190,466 $ (1,500 ) $ 388,220 Balance, December 31, 2022 $ 205,361 $ 7,359 $ 186,939 $ (1,140 ) $ 398,519 Net loss for the period ended September 30, 2023 - - (8,607 ) - (8,607 ) At-the-Market offering: Common shares issued for cash 31,988 - - - 31,988 Agents' fees and issuance costs (1,366 ) - - - (1,366 ) Other comprehensive loss - - - (480 ) (480 ) Exercise of options 676 - - - 676 Value attributed to options exercised 276 (276 ) - - - Value attributed to RSUs exercised 616 (616 ) - - - Value attributed to PSUs exercised 371 (371 ) - - - Stock-based compensation - 3,653 - - 3,653 Balance, September 30, 2023 $ 237,922 $ 9,749 $ 178,332 $ (1,620 ) $ 424,383







Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net loss $ (3,248 ) $ (3,899 ) $ (8,607 ) $ (11,179 ) Depreciation and depletion 23,987 11,464 71,327 31,134 Stock-based compensation 328 823 3,653 2,453 Accretion of decommissioning provisions 269 239 759 618 Deferred income and mining tax recovery (5,618 ) (3,664 ) (10,281 ) (3,215 ) Amortization of deferred financing cost 133 99 397 268 Interest expense 1,114 588 3,598 1,167 (Gain) loss on disposal of mining equipment (5 ) 74 312 62 Impairment of investment in associate 900 - 3,600 11,800 Fair value adjustment on share consideration receivable 1,010 1,552 2,587 7,391 Share of loss (income) of associate 328 (155 ) 994 388 Loss (gain) on dilution of ownership 91 35 (137 ) 669 Foreign exchange loss (gain) on borrowings 4 1,569 (3 ) 1,460 Net changes in non-cash working capital 13,275 6,978 (13,498 ) 25,884 Mining and income tax refund (paid) 12,508 (2,758 ) 9,474 (13,961 ) Net cash from operating activities 45,076 12,945 64,175 54,939 Financing Activities Proceeds from At-the-Market offering - - 31,988 - Agents' fees and issuance costs (35 ) - (1,366 ) - Proceeds from revolving credit facility 10,000 25,928 10,000 40,884 Repayment of revolving credit facility (10,013 ) - (25,931 ) (14,810 ) Exercise of options - - 676 3,031 Repayment of lease liabilities (1,208 ) (2,300 ) (4,402 ) (6,731 ) Deferred financing costs - (1,079 ) - (1,079 ) Interest paid (1,114 ) (588 ) (3,598 ) (1,167 ) Net cash (used in) from financing activities (2,370 ) 21,961 7,367 20,128 Investing Activities Additions to mining properties (31,654 ) (11,058 ) (72,235 ) (24,380 ) Additions to mines under development - (22,780 ) - (82,393 ) Purchase of exploration property - - (200 ) - Funds held against standby letter of credit (1,542 ) (25 ) (1,542 ) (519 ) Proceeds on disposal of mining equipment 5 182 832 202 Net cash used in investing activities (33,191 ) (33,681 ) (73,145 ) (107,090 ) Increase (decrease) in cash 9,515 1,225 (1,603 ) (32,023 ) Cash - beginning of period 22,067 23,516 33,185 56,764 Cash - end of period $ 31,582 $ 24,741 $ 31,582 $ 24,741

Average realized price per ounce of gold sold

Average realized price per ounce of gold sold is a non-IFRS measure and does not constitute a measure recognized by IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning defined by IFRS. Average realized price per ounce of gold sold is calculated by dividing gold sales proceeds received by the Company for the relevant period by the ounces of gold sold. It may not be comparable to information in other gold producers' reports and filings.

In 000s, except per unit amounts Q3 2023 Q3 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Revenues per financial statements 69,696 61,823 230,952 190,448 Silver revenue from mining operations (77 ) (54 ) (233 ) (203 ) Gold revenue from mining operations (a) 69,619 61,769 230,719 190,245 Ounces of gold sold (b) 27,000 27,500 89,000 81,500 Average realized price gold sold CAD (c) = (a) ÷ (b) 2,579 2,246 2,592 2,334 Average 1 USD ? CAD exchange rate (d) 1.3414 1.3056 1.3456 1.2828 Average realized price gold sold USD (c) ÷ (d) 1,923 1,720 1,926 1,819

Cash costs per ounce of gold sold

Cash cost per ounce of gold sold is a non-IFRS performance measure and does not constitute a measure recognized by IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning defined by IFRS, as well it may not be comparable to information in other gold producers' reports and filings. The Company has included this non-IFRS performance measure throughout this document as Wesdome believes that this generally accepted industry performance measure provides a useful indication of the Company's operational performance. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The following table provides a reconciliation of total cash costs per ounce of gold sold to cost of sales per the financial statements for each of the last eight quarters:

In 000s, except per unit amounts Q3 2023 Q3 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Cost of sales per financial statements 71,450 56,294 216,916 152,374 Depletion and depreciation (23,987 ) (11,464 ) (71,327 ) (31,134 ) Silver revenue from mining operations (77 ) (54 ) (233 ) (203 ) Cash costs (a) 47,386 44,776 145,356 121,037 Ounces of gold sold (b) 27,000 27,500 89,000 81,500 Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (c) = (a) ÷ (b) 1,755 1,628 1,633 1,485 Average 1 USD ? CAD exchange rate (d) 1.3414 1.3056 1.3456 1.2828 Cash costs per ounce of gold sold USD (c) ÷ (d) 1,308 1,247 1,214 1,158

Production costs per tonne milled

Mine-site cost per tonne milled is a non-IFRS performance measure and does not constitute a measure recognized by IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning defined by IFRS, as well it may not be comparable to information in other gold producers' reports and filings. As illustrated in the table below, this measure is calculated by adjusting cost of sales, as shown in the statements of income for non-cash depletion and depreciation, royalties and inventory level changes and then dividing by tonnes processed through the mill. Management believes that mine-site cost per tonne milled provides additional information regarding the performance of mining operations and allows Management to monitor operating costs on a more consistent basis as the per tonne milled measure reduces the cost variability associated with varying production levels. Management also uses this measure to determine the economic viability of mining blocks. As each mining block is evaluated based on the net realizable value of each tonne mined, the estimated revenue on a per tonne basis must be in excess of the production cost per tonne milled in order to be economically viable. Management is aware that this per tonne milled measure is impacted by fluctuations in throughput and thus uses this evaluation tool in conjunction with production costs prepared in accordance with IFRS. This measure supplements production cost information prepared in accordance with IFRS and allows investors to distinguish between changes in production costs resulting from changes in production versus changes in operating performance.

In 000s, except per unit amounts Q3 2023 Q3 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Cost of sales per financial statements 71,450 56,294 216,916 152,374 Depletion and depreciation (23,987 ) (11,464 ) (71,327 ) (31,134 ) Royalties (1,029 ) (766 ) (3,199 ) (2,491 ) Inventory adjustments 384 (3,518 ) 382 35 Mining and processing costs, before inventory adjustments (a) 46,818 40,546 142,772 118,784 Ore milled (tonnes) (b) 102,505 71,954 315,608 252,333 Production costs per tonne milled (a) ÷ (b) 457 563 452 471

Cash margin

Cash margin is a non-IFRS measure and does not constitute a measure recognized by IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning defined by IFRS, as well it may not be comparable to information in other gold producers' reports and filings. It is calculated as the difference between gold sales revenue from mining operations and cash mine site operating costs (see Cash cost per ounce of gold sold under this Section above) per the Company's Financial Statements. The Company believes it illustrates the performance of the Company's operating mines and enables investors to better understand the Company's performance in comparison to other gold producers who present results on a similar basis.

In 000s, except per unit amounts Q3 2023 Q3 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Gold revenue from mining operations (per above) 69,619 61,769 230,719 190,245 Cash costs (per above) 47,386 44,776 145,356 121,037 Cash margin 22,233 16,993 85,363 69,208 Per ounce of gold sold (Canadian dollar): Average realized price (a) 2,579 2,246 2,592 2,334 Cash costs (b) 1,755 1,628 1,633 1,485 Cash margin (a) - (b) 824 618 959 849

All-in sustaining costs

All-in sustaining costs ("AISC") include mine site operating costs incurred at Wesdome mining operations, sustaining mine capital and development expenditures, mine site exploration expenditures and equipment lease payments related to the mine operations and corporate administration expenses. The Company believes that this measure represents the total costs of producing gold from current operations and provides Wesdome and other stakeholders with additional information that illustrates the Company's operational performance and ability to generate cash flow. This cost measure seeks to reflect the full cost of gold production from current operations on a per-ounce of gold sold basis. New project and growth capital are not included.

In 000s, except per unit amounts Q3 2023 Q3 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Cost of sales, per financial statements 71,450 56,294 216,916 152,374 Depletion and depreciation (23,987 ) (11,464 ) (71,327 ) (31,134 ) Silver revenue from mining operations (77 ) (54 ) (233 ) (203 ) Cash costs 47,386 44,776 145,356 121,037 Sustaining mine exploration and development 9,683 5,134 27,191 15,686 Sustaining mine capital equipment 10,360 2,232 15,158 4,298 Tailings management facility 15 3,692 29 3,897 Corporate and general 4,707 2,918 12,376 9,514 Less: Corporate development (161 ) (87 ) (402 ) (224 ) Payment of lease liabilities 1,208 2,300 4,402 6,731 All-in Sustaining costs (AISC) (a) 73,198 60,965 204,110 160,939 Ounces of gold sold (b) 27,000 27,500 89,000 81,500 AISC (c) = (a) ÷ (b) 2,711 2,217 2,293 1,975 Average 1 USD ? CAD exchange rate (d) 1.3414 1.3056 1.3456 1.2828 AISC USD (c) ÷ (d) 2,021 1,698 1,704 1,539

Free cash flow and operating and free cash flow per share

Free cash flow is calculated by taking net cash provided by operating activities less cash used in capital expenditures and lease payments as reported in the Company's financial statements. Free cash flow per share is calculated by dividing free cash flow by the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period.

Operating cash flow per share is a non-IFRS measure and does not constitute a measure recognized by IFRS and does not have a standardized meaning defined by IFRS. Operating cash flow per share is calculated by dividing cash flow from operating activities in the Company's Financial Statements by the weighted average number of shares outstanding for each year. It may not be comparable to information in other gold producers' reports and filings.

In 000s, except per share amounts Q3 2023 Q3 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities per financial statements (c) 45,076 12,945 64,175 54,939 Sustaining mine exploration and development (9,683 ) (5,134 ) (27,191 ) (15,686 ) Sustaining mine capital equipment (10,360 ) (2,232 ) (15,158 ) (4,298 ) Tailings management facility (15 ) (3,692 ) (29 ) (3,897 ) Ventilation project - - - (499 ) Capitalized development, exploration and evaluation expenditures - (5,550 ) - (21,644 ) Mines under development capital equipment - (17,230 ) - (60,749 ) Growth mine exploration and development (4,111 ) - (12,787 ) - Growth mine capital equipment (7,485 ) - (17,070 ) - Purchase of mineral properties - - (200 ) - Surface exploration at Eagle River - - - - Funds held against standby letters of credit (1,542 ) - (1,542 ) - Payment of lease liabilities (1,208 ) (2,300 ) (4,402 ) (6,731 ) Free cash flows (a) 10,672 (23,193 ) (14,204 ) (58,565 ) Weighted number of shares (000s) (b) 148,952 142,487 147,155 142,260 Per Share data Operating cash flow (c) ÷ (b) 0.30 0.09 0.44 0.39 Free cash flow (a) ÷ (b) 0.07 (0.16 ) (0.10 ) (0.41 )

Net income (adjusted) and Adjusted net income per share

Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share are non-IFRS performance measures and do not constitute a measure recognized by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings defined by IFRS, as well both measures may not be comparable to information in other gold producers' reports and filings. Adjusted net income (loss) is calculated by removing the one-time gains and losses resulting from the disposition of non-core assets, non-recurring expenses and significant tax adjustments (mining tax recognition and exploration credit refunds) not related to current period's income, as detailed in the table below. Wesdome discloses this measure, which is based on its financial statements, to assist in the understanding of the Company's operating results and financial position.

In 000s, except per share amounts Q3 2023 Q3 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Net (loss) income per financial statements (3,248 ) (3,899 ) (8,607 ) (11,179 ) Adjustments for: Impairment of investment in associate 900 - 3,600 11,800 Retirement costs - - 2,102 - Total adjustments 900 - 5,702 11,800 Related income tax effect (225 ) - (1,425 ) (2,950 ) 675 - 4,277 8,850 Net (loss) income adjusted (a) (2,573 ) (3,899 ) (4,330 ) (2,329 ) Weighted number of shares (000s) (b) 148,952 142,487 147,155 142,260 Per Share data Net adjusted (loss) income (a) ÷ (b) (0.02 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (0.02 )



