Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Stronger quarter-over-quarter revenue and cost performance

Rochester expansion now complete; significant production increase now underway

Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) today reported third quarter 2023 financial results, including revenue of $195 million and cash flow from operating activities of $(2) million. The Company reported GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $21 million, or $0.06 per share. On an adjusted basis1, Coeur reported EBITDA of $31 million, cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital of $14 million and net loss from continuing operations of $19 million, or $0.05 per share.

Key Highlights

Increased revenue and adjusted EBITDA driven by stronger gold production and lower costs - Revenue increased 10% and adjusted EBITDA increased 38% quarter-over-quarter, due to a 15% quarter-over-quarter increase in gold production and a 13% quarter-over-quarter decline in adjusted costs applicable to sales per gold ounce

Rochester expansion project now complete - First production from the new leach pad and process plant was achieved in mid-September. The legacy crushing circuit is now being decommissioned in preparation of mining expected to begin in that location in 2024

Material step-up in Rochester production now occurring - During the month of October, Rochester recovered 537,000 ounces of silver and 8,050 ounces of gold, which is more than double the year-to-date monthly average silver production and more than triple the year-to-date monthly average gold production

Gold production and cost guidance updated; silver guidance remains unchanged - A stronger anticipated fourth quarter at Wharf is expected to offset adjusted gold production guidance at Kensington. The low end of total 2024 production guidance remains unchanged and the overall range has narrowed to 304,000 - 342,500 ounces. Additionally, Kensington cost guidance has been revised to reflect the impact of revised production expectations. Silver full-year production guidance of 10 - 12 million ounces remains unchanged

Balance sheet and hedging initiatives supporting remaining capital requirements - With elevated capital investment levels related to the recently completed Rochester expansion expected through year-end, Coeur ended the quarter with total liquidity2 of approximately $280 million. Realized and unrealized gains from the Company's 2023 gold and silver hedges total nearly $20 million at quarter-end, providing meaningful downside protection through this period of capital intensity

"Our overall gold production increased 15% quarter-over-quarter while costs applicable to sales per ounce of gold declined by 13%, which led to a 38% increase in adjusted EBITDA," said Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This production growth was driven by an 87% increase at our Kensington gold operation in Alaska and a 16% increase in gold production at our Palmarejo gold-silver mine in northern Mexico. Despite slightly lower gold production from our Wharf mine and the ongoing transition to the newly expanded Rochester infrastructure, the third quarter represented a marked improvement over the prior quarter and sets up the Company to deliver a strong fourth quarter and to achieve our full-year guidance.

"With the Rochester expansion complete, we are now seeing materially higher production levels, a trend that is expected to continue throughout the current quarter and into next year to help drive strong Company-wide production growth, lower costs, and a transition to positive free cash flow during 2024. Commissioning and ramp-up activities will continue over the remainder of the year and into the first half of 2024, which is expected to result in one of the world's largest operations of its kind and become the country's largest source of domestically produced and refined silver."

Financial and Operating Highlights (Unaudited)

(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts, gold ounces produced & sold, and per-ounce metrics) 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 Gold Sales $ 139.5 $ 121.4 $ 127.1 $ 157.6 $ 139.2 Silver Sales $ 55.1 $ 55.9 $ 60.2 $ 52.5 $ 43.8 Consolidated Revenue $ 194.6 $ 177.2 $ 187.3 $ 210.1 $ 183.0 Costs Applicable to Sales3 $ 147.9 $ 139.6 $ 153.1 $ 159.3 $ 163.2 General and Administrative Expenses $ 9.5 $ 9.8 $ 12.1 $ 10.2 $ 9.7 Net Income (Loss) $ (21.1 ) $ (32.4 ) $ (24.6 ) $ 49.0 $ (57.4 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.21 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1 $ (18.6 ) $ (20.2 ) $ (33.1 ) $ (17.5 ) $ (44.7 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1 Per Share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 356.7 333.1 301.0 284.5 278.1 EBITDA1 $ 15.3 $ 4.0 $ 16.2 $ 84.9 $ (20.5 ) Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 30.6 $ 22.2 $ 25.1 $ 35.9 $ 18.3 Cash Flow from Operating Activities $ (2.4 ) $ 39.4 $ (35.0 ) $ 28.5 $ (19.1 ) Capital Expenditures $ 112.3 $ 85.6 $ 74.0 $ 113.1 $ 96.6 Free Cash Flow1 $ (114.7 ) $ (46.2 ) $ (109.0 ) $ (84.5 ) $ (115.7 ) Cash, Equivalents & Short-Term Investments $ 53.2 $ 56.8 $ 67.0 $ 61.5 $ 75.4 Total Debt4 $ 512.2 $ 469.4 $ 494.1 $ 515.9 $ 635.7 Average Realized Price Per Ounce - Gold $ 1,788 $ 1,809 $ 1,794 $ 1,787 $ 1,702 Average Realized Price Per Ounce - Silver $ 24.88 $ 23.91 $ 23.25 $ 21.14 $ 19.09 Gold Ounces Produced 78,617 68,406 69,039 87,727 83,438 Silver Ounces Produced 2.3 2.4 2.5 2.4 2.4 Gold Ounces Sold 78,015 67,090 70,866 88,189 81,782 Silver Ounces Sold 2.2 2.3 2.6 2.5 2.3 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 1,273 $ 1,464 $ 1,381 $ 1,270 $ 1,318 Adjusted CAS per AgOz1 $ 17.85 $ 16.77 $ 15.83 $ 15.57 $ 14.52

Financial Results

Third quarter 2023 revenue totaled $195 million compared to $177 million in the prior period and $183 million in the third quarter of 2022. The Company produced 78,617 and 2.3 million ounces of gold and silver, respectively, during the quarter. Metal sales for the quarter totaled 78,015 ounces of gold and 2.2 million ounces of silver. Average realized gold and silver prices for the quarter were $1,788 and $24.88 per ounce, respectively, compared to $1,809 and $23.91 per ounce in the prior period and $1,702 and $19.09 per ounce in the third quarter of 2022.

Gold and silver sales represented 72% and 28% of quarterly revenue, respectively, compared to 68% and 32% in the prior period. The Company's U.S. operations accounted for approximately 60% of third quarter revenue compared to 59% in the second quarter of 2023.

Costs applicable to sales3 increased 6% quarter-over-quarter to $148 million, largely due to an $8 million LCM adjustment at Rochester. General and administrative expenses continued to trend lower at less than $10 million in the quarter.

Coeur invested approximately $16 million ($12 million expensed and $3 million capitalized) in exploration during the quarter, compared to roughly $5 million ($3 million expensed and $2 million capitalized) in the prior period. See the "Operations" and "Exploration" sections for additional detail on the Company's exploration activities.

The Company recorded income tax expense of approximately $6.1 million during the third quarter. Cash income and mining taxes paid during the period totaled approximately $6.6 million. As of December 31, 2022, Companywide U.S. net operating loss carryforwards totaled approximately $535 million.

Quarterly operating cash flow totaled $(2) million compared to $39 million in the prior period, mainly driven by unfavorable changes in working capital, timing of prepayments and the semi-annual interest payments on the Company's 2029 5.125% Senior Notes.

Capital expenditures increased 31% quarter-over-quarter to $112 million, which was due to the timing of payments relating to the Rochester expansion. Rochester expansion-related expenditures totaled $76 million during the third quarter compared to $55 million in the second quarter. Sustaining and development capital expenditures accounted for approximately $34 million and $78 million, or 31% and 69%, respectively, of Coeur's total capital investment during the quarter.

Rochester Expansion Project Update

Construction of the new three-stage crushing circuit is now complete and first production from the new leach pad and process plant began in mid-September. Commissioning of the process plant is complete and commissioning of the new crusher corridor is underway, with ramp-up expected throughout the remainder of 2023 and into the first half of 2024.

Once operating at full capacity, throughput levels are expected to average 32 million tons per year, which is approximately 2.5 times higher than historical levels, making Rochester one of the largest open pit heap leach operations in the world. The total estimated capital for the project remains at $710 - $730 million.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Update

Coeur ended the quarter with total liquidity of approximately $280 million, including $53 million of cash, $220 million of available capacity under its $390 million revolving credit facility ("RCF")2, and $7 million of marketable securities.

During the third quarter, Coeur satisfied $11 million of the $25 million associated with the prepayment agreement at Kensington as well as the full $10 million prepayment agreements at both Rochester and Wharf, respectively. Additionally, the Company exercised options under amended agreements for a $13 million prepayment for deliveries of gold concentrate from Wharf as well as an $18 million prepayment for deliveries of gold and silver doré from Rochester.

Hedging Update

The Company did not execute any additional hedges during the third quarter. Coeur's hedging strategy continues to focus on mitigating price risk during this period of capital intensity. An overview of the hedges in place is outlined below.

4Q 2023 Gold Ounces Hedged 55,749 Avg. Forward Price ($/oz) $1,977 Silver Ounces Hedged 1,245,000 Avg. Forward Price ($/oz) $25.47

Rochester LCM Adjustment

Coeur reports the carrying value of metal and leach pad inventory at the lower of cost or net realizable value, with cost being determined using a weighted average cost method. Decreases in the market price of gold and silver can affect the value of metal inventory, stockpiles and leach pads, and it may be necessary to record a write-down to the net realizable value, as well as impact carrying value of long-lived assets. At the end of the third quarter, the cost of ore on leach pads at Rochester exceeded its net realizable value which resulted in a lower of cost or market ("LCM") adjustment of $9 million (approximately $8 million in costs applicable to sales2 and $1 million of amortization).

Operations

Third quarter 2023 highlights for each of the Company's operations are provided below.

Palmarejo, Mexico

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 Tons milled 501,722 472,622 533,606 554,247 538,750 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.055 0.056 0.052 0.051 0.049 Average silver grade (oz/t) 3.67 4.10 4.02 3.16 3.53 Average recovery rate - Au 97.6 % 87.4 % 90.1 % 92.4 % 93.3 % Average recovery rate - Ag 86.9 % 83.5 % 81.7 % 85.0 % 84.9 % Gold ounces produced 26,870 23,216 25,118 25,935 24,807 Silver ounces produced (000's) 1,601 1,617 1,752 1,489 1,612 Gold ounces sold 26,018 22,207 25,970 25,252 24,378 Silver ounces sold (000's) 1,534 1,561 1,795 1,490 1,554 Average realized price per gold ounce $ 1,499 $ 1,589 $ 1,564 $ 1,509 $ 1,447 Average realized price per silver ounce $ 24.96 $ 23.98 $ 23.23 $ 21.10 $ 19.01 Metal sales $ 77.3 $ 72.7 $ 82.3 $ 69.5 $ 64.8 Costs applicable to sales3 $ 48.1 $ 46.6 $ 49.3 $ 47.1 $ 43.2 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 917 $ 1,023 $ 926 $ 1,027 $ 948 Adjusted CAS per AgOz1 $ 15.56 $ 15.16 $ 13.94 $ 14.23 $ 12.67 Exploration expense $ 2.2 $ 1.6 $ 1.3 $ 1.5 $ 1.8 Cash flow from operating activities $ 22.6 $ 18.6 $ 11.5 $ 18.9 $ 12.9 Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $ 8.4 $ 10.7 $ 8.6 $ 8.1 $ 10.8 Development capital expenditures $ 2.4 $ 1.2 $ 1.6 $ - $ - Total capital expenditures $ 10.8 $ 11.9 $ 10.2 $ 8.1 $ 10.8 Free cash flow1 $ 11.8 $ 6.7 $ 1.3 $ 10.8 $ 2.1

Operational

Gold and silver production totaled 26,870 and 1.6 million ounces, respectively, compared to 23,216 and 1.6 million ounces in the prior period and 24,807 and 1.6 million ounces in the third quarter of 2022

Production benefited from higher average gold and silver recoveries as well as increased mill throughput, offset by lower average grades

During the third quarter, the Company completed its high compression thickener and open pit backfill project at Palmarejo under budget and ahead of schedule. The project increases tailings and waste rock storage capacity to accommodate future growth while decreasing process water requirements by nearly 20%

Financial

Adjusted CAS 1 for gold and silver on a co-product basis decreased 10% and increased 3% quarter-over-quarter to $917 and $15.56 per ounce, respectively, driven by higher gold sales, lower silver sales and a stronger Mexican Peso

for gold and silver on a co-product basis decreased 10% and increased 3% quarter-over-quarter to $917 and $15.56 per ounce, respectively, driven by higher gold sales, lower silver sales and a stronger Mexican Peso Capital expenditures decreased 9% quarter-over-quarter to $11 million, reflecting completion of the open pit tailings backfill project

Free cash flow1 totaled $12 million compared to $7 million in the prior period

Exploration

Exploration investment increased by 38% over the prior period to approximately $2 million (substantially all expensed)

The focus of exploration has transitioned from primarily mapping and sampling to more intensive drilling from four rigs during the quarter compared to one rig in the previous quarter. Two rigs in the Hidalgo - Morelos area located at the northwest extension of Independencia targeted the extension of the Libertad vein and the San Juan vein along strike and down dip. An additional drill rig in the Zapata - Guadalupe area focused on finding the intersection of structures where there is potential for a higher-grade shoot. The fourth rig focused on the Las Animas target, aimed at extending the resource along strike and down dip

Mapping and sampling is also continuing to the east of the current operation and outside of the area of interest relating to the Franco-Nevada gold stream. The goal of the mapping and sampling program is to build a pipeline of targets for drilling in the coming years

Coeur expects a total of five drill rigs to be active at Palmarejo in the fourth quarter, focused on expansion drilling at the Hidalgo, Las Animas and Zapata - Guadalupe zones

Other

Approximately 41% of Palmarejo's gold sales were sold under its gold stream agreement at a price of $800 per ounce. The Company anticipates approximately 30% - 40% of Palmarejo's gold sales for 2023 will be sold under the gold stream agreement

Guidance

Full-year 2023 production is expected to be 100,000 - 112,500 ounces of gold and 6.5 - 7.5 million ounces of silver

CAS 1 in 2023 are expected to be $900 - $1,050 per gold ounce and $14.25 - $15.25 per silver ounce

in 2023 are expected to be $900 - $1,050 per gold ounce and $14.25 - $15.25 per silver ounce Capital expenditures are expected to be $35 - $47 million, consisting primarily of underground development as well as development of the high compression thickener and other elements of the open pit backfill project

Rochester, Nevada

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 Ore tons placed 3,487,173 2,690,840 2,456,586 2,754,118 3,551,353 Average silver grade (oz/t) 0.50 0.42 0.45 0.68 0.37 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.003 0.003 0.003 0.003 0.004 Silver ounces produced (000's) 608 683 761 973 745 Gold ounces produced 4,459 6,314 8,155 11,589 8,761 Silver ounces sold (000's) 606 695 770 975 733 Gold ounces sold 4,432 6,493 8,349 11,646 8,725 Average realized price per silver ounce $ 24.63 $ 23.70 $ 23.19 $ 21.10 $ 19.10 Average realized price per gold ounce $ 1,967 $ 1,946 $ 1,922 $ 1,893 $ 1,852 Metal sales $ 23.6 $ 29.1 $ 33.9 $ 42.6 $ 30.2 Costs applicable to sales3 $ 30.5 $ 26.1 $ 42.9 $ 44.1 $ 50.8 Adjusted CAS per AgOz1 $ 23.64 $ 20.39 $ 20.24 $ 17.60 $ 18.46 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 1,899 $ 1,646 $ 1,655 $ 1,596 $ 1,821 Prepayment, working capital cash flow $ 7.5 $ 10.0 $ - $ - $ - Exploration expense $ 0.3 $ 0.3 $ 0.4 $ 0.6 $ 0.6 Cash flow from operating activities $ (17.3 ) $ (3.8 ) $ (13.5 ) $ (5.5 ) $ (13.7 ) Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $ 7.7 $ 5.1 $ 4.3 $ 3.0 $ 5.1 Development capital expenditures $ 76.7 $ 56.4 $ 47.7 $ 89.3 $ 68.9 Total capital expenditures $ 84.4 $ 61.5 $ 52.0 $ 92.3 $ 74.0 Free cash flow1 $ (101.7 ) $ (65.3 ) $ (65.5 ) $ (97.8 ) $ (87.7 )

Operational

Silver and gold production totaled 607,735 and 4,459 ounces, respectively, compared to 682,656 and 6,314 ounces in the prior period and 744,880 and 8,761 ounces in the third quarter of 2022. Lower production quarter-over-quarter is a result of the timing of production from the new leach pad related to startup on the new process plant

Tons placed increased 30% quarter-over-quarter to roughly 3.5 million, roughly 80% of which were placed on the new leach pad

On November 1, 2023 Coeur commenced the decommissioning of the existing crushing circuit in preparation to begin mining in the area at the beginning of 2024 and to affect a smooth transition of the crusher workforce to the new crushing circuit

Financial

Third quarter adjusted CAS 1 figures in the table above and highlighted below exclude the impact of an LCM adjustment totaling approximately $8 million related to the net realizable value of metal and leach pad inventory due to higher operating costs exceeding the lower market value of ounces under leach at Rochester

figures in the table above and highlighted below exclude the impact of an LCM adjustment totaling approximately $8 million related to the net realizable value of metal and leach pad inventory due to higher operating costs exceeding the lower market value of ounces under leach at Rochester Adjusted CAS 1 for silver and gold on a co-product basis totaled $1,899 and $23.64 per ounce, respectively, due to continued higher costs as well as lower metal sales

for silver and gold on a co-product basis totaled $1,899 and $23.64 per ounce, respectively, due to continued higher costs as well as lower metal sales Capital expenditures increased 37% quarter-over-quarter to $84 million, reflecting timing of spending related to the Rochester expansion project

Free cash flow1 totaled $(102) million compared to $(65) million in the prior period

Exploration

Exploration investment decreased 17% quarter-over-quarter to approximately $1 million ($0.3 million expensed and $0.2 million capitalized)

Exploration activities focused on geologic logging, interpretation and geological modeling. A new geological model for the East Rochester pit is almost complete which clearly illustrates the controls to mineralization and places the Rochester - Nevada Packard corridor into geological context. In addition, the model has outlined compelling new exploration targets for follow-up in 2024 and beyond

Additionally, work continued on regional target assessment and ranking. The program will continue for the remainder of the year and systematically thereafter as geological knowledge and understanding of the district increases

Guidance

Full-year 2023 production is expected to be 3.5 - 4.5 million ounces of silver and 35,000 - 50,000 ounces of gold. Production in 2023 is expected to be second-half weighted due to timing of construction completion

The Company expects second half 2023 adjusted CAS 1 to be similar to actual first half 2023 adjusted CAS 1 as Coeur completes and ramps up the Rochester expansion

to be similar to actual first half 2023 adjusted CAS as Coeur completes and ramps up the Rochester expansion Capital expenditures are expected to be $290 - $310 million, which reflects Coeur's estimate to complete the expansion project

Kensington, Alaska

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 Tons milled 167,950 152,907 153,337 183,410 175,246 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.16 0.09 0.15 0.18 0.18 Average recovery rate 92.6 % 90.9 % 91.2 % 92.4 % 91.1 % Gold ounces produced 24,614 13,193 20,296 30,335 28,214 Gold ounces sold 24,516 13,273 20,902 30,863 27,609 Average realized price per gold ounce, gross $ 1,956 $ 1,991 $ 1,983 $ 1,942 $ 1,808 Treatment and refining charges per gold ounce $ 60 $ 142 $ 63 $ 38 $ 33 Average realized price per gold ounce, net $ 1,896 $ 1,849 $ 1,920 $ 1,904 $ 1,775 Metal sales $ 46.5 $ 24.6 $ 40.2 $ 58.8 $ 49.1 Costs applicable to sales3 $ 38.3 $ 39.1 $ 37.4 $ 39.2 $ 40.3 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 1,543 $ 2,927 $ 1,775 $ 1,265 $ 1,455 Prepayment, working capital cash flow $ (10.7 ) $ 9.9 $ (9.9 ) $ 9.6 $ (9.6 ) Exploration expense $ 2.9 $ 2.3 $ 1.0 $ 2.2 $ 2.8 Cash flow from operating activities $ (4.4 ) $ (3.7 ) $ (4.8 ) $ 20.8 $ (0.2 ) Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $ 15.8 $ 11.7 $ 10.7 $ 7.7 $ 7.1 Development capital expenditures $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Total capital expenditures $ 15.8 $ 11.7 $ 10.7 $ 7.7 $ 7.1 Free cash flow1 $ (20.2 ) $ (15.4 ) $ (15.5 ) $ 13.1 $ (7.3 )

Operational

Gold production totaled 24,614 ounces compared to 13,193 ounces in the prior period and 28,214 ounces in the third quarter of 2022

Higher production during the quarter was driven by improved access to high grade stopes as a result of the resolution of water inflow challenges and improvements in the paste backfill process

Financial

Adjusted CAS 1 totaled $1,543 per ounce compared to $2,927 per ounce in the prior period, reflecting increased metal sales

totaled $1,543 per ounce compared to $2,927 per ounce in the prior period, reflecting increased metal sales Capital expenditures increased 35% quarter-over-quarter to $16 million due to increased capital development to support the ongoing multi-year exploration program aimed at extending mine life

Free cash flow1 totaled $(20) million compared to $(15) million in the prior period

Exploration

Exploration investment totaled approximately $6 million ($3 million expensed and $3 million capitalized), compared to $5 million ($2 million expensed and $3 million capitalized) in the prior period

Up to four underground drill rigs were focused on expansion and infill drilling at Elmira, Kensington and Johnson with one surface rig scout-drilling the Raven deposit. Drilling at both Upper and Lower Kensington is continuing to demonstrate the continuation of structures down dip and along strike

At Lower Kensington, some of the best grade thickness intercepts ever encountered were seen during the quarter, as highlighted in the Company's September 12, 2023 exploration update. In addition, exploration has discovered a hanging wall splay and is starting to outline linking structures between the main vein and this splay, which presents the potential for higher-grade plunging shoots. In Upper Kensington, a new zone, Zone 30C, has been discovered that has so far been delineated over a strike length of approximately 950 feet and 800 feet down dip

In the fourth quarter, the Company expects to continue with infill and expansion drilling from underground in addition to continuing geological modeling to support year-end resource calculations

Guidance

Improved production and CAS 1 trends at Kensington are expected to continue in the fourth quarter, but the Company has refined 2023 gold production and cost guidance to reflect the cumulative impact of paste backfill challenges earlier in the year

trends at Kensington are expected to continue in the fourth quarter, but the Company has refined 2023 gold production and cost guidance to reflect the cumulative impact of paste backfill challenges earlier in the year Full-year 2023 production is now expected to be 81,000 - 85,000 (previously 84,000 - 95,000) gold ounces

CAS 1 in 2023 are now expected to be $1,850 - $1,950 (previously $1,650 - $1,750) per gold ounce

in 2023 are now expected to be $1,850 - $1,950 (previously $1,650 - $1,750) per gold ounce Capital expenditures are expected to be $50 - $62 million, of which approximately $28 - $34 million and $6 - $10 million is related to underground and infill drilling, respectively, as part of the multi-year exploration program

Wharf, South Dakota

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 Ore tons placed 1,254,267 1,041,846 1,156,794 975,994 1,353,071 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.023 0.022 0.032 0.024 0.019 Gold ounces produced 22,674 25,683 15,470 19,868 21,656 Silver ounces produced (000's) 69 88 21 9 13 Gold ounces sold 23,049 25,117 15,645 20,428 21,070 Silver ounces sold (000's) 74 82 24 17 8 Average realized price per gold ounce $ 1,966 $ 1,946 $ 1,938 $ 1,895 $ 1,838 Metal sales $ 47.1 $ 50.8 $ 30.9 $ 39.0 $ 38.9 Costs applicable to sales3 $ 31.0 $ 27.8 $ 23.5 $ 28.9 $ 28.9 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 1,267 $ 1,035 $ 1,466 $ 1,393 $ 1,357 Prepayment, working capital cash flow $ 2.5 $ 10.0 $ - $ - $ - Exploration expense $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Cash flow from operating activities $ 19.5 $ 33.8 $ 1.9 $ 10.3 $ 6.9 Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $ 0.6 $ 0.1 $ - $ 0.7 $ 0.3 Development capital expenditures $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.2 Total capital expenditures $ 0.7 $ 0.2 $ 0.1 $ 0.8 $ 0.5 Free cash flow1 $ 18.8 $ 33.6 $ 1.8 $ 9.5 $ 6.4

Operational

Gold production decreased 12% quarter-over-quarter to 22,674 ounces, largely driven by the timing of ounces placed on the leach pad in the second quarter. Year-over-year production increased 5%

Financial

Adjusted CAS 1 on a by-product basis increased 22% quarter-over-quarter to $1,267 per ounce, largely driven by lower metal sales

on a by-product basis increased 22% quarter-over-quarter to $1,267 per ounce, largely driven by lower metal sales Capital expenditures remained consistent quarter-over-quarter at less than $1 million

Free cash flow1 totaled $19 million compared to $34 million in the prior period, reflecting lower metal sales

Exploration

Exploration investment remained flat quarter-over-quarter

Throughout 2023, the focus will remain on geological modeling

Guidance

Full-year 2023 production is expected to be 88,000 - 95,000 (previously 85,000 - 95,000) gold ounces

CAS 1 in 2023 are expected to be $1,200 - $1,350 per gold ounce

in 2023 are expected to be $1,200 - $1,350 per gold ounce Capital expenditures are expected to be $1 - $4 million

Exploration

Coeur had up to 13 active rigs across all sites during the second quarter, for a total investment of approximately $16 million ($12 million expensed and $3 million capitalized), compared to roughly $5 million ($3 million expensed and $2 million capitalized) in the prior period. The Company expects full year 2023 exploration investment to be approximately $40 - $50 million ($30 - $35 million expensed and $10 - $15 million capitalized), with the focus on Kensington, Palmarejo and Silvertip. The Company has invested nearly $245 million in exploration over the last five years, which has resulted in significant additions to reserves and resources across the portfolio.

Exploration investment at the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead exploration project in British Columbia, Canada totaled approximately $7 million in the third quarter.

Drilling recommenced at Silvertip late in the second quarter and ramped up significantly during the third quarter with two surface and two underground rigs active. The two underground rigs continued to trace the Southern Silver Zone chimney along strike to the southeast and down dip. These rigs were also well placed to intersect the Saddle zone manto mineralization from underground, and by the end of the quarter 34 of 35 holes had successfully intersected mineralization (visual confirmation). Manto mineralization forms along stratigraphic units and can be more flat-lying, compared to chimney style mineralization which forms on vertical or steeply dipping structures. Surface rigs were focused on the Saddle zone immediately south of the known resource. The aim for this program is to infill-drill previous scout drilling and define a resource in the zone for the first time. The program was successfully completed during the quarter with eight of nine holes intersecting manto-style mineralization at the top of the limestone package (the McDame Limestone) directly below the overlying sediments (the Earn sediments). In addition to mineralization at this contact, drilling showed the potential for stacked manto horizons throughout the McDame limestone unit. The program also indicated that the manto at the Saddle zone likely connects with the manto in the Discovery zone and to the Southern Silver zone chimney mineralization.

Two rigs are expected to be active in the fourth quarter with the goal of expanding resources along strike and down dip at the Southern Silver zone. The Company expects to invest $10 - $14 million in exploration in 2023 at Silvertip, of which roughly $6 - $8 million is underground development.

2023 Guidance

The Company has made the following changes to its 2023 gold production and cost guidance: (i) the low end of Wharf's gold production guidance has been revised upward; and (ii) Kensington's 2023 gold production and cost guidance have been refined to reflect the cumulative impact of paste backfill challenges at Kensington earlier in the year.

2023 Production Guidance

Previous Updated Gold Silver Gold Silver (oz) (K oz) (oz) (K oz) Palmarejo 100,000 - 112,500 6,500 - 7,500 100,000 - 112,500 6,500 - 7,500 Rochester 35,000 - 50,000 3,500 - 4,500 35,000 - 50,000 3,500 - 4,500 Kensington 84,000 - 95,000 - 81,000 - 85,000 - Wharf 85,000 - 95,000 - 88,000 - 95,000 - Total 304,000 - 352,500 10,000 - 12,000 304,000 - 342,500 10,000 - 12,000

2023 Costs Applicable to Sales Guidance

Previous Updated Gold Silver Gold Silver ($/oz) ($/oz) ($/oz) ($/oz) Palmarejo (co-product) $900 - $1,050 $14.25 - $15.25 $900 - $1,050 $14.25 - $15.25 Rochester (co-product) - - - - Kensington $1,650 - $1,750 - $1,850 - $1,950 - Wharf (by-product) $1,200 - $1,350 - $1,200 - $1,350 -

The Company expects second half 2023 adjusted CAS1 at Rochester to be similar to actual first half 2023 adjusted CAS1 as Coeur completes and ramps up the expansion project.

2023 Capital, Exploration and G&A Guidance

($M) Capital Expenditures, Sustaining $148 - $168 Capital Expenditures, Development $230 - $264 Exploration, Expensed $30 - $35 Exploration, Capitalized $10 - $15 General & Administrative Expenses $36 - $40

Note: The Company's previous guidance figures assume estimated prices of $1,800/oz gold and $23.00/oz silver as well as CAD of 1.25 and MXN of 20.00. The Company's updated guidance figures assume estimated prices of $1,900/oz gold and $23.00/oz silver as well as CAD of 1.25 and MXN of 20.00. Guidance figures exclude the impact of any metal sales or foreign exchange hedges.

Average Spot Prices

3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 Average Gold Spot Price Per Ounce $ 1,928 $ 1,976 $ 1,890 $ 1,726 $ 1,729 Average Silver Spot Price Per Ounce $ 23.57 $ 24.13 $ 22.55 $ 21.17 $ 19.23 Average Zinc Spot Price Per Pound $ 1.10 $ 1.15 $ 1.42 $ 1.36 $ 1.49 Average Lead Spot Price Per Pound $ 0.98 $ 0.96 $ 0.97 $ 0.95 $ 0.90

Coeur Mining, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS In thousands, except share data CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,223 $ 61,464 Receivables 30,138 36,333 Inventory 66,704 61,831 Ore on leach pads 114,314 82,958 Equity securities 7,231 32,032 Prepaid expenses and other 25,556 25,814 297,166 300,432 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment and mining properties, net 1,639,248 1,389,755 Ore on leach pads 36,627 51,268 Restricted assets 8,735 9,028 Equity securities - 12,120 Receivables 22,563 22,023 Other 65,413 61,517 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,069,752 $ 1,846,143 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 138,979 $ 96,123 Accrued liabilities and other 116,562 92,863 Debt 22,127 24,578 Reclamation 5,796 5,796 283,464 219,360 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Debt 490,114 491,355 Reclamation 202,220 196,635 Deferred tax liabilities 15,390 14,459 Other long-term liabilities 30,186 35,318 737,910 737,767 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 600,000,000 shares, 382,693,309 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and 295,697,624 at December 31, 2022 3,827 2,957 Additional paid-in capital 4,128,553 3,891,265 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 11,654 12,343 Accumulated deficit (3,095,656 ) (3,017,549 ) 1,048,378 889,016 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,069,752 $ 1,846,143

Coeur Mining, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 In thousands, except share data Revenue $ 194,583 $ 182,993 $ 559,116 $ 575,520 COSTS AND EXPENSES Costs applicable to sales(1) 147,903 163,180 440,596 447,126 Amortization 22,884 29,151 65,187 83,549 General and administrative 9,512 9,722 31,384 29,281 Exploration 12,437 8,406 20,007 19,103 Pre-development, reclamation, and other 8,680 9,249 29,618 29,839 Total costs and expenses 201,416 219,708 586,792 608,898 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET Gain on debt extinguishment 774 - 3,735 - Fair value adjustments, net (2,010 ) (13,067 ) 4,629 (65,272 ) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (7,402 ) (5,932 ) (21,703 ) (15,670 ) Other, net 459 153 (10,421 ) 2,203 Total other income (expense), net (8,179 ) (18,846 ) (23,760 ) (78,739 ) Income (loss) before income and mining taxes (15,012 ) (55,561 ) (51,436 ) (112,117 ) Income and mining tax (expense) benefit (6,097 ) (1,883 ) (26,671 ) (15,079 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (21,109 ) $ (57,444 ) $ (78,107 ) $ (127,196 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS): Change in fair value of derivative contracts designated as cash flow hedges 7,227 29,060 7,141 58,087 Reclassification adjustments for realized (gain) loss on cash flow hedges (4,920 ) (9,910 ) (7,830 ) (11,181 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) 2,307 19,150 (689 ) 46,906 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ (18,802 ) $ (38,294 ) $ (78,796 ) $ (80,290 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE Basic income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.06 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.47 ) Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.47 ) (1) Excludes amortization.

Coeur Mining, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 In thousands CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (21,109 ) $ (57,444 ) $ (78,107 ) $ (127,196 ) Adjustments: Amortization 22,884 29,151 65,187 83,549 Accretion 4,153 3,596 12,219 10,588 Deferred taxes (3,872 ) (4,730 ) 1,536 (12,288 ) Gain on debt extinguishment (774 ) - (3,735 ) - Fair value adjustments, net 2,010 13,067 (4,629 ) 62,133 Stock-based compensation 2,635 2,705 8,462 7,319 Loss on the disposition of assets 19 - 12,650 - Write-downs 7,727 21,204 22,467 38,018 Deferred revenue recognition (143 ) (10,167 ) (25,358 ) (10,723 ) Other 657 1,290 2,798 824 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (478 ) (119 ) 1,659 4,099 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,000 ) (2,075 ) 764 939 Inventory and ore on leach pads (18,620 ) (13,715 ) (54,993 ) (42,650 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5,528 (1,880 ) 41,091 (17,512 ) CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES (2,383 ) (19,117 ) 2,011 (2,900 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (112,273 ) (96,602 ) (271,902 ) (239,260 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets 152 - 8,380 16,001 Sale of investments - 40,469 41,558 40,469 Proceeds from notes receivable - - 5,000 - Other (63 ) (42 ) (171 ) (63 ) CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (112,184 ) (56,175 ) (217,135 ) (182,853 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Issuance of common stock 57,522 - 168,964 98,335 Issuance of notes and bank borrowings, net of issuance costs 163,000 100,000 388,000 255,000 Payments on debt, finance leases, and associated costs (109,268 ) (23,211 ) (348,092 ) (145,515 ) Other (23 ) (2 ) (2,345 ) (3,565 ) CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 111,231 76,787 206,527 204,255 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (278 ) (234 ) 374 25 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (3,614 ) 1,261 (8,223 ) 18,527 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 58,560 75,555 63,169 58,289 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 54,946 $ 76,816 $ 54,946 $ 76,816

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) LTM 3Q

2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 Net income (loss) $ (29,018 ) $ (21,109 ) $ (32,412 ) $ (24,586 ) $ 49,089 $ (57,444 ) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 29,894 7,402 6,912 7,389 8,191 5,932 Income tax provision (benefit) 26,250 6,097 9,866 10,708 (421 ) 1,883 Amortization 93,264 22,884 19,595 22,708 28,077 29,151 EBITDA 120,390 15,274 3,961 16,219 84,936 (20,478 ) Fair value adjustments, net (3,233 ) 2,010 3,922 (10,561 ) 1,396 13,067 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (17 ) (421 ) (627 ) 1,154 (123 ) (93 ) Asset retirement obligation accretion 15,862 4,153 4,073 3,993 3,643 3,597 Inventory adjustments and write-downs 33,449 8,934 1,603 14,187 8,725 22,005 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and securities (49,414 ) 19 12,622 9 (62,064 ) 87 RMC bankruptcy distribution (3,167 ) - (1,516 ) - (1,651 ) - Gain on debt extinguishment (3,735 ) (774 ) (2,961 ) - - - COVID-19 costs 246 14 21 56 155 294 Other adjustments 3,428 1,439 1,137 70 782 (181 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 113,809 $ 30,648 $ 22,235 $ 25,127 $ 35,799 $ 18,298 Revenue $ 769,232 $ 194,583 $ 177,235 $ 187,298 $ 210,116 $ 182,993 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15 % 16 % 13 % 13 % 17 % 10 %

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 Net income (loss) $ (21,109 ) $ (32,412 ) $ (24,586 ) $ 49,089 $ (57,444 ) Fair value adjustments, net 2,010 3,922 (10,561 ) 1,396 13,067 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 5 154 1,991 458 (313 ) (Gain) loss on sale of assets and securities 19 12,622 9 (62,064 ) 87 RMC bankruptcy distribution - (1,516 ) - (1,651 ) - Gain on debt extinguishment (774 ) (2,961 ) - - - COVID-19 costs 14 21 56 155 294 Other adjustments 1,439 1,137 70 782 (181 ) Tax effect of adjustments (223 ) (1,120 ) (37 ) (5,616 ) (231 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ (18,619 ) $ (20,153 ) $ (33,058 ) $ (17,451 ) $ (44,721 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per share - Basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.16 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per share - Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.16 )

Consolidated Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 Cash flow from operations $ (2,383 ) $ 39,397 $ (35,003 ) $ 28,516 $ (19,117 ) Capital expenditures 112,273 85,581 74,048 113,094 96,602 Free cash flow $ (114,656 ) $ (46,184 ) $ (109,051 ) $ (84,578 ) $ (115,719 )

Consolidated Operating Cash Flow Before Changes in Working Capital Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 1Q 2023 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (2,383 ) $ 39,397 $ (35,003 ) $ 28,516 $ (19,117 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 478 913 (3,050 ) (353 ) 119 Prepaid expenses and other 3,000 (4,260 ) 496 699 2,075 Inventories 18,620 18,738 17,635 8,798 13,715 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (5,528 ) (61,708 ) 26,145 (18,022 ) 1,880 Operating cash flow before changes in working capital $ 14,187 $ (6,920 ) $ 6,223 $ 19,638 $ (1,328 )

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 57,083 $ 34,708 $ 45,180 $ 32,614 $ 919 $ 170,504 Amortization (9,024 ) (4,176 ) (6,894 ) (1,588 ) (919 ) (22,601 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 48,059 $ 30,532 $ 38,286 $ 31,026 $ - $ 147,903 Inventory Adjustments (328 ) (7,788 ) (411 ) (16 ) - (8,543 ) By-product credit - - (57 ) (1,802 ) - (1,859 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 47,731 $ 22,744 $ 37,818 $ 29,208 $ - $ 137,501 Metal Sales Gold ounces 26,018 4,432 24,516 23,049 - 78,015 Silver ounces 1,533,975 606,083 - 73,677 - 2,213,735 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 50 % 37 % 100 % 100 % Silver 50 % 63 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 917 $ 1,899 $ 1,543 $ 1,267 $ 1,273 Silver ($/oz) $ 15.56 $ 23.64 $ - $ 17.85 Zinc ($/lb) $ - $ - Lead ($/lb) $ - $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 54,608 $ 29,717 $ 43,950 $ 29,634 $ 1,021 $ 158,930 Amortization (8,017 ) (3,649 ) (4,801 ) (1,805 ) (1,021 ) (19,293 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 46,591 $ 26,068 $ 39,149 $ 27,829 $ - $ 139,637 Inventory Adjustments (209 ) (1,215 ) (239 ) 77 - (1,586 ) By-product credit - - (63 ) (1,922 ) - (1,985 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 46,382 $ 24,853 $ 38,847 $ 25,984 $ - $ 136,066 Metal Sales Gold ounces 22,207 6,493 13,273 25,117 - 67,090 Silver ounces 1,560,743 694,657 - 82,013 - 2,337,413 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 49 % 43 % 100 % 100 % Silver 51 % 57 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 1,023 $ 1,646 $ 2,927 $ 1,035 $ 1,464 Silver ($/oz) $ 15.16 $ 20.39 $ - $ 16.77 Zinc ($/lb) $ - $ - Lead ($/lb) $ - $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 57,984 $ 48,083 $ 43,226 $ 24,953 $ 1,221 $ 175,467 Amortization (8,719 ) (5,218 ) (5,844 ) (1,409 ) (1,221 ) (22,411 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 49,265 $ 42,865 $ 37,382 $ 23,544 $ - $ 153,056 Inventory Adjustments (201 ) (13,474 ) (207 ) (38 ) - (13,920 ) By-product credit - - (74 ) (570 ) (644 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 49,064 $ 29,391 $ 37,101 $ 22,936 $ - $ 138,492 Metal Sales Gold ounces 25,970 8,349 20,902 15,645 - 70,866 Silver ounces 1,795,159 769,804 - 23,956 - 2,588,919 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 49 % 47 % 100 % 100 % Silver 51 % 53 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 926 $ 1,655 $ 1,775 $ 1,466 $ 1,381 Silver ($/oz) $ 13.94 $ 20.24 $ - $ 15.83 Zinc ($/lb) $ - $ - Lead ($/lb) $ - $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 55,325 $ 50,211 $ 49,887 $ 30,716 $ 1,133 $ 187,272 Amortization (8,281 ) (6,034 ) (10,672 ) (1,748 ) (1,133 ) (27,868 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 47,044 $ 44,177 $ 39,215 $ 28,968 $ - $ 159,404 Inventory Adjustments 103 (8,429 ) (103 ) (106 ) - (8,535 ) By-product credit - - (59 ) (413 ) - (472 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 47,147 $ 35,748 $ 39,053 $ 28,449 $ - $ 150,397 Metal Sales Gold ounces 25,252 11,646 30,863 20,428 - 88,189 Silver ounces 1,490,444 974,810 - 17,387 - 2,482,641 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 55 % 52 % 100 % 100 % Silver 45 % 48 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 1,027 $ 1,596 $ 1,265 $ 1,393 $ 1,270 Silver ($/oz) $ 14.23 $ 17.60 $ - $ 15.57 Zinc ($/lb) $ - $ - Lead ($/lb) $ - $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 51,271 $ 57,681 $ 50,658 $ 31,078 $ 1,260 $ 191,948 Amortization (8,027 ) (6,921 ) (10,369 ) (2,191 ) (1,260 ) (28,768 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 43,244 $ 50,760 $ 40,289 $ 28,887 $ - $ 163,180 Inventory Adjustments (445 ) (21,331 ) (28 ) (152 ) - (21,956 ) By-product credit - - (97 ) (153 ) - (250 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 42,799 $ 29,429 $ 40,164 $ 28,582 $ - $ 140,974 Metal Sales Gold ounces 24,378 8,725 27,609 21,070 - 81,782 Silver ounces 1,554,288 733,383 - 7,931 - 2,295,602 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 54 % 54 % 100 % 100 % Silver 46 % 46 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 948 $ 1,821 $ 1,455 $ 1,357 $ 1,318 Silver ($/oz) $ 12.67 $ 18.46 $ - $ 14.52 Zinc ($/lb) $ - $ - Lead ($/lb) $ - $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Updated 2023 Guidance In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Kensington Wharf Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 232,269 $ 181,642 $ 114,698 Amortization (36,538 ) (26,295 ) (6,330 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 195,731 $ 155,347 $ 108,368 By-product credit - (193 ) (5,288 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 195,731 $ 155,154 $ 103,080 Metal Sales Gold ounces 99,719 83,310 89,109 Silver ounces 6,558,482 221,306 Revenue Split Gold 49% 100% 100% Silver 51% Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $900 - $1,050 $1,850 - $1,950 $1,200 - $1,350 Silver ($/oz) $14.25 - $15.25

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Previous 2023 Guidance In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Kensington Wharf Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 233,198 $ 183,769 $ 118,406 Amortization (37,547 ) (26,764 ) (6,319 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 195,651 $ 157,005 $ 112,087 By-product credit - - (3,878 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 195,651 $ 157,005 $ 108,209 Metal Sales Gold ounces 104,618 90,673 88,732 Silver ounces 6,784,929 163,607 Revenue Split Gold 50% 100% 100% Silver 50% Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $900 - $1,050 $1,650 - $1,750 $1,200 - $1,350 Silver ($/oz) $14.25 - $15.25

