Alamos Gold Extends High-Grade Gold Mineralization within Multiple Zones Across the Island Gold Deposit and Two Regional Exploration Targets

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2023 - Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) ("Alamos" or the "Company") today reported new results from its near mine and regional exploration drilling program at Island Gold. Underground exploration drilling continues to extend high-grade gold mineralization across the Island Gold Deposit within the main E1E and C-Zones, as well as several hanging wall and footwall structures in proximity to existing underground infrastructure. Additionally, the regional exploration program has been successful in intersecting high-grade gold mineralization at two early-stage targets.



Island Gold Mine - main zone exploration highlights: high-grade mineralization extended outside of Mineral Reserves and Resources in the E1E and C-Zones. These zones are the main structures which host the majority of currently defined Mineral Reserves and Resources at Island Gold. New highlights include1:

Island East (E1E-Zone) 95.41 g/t Au (30.42 g/t cut) over 3.02 m (840-578-26); 118.59 g/t Au (61.74 g/t cut) over 2.31 m (1015-640-12); 62.09 g/t Au (61.83 g/t cut) over 2.19 m (840-632-24); and 37.33 g/t Au (33.16 g/t cut) over 2.56 m (840-608-52).



Island West (C-Zone) 40.12 g/t Au (40.12 g/t cut) over 2.02 m (790-479-29); 17.23 g/t Au (17.23 g/t cut) over 3.02 m (790-479-22); and 23.79 g/t Au (23.79 g/t cut) over 2.05 m (790-479-20).





Island Gold Mine - hanging wall and footwall zone exploration highlights: high-grade gold mineralization continues to be intersected within a number of new and recently defined hanging wall and footwall zones across the main Island Gold Deposit. These zones represent a significant opportunity to add near mine Mineral Reserves and Resources which would be low cost to develop and produce given their proximity to existing infrastructure. New highlights include1:

• Island East Footwall Zones



NTH4 Zone

168.03 g/t Au (27.88 g/t cut) over 3.14 m (840-632-21);

43.33 g/t Au (24.58 g/t cut) over 2.00 m (840-632-43);

25.94 g/t Au (13.92 g/t cut) over 3.14 m (840-632-32); and

19.55 g/t Au (11.36 g/t cut) over 2.03 m (840-632-25).

E1D1 Zone

47.62 g/t Au (20.19 g/t cut) over 2.78 m (945-624-15);

41.40 g/t Au (12.13 g/t cut) over 2.16 m (945-624-16);

22.12 g/t Au (6.17 g/t cut) over 3.77 m (945-624-28); and

17.32 g/t Au (11.84 g/t cut) over 3.81 m (945-624-19A).

E1D Zone

17.84 g/t Au (10.07 g/t cut) over 3.57 m (945-624-28); and

22.71 g/t Au (22.71 g/t cut) over 2.53 m (945-624-29).

• Island West Hanging Wall Zones: the NS1 zone has now been interpreted to have an average North-South strike of approximately 70 m, with vertical continuity of over 400 m and remains open up and down dip. This zone was not factored into the 2023 mine plan but is currently being developed and mined after being defined earlier this year. New highlights include1:

121.37 g/t Au (15.47 g/t cut) over 2.65 m (770-475-01);

34.08 g/t Au (16.28 g/t cut) over 5.40 m (770-475-12);

23.46 g/t Au (10.16 g/t cut) over 2.14 m (770-475-14); and

21.89 g/t Au (8.45 g/t cut) over 2.20 m (770-475-13).

• Island West Footwall Zones (DN zone sub-parallel structure). New highlights include1:

47.44 g/t Au (12.02 g/t cut) over 2.43 m (790-479-35);

13.97 g/t Au (13.78 g/t cut) over 2.59 m (790-479-33); and

13.78 g/t Au (13.78 g/t cut) over 2.48 m (790-479-36).



1 All reported drill widths are true width of the mineralized zones, unless otherwise stated. Drillhole composite intervals reported as "cut" may include higher grade samples which have been cut to: C-zone @ 225 g/t Au; E1E Zone @ 185 g/t Au. B Zone @ 90 g/t Au; NS1 Zone @ 60 g/t Au; D1 and G1 Zones @ 45 g/t Au; G Zone @ 70 g/t Au; E1D @ 80g/t Au; DN, E1D1, NTH1, NTH2, NTH3, NTH4 @ 35 g/t Au.

Regional exploration highlights: high-grade mineralization intersected at two regional targets in proximity to the Island Gold operation. New highlights include2:

Pine Zone: 4 kilometres ("km") northeast of the Island Gold Mine 29.77 g/t Au over 9.31 m (23IGX057), including: 59.15 g/t Au over 4.39 m, including: 378.00 g/t Au over 0.37 m 3441.64 g/t Au over 0.67 m (23IGX043), including: 6220.00 g/t Au over 0.37 m



79.44 g/t Au over 4.06 m (23IGX053), including: 932.00 g/t Au over 0.33 m

7.22 g/t Au over 7.45 m (23IGX055), including: 11.87 g/t Au over 3.43 m

3.12 g/t Au over 9.64 m (23IGX059), including: 20.10 g/t Au over 0.36 m



Adjacent Vein Arrays

6.44 g/t Au over 7.26 m (23IGX050), including: 63.1 g/t Au over 0.52 m

17.67 g/t Au over 1.44 m (23IGX053), including: 23.60 g/t Au over 1.05 m



• 88-60 Zone: 7 km from the Island Gold Mine, in proximity to the historic Cline and Edwards mines:

6.00 g/t Au over 11.18 m (23IGX066), including: 19.79 g/t Au over 1.12 m 20.90 g/t Au over 0.78 m 24.60 g/t Au over 0.58 m

14.62 g/t Au over 1.5 m (23IGX066), including: 21.80 g/t over 0.94 m;

6.19 g/t Au over 3.31 m (23IGX065), including: 55.50 g/t over 0.34 m.





2 Regional exploration drillhole composite intervals reported as uncut, composites lengths are reported as core length, true widths are estimated at 40 to 85% of core length. Composites are calculated with a 0.5 g/t cut-off, maximum internal waste of 4 m, and no minimum thickness. Higher-grade intervals within the primary drillhole composite are reported as "Including" for any individual or consecutive samples with assay grades greater than 10 g/t Au.

"We continue to see excellent results from our exploration program at Island Gold across multiple areas of focus. The transition from surface directional drilling to underground drilling this year has been a success as we leverage our existing underground infrastructure. We are extending high-grade mineralization across the lateral extent of the main Island Gold deposit while also defining and growing an increasing number of new zones within the hanging wall and footwall. Our success on both fronts demonstrates the significant potential for the addition of high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resources near our existing underground development. This is providing increasing operational flexibility and additional ounces that will be low-cost to develop, some of which are already being mined, highlighting the near-term opportunities," said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"We are also very encouraged by the early results out of our regional exploration program with multiple high-grade intersections across the Pine and 88-60 targets. These early-stage targets are a good illustration of the excellent potential for additional high-grade deposits to be defined across our large 55,300 hectare land package, which we more than tripled in size earlier this year," Mr. McCluskey added.

New highlight intercepts can be found in Tables 1 and 2, and in Figures 1 to 3 at the end of this news release.

2023 Exploration Drilling Program - Island Gold Mine

A total of $14 million is budgeted for exploration at Island Gold in 2023. For the past several years, the exploration focus has been on adding high-grade Mineral Resources at depth, primarily through surface directional drilling. This exploration strategy has been successful in tripling the Mineral Reserve and Resource base since 2017. With a 17-year mine life, and with work on the Phase 3+ expansion ramping up, the focus has shifted to a more cost-effective expanded underground exploration drilling program that will leverage existing underground infrastructure. This drilling is much lower cost on a per metre basis, is less technically challenging, and requires significantly fewer metres per exploration target.

A total of 45,000 m of underground exploration drilling has been planned for 2023. The focus is on defining new Mineral Reserves and Resources in proximity to existing production horizons and infrastructure including along strike, and in the hanging-wall and footwall. These potential high-grade Mineral Reserve and Resource additions would be low cost to develop and could be incorporated into the mine plan and mined within the next several years, further increasing the value of the operation. To support the underground exploration drilling program, 444 m of underground exploration drift development is planned to extend drill platforms on the 490, 790, 945, and 980-levels. In addition to the exploration budget, 36,000 m of underground delineation drilling has been planned and included in sustaining capital for Island Gold.

A total of 32,459 m of underground exploration drilling, and 24,649 m of delineation drilling has been completed as of October 31, 2023. A regional exploration program including a total of 8,439 m of drilling was also completed in 2023. The focus of this program was on advancing exploration targets outside the Island Gold Deposit on the newly expanded 55,300-hectare Island Gold property, including the Pine-Breccia and 88-60 targets described below.

Island West

Underground Exploration Drilling

Underground drilling has further extended high-grade gold mineralization along strike, 150 m to the west, and up plunge of existing Mineral Reserves and Resources in the middle portion of Island West. Drilling is being conducted from the 580-level and the 790-level exploration drifts, between vertical depths of 700 m and 1,100 m.

New highlights include (Figure 1, Table 1):

C-Zone

40.12 g/t Au (40.12 g/t cut) over 2.02 m (790-479-29);

17.23 g/t Au (17.23 g/t cut) over 3.02 m (790-479-22);

23.79 g/t Au (23.79 g/t cut) over 2.05 m (790-479-20); and

12.75 g/t Au (12.75 g/t cut) over 2.38 m (790-479-21).

Island West Hanging Wall Zones

In addition to testing the C-Zone, underground exploration drilling continued to target and expand on previous drilling that intersected high-grade gold mineralization in sub-parallel and perpendicular structures in the hanging wall from the 580, 770, 790, and 850-levels. Additional drilling has been successful in establishing continuity and extending high-grade gold mineralization within multiple structures referred to as the B, G, and G1 Zones (Table 1). These zones are located 20 m, 75 m, and 110 m south of the main C-Zone, respectively, highlighting the significant potential to add high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resources in proximity of existing production horizons and infrastructure. These potential high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resource additions could be incorporated into the mine plan within the next several years and would be low cost to develop, further increasing the value of the operation.

NS1 Hanging Wall Zone

The NS1 zone is a north-striking structure with a high-angle orientation relative to the C-Zone that was identified earlier in 2023. Ongoing drill testing, and five exploration sills have been completed from the 750, 770, 790, 810, and 850-levels which have demonstrated excellent continuity, over an average strike of 40 m to the south on these levels, and over 100 m vertically. Additional drilling from the 580, 770, and 900 levels has now expanded the NS1 zone over a vertical extent of 400 m, from the 890 level to the 400 level, and defined an average strike of 70 m.

The first stope was mined from the NS1 Zone late in the third quarter of 2023 with grades performing in line with annual guidance. The NS1 zone is beyond currently defined Mineral Reserves and Resources and outside of the 2023 mine plan demonstrating the significant near-mine opportunities to add additional high-grade production in the near term. In addition, other north-striking high-angle structures have been identified across the deposit, which will be evaluated further as underground exploration drilling advances.

New highlights from the Island West Hanging Wall zones include (Table 1):

NS1 Zone

121.37 g/t Au (15.47 g/t cut) over 2.65 m (770-475-01);

34.08 g/t Au (16.28 g/t cut) over 5.40 m (770-475-12);

23.46 g/t Au (10.16 g/t cut) over 2.14 m (770-475-14); and

21.89 g/t Au (8.45 g/t cut) over 2.20 m (770-475-13).

B-Zone

16.13 g/t Au (13.68 g/t cut) over 2.33 m (770-475-26).



G-Zone

15.34 g/t Au (13.60 g/t cut) over 1.99 m (580-473-28).



Island West Footwall Zone

Underground exploration drilling is also targeting and expanding on previous drilling that intersected high-grade gold mineralization within a sub-parallel structure in the footwall from the 790-level. Ongoing drilling has been successful in extending high-grade gold mineralization and establishing further continuity within the DN structure (Table 1). This zone is located 100 m north of the main C-Zone.

New highlights from the Island West Footwall DN zone include:

DN Zone

47.44 g/t Au (12.02 g/t cut) over 2.43 m (790-479-35);

13.97 g/t Au (13.78 g/t cut) over 2.59 m (790-479-33); and

13.78 g/t Au (13.78 g/t cut) over 2.48 m (790-479-36).



Island East

Underground Exploration Drilling

Underground drilling from the 620 and 840-level exploration drifts continues to extend high-grade gold mineralization along strike to the east of Mineral Reserves and Resources in the middle portion of Island East (between vertical depths of 500 m and 1,000 m).

New highlights in the E1E-Zone include (Figure 1, Table 1):

95.41 g/t Au (30.42 g/t cut) over 3.02 m (840-578-26);

118.59 g/t Au (61.74 g/t cut) over 2.31 m (1015-640-12);

62.09 g/t Au (61.83 g/t cut) over 2.19 m (840-632-24);

37.33 g/t Au (33.16 g/t cut) over 2.56 m (840-608-52);

5.30 g/t Au (5.30 g/t cut) over 7.08 m (1015-624-08);

11.80 g/t Au (11.80 g/t cut) over 2.85 m (840-632-31); and

14.22 g/t Au (14.22 g/t cut) over 2.30 m (840-608-43B).



Island East Footwall Zones

In addition to testing the E1E-Zone, underground exploration drilling continued to target and expand on previous drilling that intersected high-grade gold mineralization in structures in the footwall from the 620 and 840-levels. This additional drilling has been successful in establishing continuity and extending high-grade gold mineralization within multiple structures referred to as the NTH, NTH2, NTH3, NTH4, E1D, and E1D1 zones.

The NTH zones are located 60 to 110 m north of the main E1E-Zone, and the E1D1 and E1D zones, 10 m and 30 m from the E1E-Zone, respectively.

New highlights from the Island East Footwall zones include (Table 1):

NTH4 Zone (Figure 2):

168.03 g/t Au (27.88 g/t cut) over 3.14 m (840-632-21);

43.33 g/t Au (24.58 g/t cut) over 2.00 m (840-632-43);

25.94 g/t Au (13.92 g/t cut) over 3.14 m (840-632-32);

28.80 g/t Au (7.92 g/t cut) over 2.48 m (840-632-33);

21.38 g/t Au (8.52 g/t cut) over 2.05 m (840-632-23);

16.34 g/t Au (11.35 g/t cut) over 2.44 m (840-632-24);

19.55 g/t Au (11.36 g/t cut) over 2.03 m (840-632-25); and

18.42 g/t Au (10.74 g/t cut) over 2.14 m (840-632-38).

NTH Zone

10.23 g/t Au (10.23 g/t cut) over 3.92 m (620-SIL-04).



E1D1 Zone

47.62 g/t Au (20.19 g/t cut) over 2.78 m (945-624-15);

41.40 g/t Au (12.13 g/t cut) over 2.16 m (945-624-16);

22.12 g/t Au (6.17 g/t cut) over 3.77 m (945-624-28);

17.32 g/t Au (11.84 g/t cut) over 3.81 m (945-624-19A); and

9.26 g/t Au (7.49 g/t cut) over 4.80 m (945-624-21).



E1D Zone

17.84 g/t Au (10.07 g/t cut) over 3.57 m (945-624-28); and

22.71 g/t Au (22.71 g/t cut) over 2.53 m (945-624-29).

As with the hanging and footwall zones in Island West, these footwall zones in Island East highlight the potential to add high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resources in proximity of existing production horizons and infrastructure which would be low-cost to develop and mine.

Other Zones

The majority of Island Gold's Mineral Reserves and Resources and main production horizons are hosted in the C/E1E structure. The Island Gold Deposit also consists of several sub-parallel and high-angle mineralized structures outside of the main C/E1E-Zone. As underground development advances, these sub-parallel hanging wall and footwall structures can be targeted and defined with step-out drilling from underground drill platforms.

This drilling allows for the confirmation of the geometry and potential continuity of mineralization with the objective of defining new Mineral Resources. As demonstrated with the E1D, E1ED1, NTH, NTH2, NTH3, NTH4 and perpendicular NS1 Zone, as well as the B, D, DN, G, and G1 Zones that were defined in 2022, a growing number of these zones are being defined as underground development is established in these areas.

These zones and other targets within the hanging wall and footwall represent significant opportunities to define additional Mineral Reserves and Resources outside of the main C/E1E-Zone in proximity to existing underground development. These additions would enhance the ounce per vertical metre profile and provide multiple mining horizons from the same lateral development levels.

The following are highlights of new hanging wall and footwall intersections from underground exploration drilling where the geometry and continuity is not yet established ("Unknown Zone") (reported composite intervals are uncut and as core length, true width is unknown at this time) (Table 1):

Footwall Intersections:

148.67 g/t Au over 2.00 m (790-479-35);

68.95 g/t Au over 2.93 m (945-624-19A);

33.86 g/t Au over 2.91 m (840-554-66);

37.57 g/t Au over 2.00 m (790-479-32);

26.31 g/t Au over 2.48 m (945-624-19A); and

30.25 g/t Au over 1.96 m (840-632-28).

Hanging Wall Intersections:

65.77 g/t Au over 2.00 m (580-473-39);

43.52 g/t Au over 2.84 m (770-475-28);

52.65 g/t Au over 2.00 m (900-506-06);

19.73 g/t Au over 3.73 m (945-624-20);

25.35 g/t Au over 2.66 m (770-475-22); and

17.21 g/t Au over 2.98 m (770-475-23).

Regional Exploration

The 2023 Regional Exploration program was successful in identifying high-grade gold mineralization at multiple early-stage targets, highlighting the significant regional potential across the 55,300 hectare Island Gold Property. A total of 8,439 m of regional exploration drilling has been completed to date in 2023. The priority drilling targets in 2023 included the Pine-Breccia, and 88-60 Zones, which are highlighted below.

Pine-Breccia Target (Figure 3)

Pine Zone

The Pine Zone is located approximately 4 km from the Island Gold Mine and comprises a sheared sulphide unit truncated by the regional NNW-trending Maskinonge Lake Fault that hosts the Breccia Zone (Figure 3). The sulphide unit was identified through a limited amount of historic drilling prior to Alamos' ownership. Follow up channel sampling completed by Alamos in 2022 confirmed and further defined the extent of high-grade mineralization. In 2023, 1,892 m of drilling was completed in 11 holes following up on the channel sample results. The drilling was successful in defining high-grade mineralization over an approximate strike extent of 50 m and depth of 150 m. This has been currently interpreted as a narrow, steeply plunging ore shoot, which remains open down-plunge. Additional high-grade mineralization was intersected in vein arrays within 50 m of the Pine Zone, further supporting the presence of a significant high-grade gold system.

New highlights include (Table 2):

Pine Zone

29.77 g/t Au over 9.31 m (23IGX057), including: 59.15 g/t Au over 4.39 m, including: 378.00 g/t Au over 0.37 m

3441.64 g/t Au over 0.67 m (23IGX043), including: 6220.00 g/t Au over 0.37 m

79.44 g/t Au over 4.06 m (23IGX053), including: 932.00 g/t Au over 0.33 m

7.22 g/t Au over 7.45 m (23IGX055), including: 11.87 g/t Au over 3.43 m

3.12 g/t Au over 9.64 m (23IGX059), including: 20.10 g/t Au over 0.36 m





Adjacent Vein Arrays

6.44 g/t Au over 7.26 m (23IGX050), including: 63.1 g/t Au over 0.52 m

17.67 g/t Au over 1.44 m (23IGX053), including: 23.60 g/t Au over 1.05 m



Follow-up drilling is planned in 2024 to further evaluate the geometry and extent of the high-grade mineralization, and to test the potential of the Pine Zone along strike.

Breccia Zone

The Breccia Zone is located along the intensely silicified NNW-trending regional scale Maskinonge Lake Fault, which is immediately adjacent to, and cross-cuts the Pine Zone (Figure 3). Alamos conducted prospecting in 2021, and completed follow up channel sampling in 2022, which was successful in discovering and defining a previously unrecognized 50 m long portion of the structure with continuous high-grade mineralization.

Systematic drilling of the structure below and along trend of the high-grade channel samples intersected narrow, high-grade mineralization; however, this was not representative of the continuity of high-grade gold mineralization from the surface channel samples. Additional high-grade mineralization was intersected in veins in a sulphide unit less than 10 m east of the Breccia Zone. New highlights from the Breccia Zone include (Table 2):

Breccia Zone

3.16 g/t Au over 7.38 m (23IGX063)

4.39 g/t Au over 3.05 m (23IGX035), including: 33.1 g/t Au over 0.33 m

7.42 g/t Au over 1.92 m (23IGX040), including: 13.15 g/t Au over 0.90 m

17.90 g/t Au over 0.33 m (23IGX046)

5.82 g/t Au over 2.84 m (23IGX048), including: 12.55 g/t over 0.62 m

17.70 g/t Au over 0.40 m (23IGX052)



Adjacent Vein Array

40.29 g/t Au over 2.3 m (23IGX062), including: 146.5 g/t Au over 0.45 m 55.3 g/t Au over 0.40 m





Additional interpretation is underway to determine the relationship between the high-grade surface samples and drill results, with a focus on refining the controls on gold mineralization within the structure.

88-60 Zone

The 88-60 Zone is located approximately 7 km from the Island Gold Mine. The zone is located in proximity to the historic Cline and Edwards mines and had been drilled during historical exploration campaigns. Notable historical drill intercepts from these campaigns include3:

21.58 g/t Au over 8.17 m (CL-90-86), including: 127.52 g/t Au over 0.73 m 157.00 g/t Au over 0.31 m 49.77 g/t Au over 0.58 m

12.68 g/t Au over 7.47 m (CL-90-85), including: 32.38 g/t Au over 1.14 m 61.03 g/t over 0.73 m

12.23 g/t Au over 5.95 m (CL-08-36), including: 26.49 g/t Au over 1.98 m 18.81 g/t Au over 0.61 m

5.12 g/t Au over 8.77 m (WCL-98-3), including: 17.01 g/t Au over 1.98 m



3 Drill composite intervals are generated from assays that are historic in nature and that have been verified as best as possible through review of the historically reported data. Drill hole composite intervals reported as uncut, and composites lengths are reported as core length. Composites are calculated with a 0.5 g/t cut-off, maximum internal waste of 4 m, and no minimum thickness. Higher-grade intervals within the primary drillhole composite are reported as "Including" for any individual or consecutive samples with assay grades greater than 10 g/t Au.

Following extensive data compilation, re-logging and sampling of historic drill core, as well as geological modelling, the controls on gold mineralization were refined, and a potential high-grade plunge linking together the aforementioned historic results was identified at the intersection of a NW-trending structure with the east-west trending 88-60 shear zone. The 2023 drill program at the 88-60 Zone was designed to test this interpretation, specifically along the intersection of the two structures. Three holes, totalling 849 m were drilled along the interpreted high-grade plunge, with all holes intersecting sulphides and strong alteration in the 88-60 zone, as well as visible gold in drill holes 23IGX065 and 23IGX066. Additional high-grade mineralization was intersected in vein arrays within 60 m of the 88-60 Zone, further supporting the presence of a significant high-grade gold system.

New highlights from the 88-60 Zone (Table 2) include:

6.00 g/t Au over 11.18 m (23IGX066), including: 19.79 g/t Au over 1.12 m 20.90 g/t Au over 0.78 m 24.60 g/t Au over 0.58 m



Adjacent Vein Arrays

14.62 g/t Au over 1.5 m (23IGX066), including: 21.80 g/t over 0.94 m

6.19 g/t Au over 3.31 m (23IGX065), including: 55.50 g/t over 0.34 m



Follow-up drilling is planned in 2024 to further define the extent and gold potential of the identified high-grade mineralization, as well as test other mineralized trends within the 88-60 zone and surrounding past-producing Cline and Edwards mines.

Systematic regional exploration has been successful in identifying and drilling priority high-grade gold targets throughout the regional Island Gold property. This approach will continue to be applied in 2024 to identified targets, and to the newly expanded 55,300 hectare land package.

Qualified Persons

Scott R.G. Parsons, P.Geo., FAusIMM, Alamos Gold's Vice President, Exploration, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Scott R.G. Parsons is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Exploration programs at the Island Gold Mine are directed and supervised by Tyler Poulin, P.Geo., Chief Geologist at the Island Gold Mine. Tyler Poulin is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Alamos Gold maintains an internal Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) program at the Island Gold Mine to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices.

Access to the Island Gold Mine is controlled by security personnel. Drill core is logged and sampled at core logging facilities within the mine site under the supervision of a Qualified Geologist. A geologist marks the individual samples for analysis, and sample intervals, sample numbers, standards and blanks are entered into the database. The core is cut in half using an electric core saw equipped with a diamond tipped blade. One half of the core is placed into a plastic sample bag and sealed with zip ties in preparation for shipment. The other half of the core is returned to the core box and retained for future reference. The samples are placed in large heavy-duty nylon reinforced Fabrene bags, which are identified and sealed before being placed on pallets. The core samples are picked up at the mine site and mine samples are delivered to AGAT laboratory, and regional samples are delivered to ALS laboratory, both located in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Gold is analyzed by a 50 grams fire assay with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. Mine samples greater than 10.0 g/t Au, and regional samples greater than 5.0 g/t Au are re-analyzed using gravimetric finish methods. AGAT and ALS are certified laboratories and have internal quality control ("QC") programs that include insertion of reagent blanks, reference materials, and pulp duplicates.

The Corporation inserts QC samples (blanks and reference materials) at regular intervals to monitor laboratory performance. Cross check assays are completed on a regular basis in a secondary accredited laboratory.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 1,900 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company's shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol "AGI".

All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated

Cautionary Note

This news release includes certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes, or developments that Alamos expects to occur are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "plan", "estimate", "target", "budget", "prospective" "potential", "opportunity" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved or the negative connotation of such terms.

Such statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements with respect to planned exploration programs, focuses, strategies, drilling targets and work, potential for further exploration of certain areas, potential drilling results and related expectations, costs and expenditures, including with respect to the cost of development and production, project economics, gold price assumptions, potential mineralization, projected ore grades, opportunities to add near mine and further high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resources, expectations regarding the mine plan, mine life, sustaining capital and value of operations and other statements and information that is based on forecasts and projections of future operational, geological or financial results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Exploration results that include geophysics, sampling, and drill results on wide spacings may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit. Such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics and economic potential to be classed as a category of Mineral Resource. A Mineral Resource that is classified as "inferred" or "indicated" has a great amount of uncertainty as to its existence and economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any or part of an "Indicated Mineral Resource" or "Inferred Mineral Resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category of Mineral Resource. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves.

Alamos cautions that forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time of making such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, technical, legal, political and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information.

These factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the actual results of current exploration activities, conclusions of economic and geological evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, operations may be exposed to illness, disease, epidemic or pandemic; any ongoing or future impact of COVID-19 on the broader market; state and federal orders or mandates (including with respect to mining operations generally or auxiliary businesses or services required for the Company's operations) in Canada, Mexico and other jurisdictions in which the Company does or may conduct business; the duration of regulatory responses to any illness, disease, epidemic or pandemic; changes in national and local government legislation, controls or regulations; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; labour and contractor availability (and being able to secure the same on favourable terms); ability to sell or deliver gold doré bars; disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; fluctuations in the price of gold or certain other commodities such as, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges and changes to production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected ore grade, mining rates, recovery timing and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance); changes in foreign exchange rates (particularly the Canadian dollar, U.S. dollar, and Mexican peso); the impact of inflation; employee and community relations; litigation and administrative proceedings; disruptions affecting operations; availability of and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labour; delays in the development or updating of mine plans; inherent risks and hazards associated with mining and mineral processing including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures and cave-ins; the risk that the Company's mines may not perform as planned; uncertainty with the Company's ability to secure additional capital to execute its business plans; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, risks in obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses, permits and authorizations, contests over title to properties; expropriation or nationalization of property; political or economic developments in Canada or Mexico and other jurisdictions in which the Company does or may carry on business in the future; increased costs and risks related to the potential impact of climate change; the costs and timing of construction and development of new deposits; risk of loss due to sabotage, protests and other civil disturbances; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; and business opportunities that may be pursued by the Company.

For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, see the Company's latest 40-F/Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis, each under the heading "Risk Factors", available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca or on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The foregoing should be reviewed in conjunction with the information and risk factors and assumptions found in this news release.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, or whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Note to U.S. Investors - Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates

Unless otherwise indicated, all Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") - CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the "CIM Standards"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators, which established standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Mining disclosure in the United States was previously required to comply with SEC Industry Guide 7 ("SEC Industry Guide 7") under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has adopted final rules, to replace SEC Industry Guide 7 with new mining disclosure rules under sub-part 1300 of Regulation S-K of the U.S. Securities Act ("Regulation S-K 1300") which became mandatory for U.S. reporting companies beginning with the first fiscal year commencing on or after January 1, 2021. Under Regulation S-K 1300, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "Measured Mineral Resources", "Indicated Mineral Resources" and "Inferred Mineral Resources". In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "Proven Mineral Reserves" and "Probable Mineral Reserves" to be substantially similar to international standards.

Investors are cautioned that while the above terms are "substantially similar" to CIM Definitions, there are differences in the definitions under Regulation S-K 1300 and the CIM Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the mineral reserve or mineral resource estimates under the standards adopted under Regulation S-K 1300. U.S. investors are also cautioned that while the SEC recognizes "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under Regulation S-K 1300, investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineralization in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. Mineralization described using these terms has a greater degree of uncertainty as to its existence and feasibility than mineralization that has been characterized as reserves. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to assume that any measured mineral resources, indicated mineral resources, or inferred mineral resources that the Company reports are or will be economically or legally mineable.





Table 1: Island Gold - Previously Unreleased Select Composite Intervals from Underground Exploration Drilling

Composite intervals greater than 3 g/t Au weighted average, capping values:

C-zone @ 225 g/t Au; E1E Zone @ 185 g/t Au; B Zone @ 90 g/t Au; D1 and G1 Zones @ 45 g/t Au; G Zone @ 70 g/t Au; E1D @ 80g/t Au; NS1 Zone @ 60 g/t Au; DN, E1D1, NTH1, NTH2, NTH3, NTH4 @ 35 g/t Au.

Hole ID Zone Target Area From

(m) To (m) Core

Length

(m) True

Width

(m) Au

Uncut

(g/t) Au Cut

(g/t) Vertical

Depth

(m) 770-475-26 B Island West Hanging Wall 45.00 48.30 3.30 2.33 16.13 13.68 818.27 770-475-25 B Island West Hanging Wall 42.35 45.20 2.85 2.07 9.18 9.18 809.77 790-479-29 C Island West 139.15 141.30 2.15 2.02 40.12 40.12 858.92 790-479-20 C Island West 189.50 196.50 7.00 2.05 23.79 23.79 743.08 790-479-22 C Island West 162.60 165.80 3.20 3.02 17.23 17.23 747.83 790-479-39 C Island West 164.75 169.80 5.05 2.08 13.03 13.03 767.40 790-479-21 C Island West 154.36 157.18 2.82 2.38 12.75 12.75 796.66 790-479-18 C Island West 192.25 197.00 4.75 2.70 9.53 9.53 750.92 790-479-34 C Island West 142.05 145.40 3.35 2.19 8.98 8.98 882.71 790-479-33 C Island West 106.80 110.05 3.25 2.65 8.54 8.54 838.31 790-479-15 C Island West 140.60 144.00 3.40 2.37 5.61 5.61 868.94 580-473-37 C Island West 62.45 64.85 2.40 2.05 3.60 3.60 559.28 580-473-28 C Island West 63.85 66.40 2.55 2.08 3.25 3.25 600.35 770-475-16 D1 Island West Footwall 89.35 91.70 2.35 2.29 11.64 11.64 789.04 790-479-33 D1 Island West Footwall 90.55 93.10 2.55 2.28 3.80 3.80 834.32 790-479-33 DN Island West Footwall 15.65 18.80 3.15 2.59 13.97 13.78 817.50 790-479-36 DN Island West Footwall 22.60 25.95 3.35 2.48 13.78 13.78 820.54 790-479-35 DN Island West Footwall 16.35 20.70 4.35 2.43 47.44 12.02 826.46 790-479-45 DN Island West Footwall 30.00 33.30 3.30 2.05 11.78 7.44 801.76 790-479-25 DN Island West Footwall 22.00 25.25 3.25 2.23 4.45 4.45 804.44 790-479-21 DN Island West Footwall 17.42 19.60 2.18 2.08 3.13 3.13 811.64 790-479-19 DN Island West Footwall 16.20 18.50 2.30 2.08 3.03 3.03 816.26 945-624-29 E1D Island East Footwall 364.25 368.70 4.45 2.53 22.71 22.71 1279.93 945-624-18 E1D Island East Footwall 285.60 288.67 3.07 2.30 12.36 12.36 1184.99 945-624-28 E1D Island East Footwall 301.60 308.55 6.95 3.57 17.84 10.07 1212.67 945-624-15 E1D1 Island East Footwall 202.15 206.00 3.85 2.78 47.62 20.19 1097.39 945-624-16 E1D1 Island East Footwall 249.70 253.00 3.30 2.16 41.40 12.13 1156.71 945-624-19A E1D1 Island East Footwall 291.20 298.45 7.25 3.81 17.32 11.84 1204.33 1040-619-11 E1D1 Island East Footwall 196.50 202.00 5.50 2.18 8.54 8.54 1142.80 945-624-18 E1D1 Island East Footwall 264.00 268.25 4.25 2.84 8.02 8.02 1165.56 945-624-25 E1D1 Island East Footwall 326.00 330.07 4.07 2.59 7.68 7.68 1243.70 945-624-21 E1D1 Island East Footwall 311.50 321.00 9.50 4.80 9.26 7.49 1233.97 945-624-27 E1D1 Island East Footwall 267.40 270.50 3.10 2.16 6.93 6.93 1168.86 1040-619-16 E1D1 Island East Footwall 88.28 92.75 4.47 2.36 7.99 6.83 1083.51 945-624-28 E1D1 Island East Footwall 282.20 292.90 10.70 3.77 22.12 6.17 1195.71 1015-624-11 E1D1 Island East Footwall 66.95 71.60 4.65 2.17 5.44 5.44 1031.41 945-624-29 E1D1 Island East Footwall 335.50 339.60 4.10 2.07 4.78 4.78 1251.29 945-624-20 E1D1 Island East Footwall 337.50 342.15 4.65 2.58 4.76 4.76 1258.46 945-624-17 E1D1 Island East Footwall 263.60 267.60 4.00 2.46 4.07 4.07 1175.99 1015-624-04 E1D1 Island East Footwall 79.70 82.50 2.80 2.01 3.81 3.81 1039.53 1015-624-07 E1D1 Island East Footwall 43.65 46.70 3.05 2.05 3.59 3.59 1013.27 840-632-24 E1E Island East 162.05 164.65 2.60 2.19 62.09 61.83 821.18 1015-640-12 E1E Island East 82.30 86.40 4.10 2.31 118.59 61.74 1042.23 840-608-52 E1E Island East 138.00 141.00 3.00 2.56 37.33 33.16 730.65 840-578-26 E1E Island East 166.00 169.25 3.25 3.02 95.41 30.42 857.44 1040-619-13 E1E Island East 209.00 216.00 7.00 2.05 14.45 14.45 1185.21 840-608-43B E1E Island East 172.00 174.66 2.66 2.30 14.22 14.22 754.23 840-632-31 E1E Island East 149.90 153.10 3.20 2.85 11.80 11.80 766.66 840-560-35 E1E Island East 202.55 205.55 3.00 2.80 7.97 7.97 760.46 1015-640-15 E1E Island East 69.70 72.50 2.80 2.06 7.74 7.74 987.55 1040-619-13 E1E Island East 252.00 258.60 6.60 2.43 7.22 7.22 1214.78 620-633-12 E1E Island East 170.00 174.55 4.55 2.35 6.97 6.97 657.25 840-608-50 E1E Island East 149.10 152.62 3.52 2.91 6.23 6.23 775.38 1040-619-12 E1E Island East 162.80 167.40 4.60 2.00 5.45 5.45 1111.97 1015-624-08 E1E Island East 84.60 96.60 12.00 7.08 5.30 5.30 1032.47 580-473-28 G Island West Hanging Wall 112.90 115.20 2.30 1.99 15.34 13.60 612.86 580-473-17 G Island West Hanging Wall 98.20 100.65 2.45 2.40 10.64 9.72 548.26 770-475-07 G1 Island West Hanging Wall 91.35 95.40 4.05 1.95 3.86 3.86 814.38 770-475-12 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 115.05 123.20 8.15 5.40 34.08 16.28 719.42 770-475-01 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 81.30 85.00 3.70 2.65 121.37 15.47 844.74 770-475-14 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 119.00 122.35 3.35 2.14 23.46 10.16 717.91 770-475-13 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 116.95 120.50 3.55 2.20 21.89 8.45 715.71 770-475-26 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 94.85 98.30 3.45 2.44 8.36 8.36 860.80 770-475-16 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 110.35 113.15 2.80 2.06 8.52 8.08 791.88 770-475-02 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 86.00 88.65 2.65 2.28 6.03 6.03 793.69 580-473-43 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 170.75 173.65 2.90 2.26 5.67 5.67 561.97 770-475-07 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 88.35 91.35 3.00 2.33 4.21 4.21 812.93 770-475-15 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 118.00 121.00 3.00 2.17 3.89 3.89 737.09 580-473-34 NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 189.50 192.14 2.64 2.09 3.19 3.19 531.52 770-475-04A NS1 Island West Hanging Wall 83.20 86.70 3.50 2.65 3.04 3.04 828.82 620-SIL-04 NTH Island East Footwall 37.67 42.25 4.58 3.92 10.23 10.23 598.70 620-SIL-31 NTH Island East Footwall 45.90 49.80 3.90 2.75 9.02 9.02 612.64 620-SIL-03 NTH Island East Footwall 32.30 34.50 2.20 2.10 4.12 4.12 587.62 840-554-66 NTH3 Island East Footwall 105.00 108.60 3.60 2.41 8.39 5.85 809.85 840-554-65 NTH3 Island East Footwall 146.72 150.30 3.58 2.10 3.39 3.39 776.72 840-632-21 NTH4 Island East Footwall 106.85 110.30 3.45 3.14 168.03 27.88 803.12 840-632-43 NTH4 Island East Footwall 130.20 132.60 2.40 2.00 43.33 24.58 816.74 840-632-32 NTH4 Island East Footwall 117.83 121.82 3.99 3.14 25.94 13.92 836.24 840-632-25 NTH4 Island East Footwall 119.80 122.40 2.60 2.03 19.55 11.36 866.96 840-632-24 NTH4 Island East Footwall 94.95 97.55 2.60 2.44 16.34 11.35 824.26 840-632-38 NTH4 Island East Footwall 119.60 123.40 3.80 2.14 18.42 10.74 810.30 840-632-23 NTH4 Island East Footwall 90.85 92.95 2.10 2.05 21.38 8.52 853.28 840-632-33 NTH4 Island East Footwall 105.00 107.75 2.75 2.48 28.80 7.92 876.85 1015-640-07 NTH4 Island East Footwall 0.00 3.35 3.35 0.77 23.82 7.07 1014.17 1015-640-14 NTH4 Island East Footwall 0.00 15.40 15.40 2.39 7.77 6.84 1008.32 840-632-22 NTH4 Island East Footwall 102.50 104.90 2.40 2.00 6.52 6.52 768.37 840-632-42 NTH4 Island East Footwall 107.30 109.45 2.15 2.15 6.39 6.39 825.73 840-632-28 NTH4 Island East Footwall 102.70 105.40 2.70 2.41 4.74 4.74 838.85 840-632-40 NTH4 Island East Footwall 94.80 97.30 2.50 2.49 4.44 4.44 834.77 840-632-37 NTH4 Island East Footwall 127.65 132.40 4.75 2.04 3.43 3.43 776.82 840-632-41 NTH4 Island East Footwall 110.55 113.65 3.10 2.20 3.41 3.41 786.87 770-475-23 STH Island West Hanging Wall 133.00 135.50 2.50 2.01 5.24 5.24 863.52 790-479-35 Unknown Island West Footwall 109.35 111.90 2.55 148.67 884.27 945-624-19A Unknown Island East Footwall 307.00 312.95 5.95 68.95 1218.94 580-473-39 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 262.50 264.75 2.25 65.77 520.02 900-506-06 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 308.60 310.75 2.15 52.65 1021.44 770-475-28 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 65.55 68.70 3.15 43.52 742.56 790-479-32 Unknown Island West Footwall 52.05 54.35 2.30 37.57 851.30 840-554-66 Unknown Island East Footwall 122.90 126.40 3.50 33.86 803.84 840-632-28 Unknown Island East Footwall 110.20 112.50 2.30 30.25 839.60 945-624-19A Unknown Island East Footwall 347.00 351.45 4.45 26.31 1256.78 770-475-22 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 107.45 113.00 5.55 25.35 856.55 945-624-20 Unknown Island East Hanging Wall 296.65 306.30 9.65 19.73 1220.21 790-479-21 Unknown Island West Footwall 34.00 37.60 3.60 18.92 809.64 1015-640-06 Unknown Island East Footwall 21.35 24.80 3.45 18.71 1016.00 770-475-23 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 92.45 96.00 3.55 17.21 838.07 770-475-22 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 115.95 118.80 2.85 22.92 861.75 580-473-28 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 129.75 133.25 3.50 9.72 617.39 580-473-41 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 146.55 149.75 3.20 9.46 458.93 900-506-03 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 239.00 242.25 3.25 8.84 872.69 620-SIL-05 Unknown Island East Footwall 47.45 51.35 3.90 8.15 561.91 580-473-20 Unknown Island West Footwall 39.05 41.70 2.65 8.05 556.49 770-475-06 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 105.85 109.00 3.15 7.90 831.17 790-479-39 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 249.00 251.60 2.60 7.29 741.19 770-475-23 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 118.00 120.65 2.65 6.02 854.04 790-479-20 Unknown Island West Footwall 42.90 46.05 3.15 5.49 798.43 770-475-06 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 101.10 104.00 2.90 5.46 828.76 770-475-06 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 115.40 118.00 2.60 5.21 835.76 945-624-29 Unknown Island East Hanging Wall 290.90 295.50 4.60 5.12 1207.42 840-632-20 Unknown Island East Footwall 121.00 124.05 3.05 10.02 756.18 790-479-18 Unknown Island West Footwall 40.00 43.20 3.20 4.56 801.31 945-624-28 Unknown Island East Hanging Wall 246.70 250.30 3.60 3.73 1157.95 900-506-01 Unknown Island West Hanging Wall 279.00 282.20 3.20 3.00 974.73





Table 2: Island Gold Regional Exploration - Previously Unreleased Select Composite Intervals from 2023 Surface Exploration Drilling

Composites grades are reported as uncut, and length is reported as core length. True width is estimated to be 40 to 85% of core length. Composite intervals greater than 1 g/t Au weighted average.

Composites are calculated with a 0.5 g/t cut off, maximum internal waste of 4 m, and no minimum width. Higher-grade intervals within the primary drillhole composite are reported as "Including" for any individual or consecutive samples with assay grades greater than 10 g/t Au.

A total of 42 holes were completed in 2023 as part of the regional drilling program (in addition to 2 abandoned holes). Of the 42 holes drilled, 4 holes contained composite intervals less than 1 g/t Au, and 2 holes had no significant values. Assays are pending for 5 holes.

Hole ID Zone Target Area From (m) To (m) Core

Length (m) Au Uncut

(g/t) Vertical

Depth (m) 23IGX030 Other 203.81 206.00 2.19 1.08 142.2 23IGX031 Other 149.08 150.34 1.26 3.47 106.9 23IGX031 Other 172.39 173.36 0.97 1.08 122.6 23IGX033 Breccia 27.85 30.30 2.45 1.98 18.2 23IGX035 Breccia 22.83 25.88 3.05 4.39 15.4 including Breccia 25.06 25.39 0.33 33.10 23IGX036 Breccia 23.82 27.75 3.93 1.59 17.1 23IGX038 Breccia 40.59 43.94 3.35 2.42 28.2 including Breccia 40.59 41.13 0.54 12.05 23IGX039 Other 27.38 28.83 1.45 2.15 22.8 23IGX039 Breccia 47.73 49.11 1.38 1.80 38.8 23IGX040 Other 20.93 21.95 1.02 1.47 14.3 23IGX040 Breccia 35.72 37.64 1.92 7.42 24.3 including Breccia 36.25 37.15 0.90 13.15 23IGX041 Breccia 24.53 25.03 0.50 1.02 20.1 23IGX042 Breccia 42.60 43.28 0.68 4.36 32.8 23IGX043 Pine 57.35 58.02 0.67 3441.64 39.9 including Pine 57.35 57.72 0.37 6220.00 23IGX043 Other 62.28 63.08 0.80 1.53 43.5 23IGX043 Breccia 74.99 75.68 0.69 2.90 52.5 23IGX044 Other 108.70 109.45 0.75 1.25 94.0 23IGX044 Breccia 125.82 126.76 0.94 1.15 107.7 23IGX045 Breccia 73.92 75.49 1.57 2.02 51.8 23IGX046 Breccia 83.13 83.46 0.33 17.90 70.2 23IGX047 Breccia 101.63 105.95 4.32 1.56 71.4 23IGX048 Breccia 72.87 75.71 2.84 5.82 54.9 including Breccia 72.87 73.49 0.62 12.55 23IGX049 Other 101.32 101.63 0.31 4.80 91.2 23IGX049 Breccia 116.68 117.02 0.34 1.86 104.3 23IGX050 Vein_PB 3.38 10.64 7.26 6.44 5.7 including Vein_PB 4.63 5.15 0.52 63.10 23IGX052 Vein_PB 1.62 4.55 2.93 1.28 2.1 23IGX052 Breccia 71.46 72.41 0.95 1.62 55.8 23IGX052 Breccia 79.13 79.53 0.40 17.70 61.5 23IGX053 Vein_PB 5.37 5.83 0.46 9.18 4.1 23IGX053 Vein_PB 69.79 71.23 1.44 17.67 54.8 including Vein_PB 69.79 70.84 1.05 23.60 23IGX053 Pine 84.92 88.98 4.06 79.44 67.7 including Pine 87.92 88.25 0.33 932.00 23IGX054 Vein_PB 20.32 24.04 3.72 1.26 19.5 23IGX055 Vein_PB 5.42 5.98 0.56 1.90 3.5 23IGX055 Other 17.68 18.20 0.52 1.38 11.9 23IGX055 Pine 66.67 74.12 7.45 7.22 47.9 including Pine 66.67 70.10 3.43 11.87 23IGX056 Pine 70.43 74.10 3.67 2.59 55.9 23IGX057 Pine 98.92 108.23 9.31 29.77 95.4 including Pine 100.95 105.34 4.39 59.15 including Pine 103.58 103.95 0.37 378.00 23IGX059 Pine 186.39 196.03 9.64 3.12 153.0 including Pine 189.70 190.06 0.36 20.10 23IGX061 Other 249.66 250 0.34 2.99 228.6 23IGX061 Pine 271.61 275.81 4.20 2.62 250.2 23IGX062 Other 166.00 166.32 0.32 1.04 261.6 23IGX062 Vein_Breccia 193.70 196.00 2.30 40.29 236.7 including Vein_Breccia 194.10 194.55 0.45 146.50 including Vein_Breccia 195.20 195.60 0.40 55.30 23IGX063 Other 105.62 106.10 0.48 1.25 98.0 23IGX063 Breccia 168.57 175.95 7.38 3.16 157.3 23IGX064 Vein_8860 9.84 18.10 8.26 1.19 13.1 23IGX064 Vein_8860 108.87 109.6 0.73 1.64 84.5 23IGX064 Vein_8860 115.2 116.67 1.47 2.67 89.5 23IGX064 88-60 209.39 217.01 7.62 1.50 160.9 23IGX064 Vein_8860 249.22 249.52 0.3 1.06 184.6 23IGX065 Vein_8860 6.62 9.20 2.58 2.36 7.8 23IGX065 Vein_8860 124.06 127.37 3.31 6.19 87.1 including Vein_8860 127.03 127.37 0.34 55.50 23IGX065 Vein_8860 133.06 135.60 2.54 1.23 93.1 23IGX065 88-60 194.03 196.22 2.19 3.21 132.3 23IGX065 88-60 201.29 202.81 1.52 1.13 136.0 23IGX065 Vein_8860 212.24 212.59 0.35 1.47 141.6 23IGX065 Vein_8860 230.13 230.62 0.49 3.26 152.7 23IGX066 Other 3.42 5.90 2.48 1.17 5.1 23IGX066 Other 106.00 106.41 0.41 1.86 65.4 23IGX066 Other 115.72 118.56 2.84 1.69 71.8 23IGX066 Vein_8860 156.38 157.88 1.50 14.62 94.5 including Vein_8860 156.38 157.32 0.94 21.80 23IGX066 Vein_8860 173.71 174.19 0.48 8.81 104.2 23IGX066 88-60 185.52 196.70 11.18 6.00 112.5 including 88-60 185.52 186.64 1.12 19.79 including 88-60 188.44 189.22 0.78 20.90 including 88-60 190.62 191.20 0.58 24.60 23IGX066 Vein_8860 203.87 204.17 0.30 10.70 119.3 23IGX066 Vein_8860 222.22 222.90 0.68 10.05 129.8 23IGX066 Vein_8860 231.69 232.20 0.51 1.09 135.0 23IGX066 Vein_8860 239.62 240.04 0.42 1.26 139.3 23IGX066 Vein_8860 266.38 267.53 1.15 1.35 156.0





Table 3: Underground exploration drill holes; azimuth, dip, drilled length, and collar location at surface (UTM NAD83).

Hole ID Azimuth

(°) Dip (°) Drilled

Length

(m) UTM

Easting

(m) UTM

Northing

(m) UTM Elevation (m) 580-473-17 169 20 111 690329 5351562 -201 580-473-20 196 39 138 690328 5351562 -200 580-473-28 202 -14 252 690327 5351562 -202 580-473-34 246 14 222 690327 5351562 -201 580-473-37 226 22 135 690327 5351562 -201 580-473-39 232 14 306 690327 5351562 -202 580-473-41 229 52 198 690327 5351563 -199 580-473-43 236 7 236 690326 5351562 -201 620-633-12 188 -24 222 691794 5352217 -206 620-SIL-03 357 9 90 691462 5351950 -210 620-SIL-04 359 -8 66 691462 5351950 -211 620-SIL-05 345 36 66 691480 5351963 -209 620-SIL-31 15 -24 63 691480 5351963 -211 770-475-01 222 -52 246 690396 5351489 -396 770-475-02 229 -10 135 690395 5351489 -395 770-475-04A 213 -36 126 690396 5351489 -396 770-475-06 193 -30 165 690397 5351489 -396 770-475-07 218 -23 117 690395 5351489 -395 770-475-12 241 27 156 690394 5351489 -393 770-475-13 236 31 165 690395 5351489 -393 770-475-14 225 28 222 690395 5351489 -393 770-475-15 217 18 177 690395 5351489 -394 770-475-16 206 -8 156 690395 5351489 -395 770-475-22 175 -44 177 690397 5351489 -396 770-475-23 182 -40 165 690397 5351489 -396 770-475-25 224 -45 111 690395 5351489 -396 770-475-26 212 -58 126 690396 5351489 -397 770-475-28 205 29 192 690396 5351489 -393 790-479-15 228 -20 366 690080 5351504 -433 790-479-18 239 17 294 690080 5351505 -432 790-479-19 239 -7 237 690080 5351504 -432 790-479-20 240 19 219 690080 5351504 -431 790-479-21 238 7 234 690080 5351504 -432 790-479-22 231 23 192 690080 5351504 -431 790-479-25 212 21 195 690081 5351504 -431 790-479-29 205 -17 234 690081 5351504 -432 790-479-32 167 -42 234 690083 5351504 -433 790-479-33 160 -12 189 690084 5351505 -432 790-479-34 149 -26 345 690085 5351505 -433 790-479-35 151 -37 150 690085 5351505 -433 790-479-36 146 -15 153 690085 5351505 -432 790-479-39 240 15 363 690081 5351504 -431 790-479-45 160 18 177 690084 5351505 -430 840-554-65 175 27 222 691082 5351879 -462 840-554-66 176 19 222 691082 5351879 -462 840-560-35 171 22 219 691139 5351903 -460 840-578-26 180 -5 207 691308 5351962 -457 840-608-43B 140 26 192 691619 5352009 -450 840-608-50 152 21 174.4 691619 5352009 -450 840-608-52 181 46 163 691619 5352009 -450 840-632-20 248 33 197.3 691829 5352113 -444 840-632-21 236 12 129 691830 5352113 -446 840-632-22 224 34 201 691830 5352113 -444 840-632-23 214 -15 111 691831 5352113 -447 840-632-24 201 2 201.55 691832 5352113 -446 840-632-25 177 -19 201 691833 5352113 -447 840-632-28 243 -5 117 691829 5352113 -446 840-632-31 205 22 183 691830 5352113 -445 840-632-32 176 -5 135 691832 5352113 -446 840-632-33 201 -27 125.7 691831 5352113 -447 840-632-37 251 22 159 691831 5352113 -447 840-632-38 249 8 147 691829 5352113 -446 840-632-40 226 -3 120 691830 5352112 -447 840-632-41 224 19 129 691830 5352112 -445 840-632-42 187 1 135 691832 5352113 -447 840-632-43 174 4 174 691833 5352113 -446 900-506-01 219 -8 402 690684 5351595 -541 900-506-03 213 10 376 690687 5351596 -541 900-506-06 261 -14 315 690681 5351597 -539 945-624-15 351 -60 259.3 691895 5351769 -537 945-624-16 343 -71 300 691895 5351769 -537 945-624-17 327 -76 354 691895 5351769 -537 945-624-18 318 -67 339 691895 5351769 -537 945-624-19A 309 -77 402 691895 5351769 -537 945-624-20 353 -88 426 691895 5351769 -537 945-624-21 54 -85 388.5 691895 5351769 -537 945-624-25 39 -82 375 691895 5351769 -537 945-624-27 73 -64 348 691895 5351769 -537 945-624-28 73 -73 399 691895 5351769 -537 945-624-29 90 -77 420 691899 5351768 -537 1015-624-04 208 -32 137.7 691810 5351940 -614 1015-624-07 198 -22 93 691811 5351939 -614 1015-624-08 155 -24 126 691813 5351940 -614 1015-624-11 176 -30 125.7 691812 5351939 -614 1015-640-06 143 0 138 691959 5352021 -634 1015-640-07 114 19 99 691959 5352022 -633 1015-640-12 152 -17 114 691959 5352021 -634 1015-640-14 151 40 104.5 691958 5352021 -631 1015-640-15 127 22 140 691959 5352022 -632 1040-619-11 242 -28 288 691773 5351926 -661 1040-619-12 235 -23 222.5 691773 5351926 -661 1040-619-13 227 -39 339 691773 5351926 -661 1040-619-16 207 -26 138 691773 5351926 -661

Note: UTM mine surface elevation 393 m





Table 4: Surface exploration drill holes; azimuth, dip, drilled length, and collar location (UTM NAD83).

Hole ID Azimuth

(o) Dip

(o) Drilled Length

(m) UTM Easting

(m) UTM Northing

(m) UTM Elevation

(m) 23IGX029 182 45 128 697644 5356478 402 23IGX029A 182 45 563 697644 5356478 402 23IGX030 140 45 254 694495 5355974 396 23IGX031 140 45 284 694573 5355855 401 23IGX032 140 45 227 694654 5355717 399 23IGX033 260 45 50 693017 5354651 405 23IGX034 226 60 59 693017 5354651 405 23IGX035 225 45 92 693017 5354651 405 23IGX036 195 45 84 693017 5354651 405 23IGX037 280 48 70 693017 5354651 405 23IGX038 252 45 59 693065 5354616 406 23IGX039 226 63 59 693065 5354616 406 23IGX040 200 45 50 693065 5354616 406 23IGX041 248 57 50 693081 5354589 406 23IGX042 180 51 80 693081 5354589 406 23IGX043 159 45 89 693081 5354589 406 23IGX044 255 63 131 693041 5354664 405 23IGX045 250 48 95 693041 5354664 405 23IGX046 230 60 125 693041 5354664 405 23IGX047 273 49 133 693041 5354664 405 23IGX048 205 50 92 693041 5354664 405 23IGX049 205 66 142 693041 5354664 405 23IGX050 245 60 137 693090 5354611 407 23IGX051 240 70 146 693090 5354611 407 23IGX052 200 58 128 693090 5354611 407 23IGX053 182 54 125 693090 5354611 407 23IGX054 182 65 185 693090 5354611 407 23IGX055 174 45 182 693090 5354611 407 23IGX056 157 53 224 693090 5354611 407 23IGX057 155 70 150 693090 5354611 407 23IGX058 105 55 176 693090 5354611 407 23IGX059 178 55 251 693076 5354668 407 23IGX060 165 66 251 693076 5354668 407 23IGX061 181 68 299 693076 5354668 407 23IGX062 212 67 236 693076 5354668 407 23IGX063 240 67 251 693076 5354668 407 23IGX064 359 57 266 696726 5355231 427 23IGX065 0 51 242 696726 5355231 427 23IGX066 2 45 341 696726 5355232 428 23IGX067 176 45 338 697087 5354966 409 23IGX068 143 45 53 697017 5354958 411 23IGX068A 195 45 359 697018 5354956 410 23IGX069 195 55 728 696919 5355373 406 23IGX070 50 45 455 695504 5354606 399





Figure 1: Island Gold Mine - C/E1E/E1EN/E1D Longitudinal, New C and E1E-Zone Underground Exploration Drilling Results









Figure 2: Island Gold East - Highlights from NTH4 Footwall Zone









Figure 3: Island Gold Regional - Pine Target





