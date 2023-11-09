Menü Artikel
EnviroGold Global to Present at the Global SMID Cap Opportunities Virtual Conference on Thursday, November 16th

13:07 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2023 - EnviroGold Global Ltd. (CSE:NVRO | OTCQB:ESGLF | FSE:YGK) ("EnviroGold Global"), a clean technology company accelerating the world's transition to a circular-resource economy, is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mark Thorpe will present live at the Harbor Access Global SMID Cap Virtual Conference on Thursday, November 16th, sponsored by Harbor Access Investor Relations.

DATE: Thursday, November 16, 2023
TIME: 12:30PM EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/49plHBA
Available for 1x1 meetings

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company
questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the
conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold is a CleanTech company that uses proprietary technologies to reduce the environmental liabilities of wastes from mining projects while maximizing return for its shareholders. The Company is dedicated to establishing ESG and circular economy leadership by profitably reprocessing and remediating mine waste (tailings) to recover precious, critical, and strategic metals - including gold, silver, copper, zinc and nickel.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
EnviroGold Global
Dr. Mark Thorpe, CEO
1 416 777 6720
InvestorRelations@envirogoldglobal.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com



