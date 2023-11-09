Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Energy Transition Day in Zurich, November 13-15, 2023

Vancouver, November 9, 2023 - Join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at the 2023 Precious Metal Summit Zurich + Energy Transition Day at the Park Hyatt Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland on Monday, November 13 to Wednesday, November 15. Forum's CEO, Richard Mazur and Vice President of Exploration, Dr. Rebecca Hunter will present on Forum's high grade uranium discovery in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut and its drill ready portfolio of uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan on Wednesday, November 15. Forum President & CEO, Richard Mazur and Dr. Hunter will be available on all days of the conference for 1 X 1 meetings to update investors on the Company's planned uranium exploration activities in Nunavut and Saskatchewan.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO stated, "This is an exciting Canadian uranium discovery in a geologic equivalent of the prolific Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The structural setting of Forum's Tatiggaq deposit in Nunavut is similar to NexGen's Rook 1 uranium deposit in the western Athabasca Basin. Forum's property is adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium development project, where a feasibility study was conducted from 2008 to 2012."

Technical meetings with management and partnering inquiries on Forum's portfolio of uranium and energy metals projects in Saskatchewan, Nunavut and Idaho can be arranged by contacting: Rick Mazur, President & CEO at mazur@forumenergymetals.com or by calling 604-630-1585.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. In addition, Forum holds a diversified energy metal portfolio of copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan and Idaho.

For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.

