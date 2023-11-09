Assays Pending for 17 Holes

VANCOUVER, November 9, 2023 - Mawson Gold Ltd. ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces further high grades from drill hole SDDSC091 including 20.0 m @ 62.7 g/t Au from 430.0 m drilled in a 100 m up-dip extension of a previous drilled mineralized zone, at the Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia, owned 100% by Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") (Figure 7).

SDDSC091, drilled at Rising Sun, is significant as it was drilled to target one vein set, RS50, in a NE to SW drill orientation (unlike recent west to east drill orientations that targeted multiple veins). The hole hit a continuous section of high grades (Table 1) with three intervals assaying >50 g/t Au including 0.4 m @ 950.0 g/t Au, 0.5 m @ 1,490.0 g/t Au and 0.6 m @ 65.4 g/t Au demonstrating the extremely high-grade tenor and scale of individual veins at the Sunday Creek Project.

Sunday Creek is 100% owned by Southern Cross Gold ("SXG"), which is an ASX listed company owned 51% by Mawson. Four rigs continue to drill in the main drill area at Sunday Creek where 18 holes (SDDSC079, 83, 85-86, 88-99, 101, 103) are currently being geologically processed and chemically analyzed, and four holes (SDDSC0100, 102, 104, 105) are in drill progress (Figures 1-3).

Highlights:

SDDSC091 drilled at the Rising Sun Prospect intersected 20.0 m (estimated true width or "ETW" 11.6 m) @ 63.6 g/t AuEq (62.7 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 430.0 m including: 0.4 m @ 955.6 g/t AuEq (950.0 g/t Au, 3.6% Sb) from 438.4 m, and 0.5 m @ 1,497.4 g/t AuEq (1,490.0 g/t Au, 4.7% Sb) from 438.8 m, and 0.6 m @ 66.5 g/t AuEq (65.4 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 439.6 m



• SDDSC091 drilled the RS50 vein and is a 100 m up-dip extension from an intersection in drill hole SDDSC077B (6.5 m @ 10.2 g/t AuEq), previously announced on September 5, 2023 (Figures 1-5).

• Additionally, a further 2 holes (SDDSC079, SDDSC085) are reported from deeper drilling at Apollo. (Figure 3). These holes are important as they demonstrate the mineralized system extends 500 m below high-grade drilling at Apollo. Highlights include:

SDDSC079, a 100 m down dip extension from previous drilling intersected: 6.3 m @ 4.2 g/t AuEq (3.0 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 567.1 m, including:



• 1.5 m @ 10.7 g/t AuEq (9.2 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 567.1 m

HIGHLIGHTS continued

SDDSC085, a 180 m down dip extension intersected, intersected visible gold at 727.9 m and 738.0 m, however only a broad low grade "near miss" was intersected from 634 m to 811 m (177 m down hole length) with best assay 0.3 m @ 8.2 g/t AuEq (6.8 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 634.6 m.

Seventeen holes (SDDSC83, 86, 89-90, 92-99, 101-105) are currently being processed and analyzed, with four holes (SDDSC100, 106, 107, 108) currently in progress (Figures 1-3)

Mawson owns 93,750,000 shares of SXG (51%), valuing its stake at A$81.1 million (C$71.6 million) based on SXG's closing price on November 8, 2023 AEST.

Noora Ahola, Mawson Interim CEO, states: "The last two months since the release of SDDSC077B have been a stand out period for Southern Cross Gold. Today's release is yet another exceptional 20.0 m @ 63.6 g/t AuEq (62.7 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 430.0 m in SDDSC091, that includes 0.5 m @ 1,497.4 g/t AuEq (1,490.0 g/t Au, 4.7% Sb) from 438.8 m, the third >1,000g/t intercept to come out of the Sunday Creek project in the last three drill results.

The Sunday Creek discovery in Victoria, Australia is one of the most significant discoveries in the world today with a frequency of extremely high grades within multiple vein sets (up to 23 defined to date with more being found) at the property that is second to none.

SXG is well funded (A$11.8 m cash at the end of the August quarter) to deliver on its stated campaign to complete a further 19 km of drilling to April 2024 from four drill rigs on site delivering a continuous flow of news flow into the market with over 20 holes being processed and drilled."

Results Discussion

SDDSC091 drilled at the Rising Sun Prospect intersected 20.0 m @ 63.6 g/t AuEq (62.7 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 430.0 m (ETW 11.6 m) including:

1.0 m @ 6.2 g/t AuEq (5.6 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 432.0 m

0.4 m @ 955.6 g/t AuEq (950.0 g/t Au, 3.6% Sb) from 438.4 m

0.5 m @ 1,497.4 g/t AuEq (1490.0 g/t Au, 4.7% Sb) from 438.8 m

0.6 m @ 66.5 g/t AuEq (65.4 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 439.6 m

4.5 m @ 13.8 g/t AuEq (13.5 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 441.4 m

SDDSC091 traversed across a single high-grade vein set and is a 100 m up-dip extension from an intersection in drill hole SDDSC077B (6.5 m @ 10.2 g/t AuEq), previously announced on September 5, 2023 (Figures 1-4). The individual vein set, RS50, intersected in SDDSC083 is 11.6 m wide (estimated true width), 60 m strike extent currently defined and extends over 500 m down dip and remains open (Figure 4). It is one of 23 vein sets defined to date at Sunday Creek with the system open in all directions (Figures 4 and 5).

Four of the five best intersections on the project have been drilled over the last 2 months as follows. The intersection within SDDSC091, based on a 2 m @ 1 g/t Au lower cut off is the second-best intersection on the project to date. The top ten intersections at Sunday Creek are as follows:

SDDSC077B: 3.6 m @ 393.2 g/t AuEq (391.9 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 737.1 m SDDSC091: 20.0 m @ 63.6 g/t AuEq (62.7 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 430.0 m SDDSC082: 1.6 m @ 500.5 g/t AuEq (500.3 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 417.4 m SDDSC082: 1.7 m @ 246.2 g/t AuEq (230.6 g/t Au, 9.9% Sb) from 413.6 m SDDSC046: 14.3 m @ 24.6 g/t AuEq (20.5 g/t Au, 2.6% Sb) from 187.5 m SDDSC082: 4.3 m @ 72.2 g/t AuEq (71.5 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 588.0 m SDDSC066: 1.7 m @ 168.7 g/t AuEq (147.1 g/t Au, 13.7% Sb) from 543.5 m SDDSC082: 9.0 m @ 27.4 g/t AuEq (25.8 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 565.8 m SDDSC033: 16.8 m @ 14.3 g/t AuEq (10.7 g/t Au, 2.3% Sb) from 180.6 m SDDSC025: 11.2 m @ 20.4 g/t AuEq (14.4 g/t Au, 3.9% Sb) from 362.5 m

SDDSC091 hit a continuous section of high grades with three intervals assaying >50 g/t Au including 0.4 m @ 950.0 g/t Au, 0.5 m @ 1,490.0 g/t Au and 0.6 m @ 65.4 g/t Au demonstrating the extremely high-grade tenor and scale of individual vein sets at the Sunday Creek Project. The ETW of 11.6 m was calculated from oriented core measurements. Individual assays are show in table 1 below:

Table 1: Individual assays from SDDSC091 drilled at the Rising Sun Prospect which intersected 20.0 m @ 63.6 g/t AuEq (62.7 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 430.0 m (ETW 11.6 m) using a 2m @ 1.0 g/t Au lower cut.

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Sb% AuEq g/t SDDSC091 430.00 431.00 1.0 1.6 0.4 2.2 SDDSC091 431.00 432.00 1.0 0.4 0.1 0.6 SDDSC091 432.00 433.00 1.0 5.6 0.4 6.2 SDDSC091 433.00 434.00 1.0 0.6 0.6 1.5 SDDSC091 434.00 435.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 SDDSC091 435.00 436.00 1.0 1.4 0.6 2.3 SDDSC091 436.00 437.00 1.0 0.4 0.3 0.8 SDDSC091 437.00 437.70 0.7 3.3 0.3 3.8 SDDSC091 437.70 438.40 0.7 2.4 2.2 5.9 SDDSC091 438.40 438.80 0.4 950.0 3.6 955.6 SDDSC091 438.80 439.30 0.5 1490.0 4.7 1497.4 SDDSC091 439.30 439.60 0.3 22.8 0.7 23.8 SDDSC091 439.60 440.20 0.6 65.4 0.7 66.5 SDDSC091 440.20 441.40 1.2 2.2 0.3 2.7 SDDSC091 441.40 442.50 1.1 16.2 0.4 16.8 SDDSC091 442.50 443.70 1.2 16.1 0.3 16.6 SDDSC091 443.70 444.80 1.1 9.9 0.0 9.9 SDDSC091 444.80 445.90 1.1 11.5 0.0 11.5 SDDSC091 445.90 447.00 1.1 1.4 0.0 1.5 SDDSC091 447.00 448.10 1.1 1.2 0.3 1.7 SDDSC091 448.10 449.00 0.9 0.3 0.3 0.7 SDDSC091 449.00 450.00 1.0 3.5 0.0 3.5

Additionally, a further 2 holes (SDDSC079, SDDSC085) are reported from deeper drilling at Apollo. These were drilled in a NE to SW orientation, to individually test the lower extensions at Apollo (Figure 3). These holes are important as they demonstrate the mineralized system extends 500 m below high-grade drilling at Apollo, located 500 m east of Rising Sun. Highlights include: SDDSC079, a 100 m down dip extension from previous drilling intersected: 1.5 m @ 1.8 g/t AuEq (1.3 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 555.5 m 6.3 m @ 4.2 g/t AuEq (3.0 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 567.1 m, including: 1.5 m @ 10.7 g/t AuEq (9.2 g/t Au, 1.0% Sb) from 567.1 m

SDDSC085, a 180 m down dip extension from SDDSC066 (10.4 m @ 28.7 g/t AuEq (24.8 g/t Au, 2.5% Sb) from 302.8 m) and MDDSC026 (5.6 m @ 11.5 g/t AuEq (10.4 g/t Au, 0.7% Sb) from 469.7 m) intersected a very broad low grade "near miss" from 634 m to 811 m (177 m down hole length). The hole intersected visible gold at 727.9 m and 738.0 m. Better intersections included: 0.3 m @ 8.2 g/t AuEq (6.8 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 634.6 m Pending Results and Update With four diamond drill rigs operating at site, and A$11.8M cash (as of August 31, 2023) Southern Cross Gold has stated that it anticipates drilling an additional 19,000 m by April 2024. Seventeen holes (SDDSC83, 86, 89-90, 92-99, 101-105) are currently being processed and analyzed, with four holes (SDDSC100, 106, 107, 108) currently in progress (Figures 1-3). Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au. No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness otherwise where estimated true width "ETW" is stated. During future Mineral Resource studies the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed. Figures 1-7 show project location, plan, longitudinal and cross-sectional views of drill results reported here and Tables 1-4 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 58% for SDDSC091 and 60% to 70% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width, unless otherwise stated. Technical Background and Qualified Person The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release. Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process. MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony. SXG considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2022 dated March 25, 2022. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using recoveries achieved at the Costerfield Property Brunswick Processing Plant during 2020, using a gold price of US$1,700 per ounce, an antimony price of US$8,500 per tonne and 2021 total year metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 95% for antimony, and is as follows: ???? = ?? (?/?) + 1.58 × ?? (%). Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???? = ?? (?/?) + 1.58 × ?? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek. About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF) Mawson Gold Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company with its 100% owned flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland, and right to earn into the Skellefteå North gold project in Sweden. Mawson also currently owns 51% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which in turn owns or controls three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km2 in Victoria, Australia. About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG) Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle and Whroo joint ventures in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Ltd. (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

On behalf of the Board, "Noora Ahola"

Noora Ahola, Interim CEO Further Information

www.mawsongold.com

1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7

Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary

+1 (604) 685 9316 info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including COVID-19, on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Photo 1: SDDSC091 from 439 m (within assayed interval 0.5 m @ 1,497.4 g/t AuEq (1490.0 g/t Au, 4.7% Sb) from 438.8 m to 439.3 m (Table 3)) showing cut core with brecciated dioritic dyke, stibnite and quartz-carbonate veining with fine, disseminated frequent visible gold (red circles). mm scale. Photo 2: Zoomed in SDDSC091 from 439 m (within assayed interval 0.5 m @ 1,497.4 g/t AuEq (1490.0 g/t Au, 4.7% Sb) from 438.8 m to 439.3 m (Table 3)) showing cut core with brecciated dioritic dyke, with stibnite and quartz-carbonate veining with fine, disseminated frequent visible gold. mm scale. Photo 3: SDDSC091 annotated mineralized drill core from 435.8 m to 444.0 m. Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing SDDSC091 reported here (red box), selected prior reported drill holes, pending holes and mineralized veins, host dyke-breccia and major faults. For location see Figure 5. Figure 2: Sunday Creek level plan view at -110 m RL with influence of 100 metres showing SDDSC091 reported here (red box), mineralized veins, host dyke-breccia and major faults. Figure 3: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B within the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host (see Figure 1) looking towards the north (striking 327 degrees) showing mineralized veins sets (cyan). Holes reported here (yellow), holes in the laboratory (blue) and prior reported drill holes (black) shown. Figure 4: Sunday Creek longitudinal section G-H (20 m influence) (see Figure 1) in the plane of the RS50 vein set at the Rising Sun area looking towards 330 showing extent over 520 m. Coloured by true thickness x AuEq g/t. Vein set averages 4-10 m width into the page and 60 m strike length. Figure 5: Sunday Creek longitudinal section I-J (20 m influence) (see Figure 1) in the plane of the RS10 vein set at the Rising Sun area looking towards 330 showing continuity from surface to 550m depth. Coloured by true thickness x AuEq g/t. Vein averages 10-15 m width into the page and 40-50 m strike length. Figure 6: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas (Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan) tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo. Figure 7: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects and simplified geology. Table 2: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress. Hole_ID Depth (m) Prospect East GDA94_Z55 North GDA94_Z55 Elevation Azimuth Plunge SDDSC079 700.7 Rising Sun 331254 5868098 353.7 210.0 -65.0 SDDSC083 347.5 Christina 330461 5867922 285.4 196.0 -54.0 SDDSC085 827.4 Apollo 331254 5868099 353.8 222.0 -64.0 SDDSC086 298.8 Christina 330461 5867922 285.4 208.0 -33.0 SDDSC089 390.0 Christina 330461 5867922 285.4 214.0 -48.0 SDDSC090 427.2 Christina 330461 5867922 285.4 226.0 -31.0 SDDSC091 530.4 Gentle Annie 330871 5868064 305.6 210.0 -69.0 SDDSC092 803.8 Rising Sun 330537 5867882 295.5 79.0 -60 SDDSC093 610.9 Rising Sun 331291 5867823 316.8 271 -47.5 SDDSC094 23.3 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.2 68.5 -56 SDDSC094A 359.6 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 68.5 -56 SDDSC095 368.3 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 271 -53 SDDSC096 347.9 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 68 -63.5 SDDSC097 62.3 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 276 -50.5 SDDSC097A 575 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 277 -50 SDDSC098 278.5 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 72 -48.5 SDDSC099 284.7 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 71.5 -58.5 SDDSC100 In progress plan 1200 m Rising Sun 330482 5867891 289.5 74.5 -64 SDDSC101 181.5 Rising Sun 330639 5867846 306.1 63 -37 SDDSC102 596.8 Rising Sun 330537 5867883 295.5 75 -59 SDDSC103 260.6 Rising Sun 330639 5867847 306.1 53 -53 SDDSC104 595.2 Rising Sun 330639 5867847 306.1 64.5 -65.7 SDDSC105 353.6 Apollo 331291 5867823 316.8 275.3 -55.2 SDDSC106 In progress plan 700 m Apolo 331291 5867823 316.8 279.5 -53 SDDSC107 In progress plan 860 m Rising Sun 330537 5867883 295.5 77.5 -62 SDDSC108 In progress plan 800 m Apollo 331464 5867865 333 272.5 -50 Table 3: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC079, 85, 82 and 91 using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 1 g/t Au lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t Au cutoff over a maximum of 1 m. Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC079 555.45 556.91 1.5 1.3 0.3 1.8 SDDSC079 567.05 573.35 6.3 3.0 0.8 4.2 including 567.05 568.55 1.5 9.2 1.0 10.7 SDDSC085 634.56 634.87 0.3 6.8 0.9 8.2 SDDSC085 641.00 641.68 0.7 0.7 1.0 2.4 SDDSC085 720.15 720.45 0.3 3.2 0.0 3.3 SDDSC085 723.40 723.85 0.5 1.7 0.0 1.8 SDDSC085 727.55 728.00 0.5 1.4 0.1 1.6 SDDSC085 737.80 738.10 0.3 1.5 0.8 2.7 SDDSC085 746.75 747.30 0.5 0.3 0.6 1.2 SDDSC085 767.42 767.90 0.5 0.8 1.0 2.4 SDDSC091 417.00 418.00 1.0 2.8 0.0 2.8 SDDSC091 420.80 421.90 1.1 2.0 0.1 2.1 SDDSC091 430.00 450.00 20.0 62.7 0.5 63.6 including 432.00 433.00 1.0 5.6 0.4 6.2 including 437.70 440.20 2.5 469.1 2.4 472.8 including 441.40 445.90 4.5 13.5 0.2 13.8 Table 4: All individual assays reported from SDDSC079, 85 and 91 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq. Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Sb% AuEq g/t SDDSC079 388.45 388.95 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC079 411.30 412.00 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC079 480.91 481.50 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC079 481.50 482.00 0.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC079 482.00 482.60 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC079 492.78 493.35 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC079 526.00 527.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC079 545.46 546.17 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC079 546.17 546.70 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC079 551.00 552.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC079 552.00 553.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC079 553.00 554.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC079 554.00 554.63 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC079 554.63 555.04 0.4 0.7 0.1 0.8 SDDSC079 555.04 555.45 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC079 555.45 555.82 0.4 3.2 0.0 3.2 SDDSC079 555.82 556.52 0.7 0.7 0.4 1.3 SDDSC079 556.52 556.91 0.4 0.5 0.5 1.3 SDDSC079 556.91 557.46 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC079 557.46 558.00 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC079 559.72 560.76 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC079 560.76 561.25 0.5 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC079 563.47 564.00 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC079 564.78 565.25 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC079 565.25 565.77 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC079 566.43 567.05 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC079 567.05 567.40 0.4 12.0 3.2 17.1 SDDSC079 567.40 568.20 0.8 0.8 0.3 1.3 SDDSC079 568.20 568.55 0.4 25.6 0.2 25.9 SDDSC079 568.55 569.00 0.5 1.4 1.5 3.7 SDDSC079 569.00 569.45 0.5 1.2 1.8 4.0 SDDSC079 569.45 570.10 0.7 1.3 1.5 3.6 SDDSC079 570.10 570.74 0.6 0.6 0.5 1.3 SDDSC079 570.74 571.45 0.7 1.0 0.4 1.7 SDDSC079 571.45 571.92 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.5 SDDSC079 571.92 572.30 0.4 2.5 0.2 2.8 SDDSC079 572.30 572.76 0.5 0.6 0.1 0.8 SDDSC079 572.76 573.35 0.6 0.8 0.4 1.5 SDDSC079 573.35 574.26 0.9 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC079 575.00 576.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC079 576.00 577.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC079 577.00 577.59 0.6 0.6 0.1 0.7 SDDSC079 577.59 578.38 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC079 578.38 579.00 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC079 579.00 580.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 549.30 550.15 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 634.00 634.56 0.6 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC085 634.56 634.87 0.3 6.8 0.9 8.2 SDDSC085 634.87 635.70 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 636.28 637.16 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC085 641.00 641.68 0.7 0.7 1.0 2.4 SDDSC085 641.68 642.47 0.8 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC085 642.47 643.21 0.7 0.5 0.1 0.7 SDDSC085 698.20 698.70 0.5 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC085 698.70 699.70 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 705.85 706.80 1.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 SDDSC085 715.95 716.55 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 716.55 716.95 0.4 0.8 0.0 0.9 SDDSC085 716.95 717.25 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC085 717.25 717.70 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC085 717.70 718.05 0.4 0.1 0.1 0.2 SDDSC085 718.05 718.85 0.8 0.3 0.4 0.9 SDDSC085 718.85 719.40 0.6 0.8 0.0 0.8 SDDSC085 719.40 720.15 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 720.15 720.45 0.3 3.2 0.0 3.3 SDDSC085 723.40 723.85 0.5 1.7 0.0 1.8 SDDSC085 725.85 726.50 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.3 SDDSC085 727.25 727.55 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.2 SDDSC085 727.55 728.00 0.5 1.4 0.1 1.6 SDDSC085 728.00 728.30 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC085 729.70 730.10 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 SDDSC085 730.10 730.60 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.6 SDDSC085 732.85 733.75 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 735.05 735.40 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 735.75 736.15 0.4 0.7 0.1 0.8 SDDSC085 736.15 736.65 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC085 736.90 737.50 0.6 0.1 0.2 0.4 SDDSC085 737.50 737.80 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC085 737.80 738.10 0.3 1.5 0.8 2.7 SDDSC085 738.10 738.40 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 738.40 738.90 0.5 0.4 0.1 0.6 SDDSC085 742.95 743.35 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC085 744.55 745.20 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 745.80 746.45 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC085 746.75 747.30 0.6 0.3 0.6 1.2 SDDSC085 747.30 747.77 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 750.56 751.47 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 752.80 753.15 0.4 0.5 0.1 0.6 SDDSC085 753.15 753.78 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC085 753.78 754.29 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC085 754.29 754.90 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 754.90 755.23 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 756.23 756.50 0.3 0.4 0.2 0.7 SDDSC085 756.50 756.96 0.5 0.5 0.3 1.0 SDDSC085 756.96 757.56 0.6 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC085 757.56 758.20 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC085 758.20 759.12 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 759.12 760.00 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.1 SDDSC085 760.00 761.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 761.00 761.82 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC085 761.82 762.15 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.3 SDDSC085 762.15 762.85 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC085 764.09 764.69 0.6 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC085 767.04 767.42 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 767.42 767.90 0.5 0.8 1.0 2.4 SDDSC085 767.90 768.85 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 768.85 769.64 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 776.00 776.95 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 776.95 777.51 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.6 SDDSC085 777.51 778.06 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.6 SDDSC085 778.06 779.00 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC085 779.00 780.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 785.66 786.57 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC085 793.30 794.05 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 795.00 795.54 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 795.54 796.40 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 797.80 798.09 0.3 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 798.09 798.60 0.5 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 798.60 799.34 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 800.00 801.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 801.00 802.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 802.00 803.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 803.00 803.85 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC085 806.70 807.67 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC085 807.67 808.55 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC085 808.55 809.43 0.9 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC085 809.43 809.85 0.4 0.5 0.0 0.5 SDDSC085 809.85 810.30 0.5 0.7 0.0 0.7 SDDSC085 810.30 810.80 0.5 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC085 815.00 816.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 364.00 365.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 366.00 367.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 367.00 368.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 370.00 371.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 371.00 372.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 372.00 373.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 373.00 374.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 374.00 375.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 375.00 376.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 378.00 379.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 379.00 380.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 380.00 381.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 381.00 382.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 382.00 383.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 383.00 384.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 384.00 385.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC091 385.00 386.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 386.00 387.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 387.00 388.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 388.00 389.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 389.00 390.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 390.00 391.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 391.00 392.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 392.00 393.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 393.00 394.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 394.00 395.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 395.00 396.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 396.00 397.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 417.00 418.00 1.0 2.8 0.0 2.8 SDDSC091 418.00 419.00 1.0 0.4 0.3 0.9 SDDSC091 419.00 420.00 1.0 0.3 0.3 0.7 SDDSC091 420.00 420.80 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.2 SDDSC091 420.80 421.90 1.1 2.0 0.1 2.1 SDDSC091 421.90 423.00 1.1 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC091 423.00 424.00 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.6 SDDSC091 424.00 425.00 1.0 0.4 0.0 0.5 SDDSC091 425.00 426.00 1.0 0.4 0.1 0.5 SDDSC091 426.00 427.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.3 SDDSC091 428.00 429.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 429.00 430.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 430.00 431.00 1.0 1.6 0.4 2.2 SDDSC091 431.00 432.00 1.0 0.4 0.1 0.6 SDDSC091 432.00 433.00 1.0 5.6 0.4 6.2 SDDSC091 433.00 434.00 1.0 0.6 0.6 1.5 SDDSC091 435.00 436.00 1.0 1.4 0.6 2.3 SDDSC091 436.00 437.00 1.0 0.4 0.3 0.8 SDDSC091 437.00 437.70 0.7 3.3 0.3 3.8 SDDSC091 437.70 438.40 0.7 2.4 2.2 5.9 SDDSC091 438.40 438.80 0.4 950.0 3.6 955.6 SDDSC091 438.80 439.30 0.5 1490.0 4.7 1497.4 SDDSC091 439.30 439.60 0.3 22.8 0.7 23.8 SDDSC091 439.60 440.20 0.6 65.4 0.7 66.5 SDDSC091 440.20 441.40 1.2 2.2 0.3 2.7 SDDSC091 441.40 442.50 1.1 16.2 0.4 16.8 SDDSC091 442.50 443.70 1.2 16.1 0.3 16.6 SDDSC091 443.70 444.80 1.1 9.9 0.0 9.9 SDDSC091 444.80 445.90 1.1 11.5 0.0 11.5 SDDSC091 445.90 447.00 1.1 1.4 0.0 1.5 SDDSC091 447.00 448.10 1.1 1.2 0.3 1.7 SDDSC091 448.10 449.00 0.9 0.3 0.3 0.7 SDDSC091 449.00 450.00 1.0 3.5 0.0 3.5 SDDSC091 450.00 451.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 451.00 452.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 452.00 453.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 453.00 454.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC091 454.00 455.00 1.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 SDDSC091 458.00 459.00 1.0 0.4 0.0 0.4 SDDSC091 463.00 464.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 464.00 465.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 465.00 465.70 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 465.70 466.70 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 SDDSC091 502.00 503.00 1.0 0.1 0.0 0.1 SOURCE: Mawson Gold Ltd.

