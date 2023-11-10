Hispania Announces Property Acquisition

Toronto, November 10, 2023 - Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or "the company"), a mineral exploration company focused on Spain, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Segoviana Oeste Property.

Under the General Director of the Energy and Mines, it has confirmed that Hispania Resources, via its wholly owned subsidiary La Joya Minerals, SLU, has received the transfer of title of the Concession of Exploitation "SEGOVIANA OESTE" Nº 864-A-11, a permit with an extension of 16 mining cuadricules (1 cuadricule is the equivalent of ~28 hectares), located in Otero De Herreros and Valdeprados in the Spanish province of Segovia.

About Hispania Resources Inc.

Hispania Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on mining opportunities in Spain. Hispania is currently focused on developing the long-term mining potential of its core asset, the Zinc, Copper, Lead enriched Puebla de la Reina ("PBR") property in the low-risk and historic mining district of Extremadura in Southwest Spain. The management of Hispania contains industry veterans who have more than 120 years of mineral exploration and production experience in multiple jurisdictions and have successfully managed multiple international mining companies. This includes in Spain, where some of the team was responsible for the founding and building of Iberian Minerals, with the continued support of the local and regional governments, including the well-developed and sophisticated transportation and mining infrastructure.

Contact Information

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

Norman Brewster - Chief Executive Officer

Norm@HispaniaResources.com

(416) 970-3223

Rahim Allani - Director

Rahim@HispaniaResources.com

(416) 457-0549

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information can be identified by words such as: "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking information include, among others, the expected commencement of work on the PBR project, the expected meetings with local drilling firms, as well as information relating to Hispania. Although Hispania believes that, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Hispania can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that the future plans of Hispania may differ from those that currently are contemplated Additional risks include those disclosed in the Filing Statement, which are incorporate herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward- looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

