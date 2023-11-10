Menü Artikel
Taura Gold Appoints New CEO

10.11.2023  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, November 10, 2023 - Taura Gold Inc. (TSXV:TORA) (the "Company" or "Taura") announces that John Dorward, a current director of the Company, was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Dominic Verdejo has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer but continues to act as a director.

The Company also announces that Vince Sapuppo has resigned as director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Sapuppo and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Taura Gold Inc.

John Dorward
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please call 604-678-5308 or email info@tauragold.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements: Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainness and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

SOURCE: Taura Gold Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/802087/taura-gold-appoints-new-ceo


Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Taura Gold Inc.

Taura Gold Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
CA8766931023
www.tauragold.com
