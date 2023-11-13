Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. Accepts Delivery of an Ore Sorter for Bull River Mine

Calgary, November 13, 2023 - Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has accepted delivery of an ore sorter at the Bull River Mine ("BRM" or the "Project") on November 11, 2023, from Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS). The Company has agreed to rent a Steinert KSS 100 X-Ray Transmissive Ore-Sorter from Bayhorse to upgrade stockpiled mineralized material at BRM.

Previously, the Company announced that it had entered into an Ore Purchase Agreement ("OPA") with New Afton (see press release dated October 5, 2023, on Sedar+). Under the terms of the OPA, CCMI will deliver up to 90,000 tonnes of mineralized material from the Bull River Mine to the New Afton Mine near Kamloops, British Columbia over a period of two years. The Company currently has a large stockpile of approximately 180,000 tonnes of mineralized copper, gold and silver material on surface at BRM. Material will be screened and crushed and then sorted prior to transporting to the New Afton mill facility. Ore sorting will separate low grade and waste from higher grade material so that only higher-grade material will be trucked.

CCMI began crushing and screening of stockpiled material in early November 2023. The Company plans to begin reassembly and re-commissioning of the ore sorter in November 2023. The Company is currently reviewing options for transportation of concentrated mineralized material to New Afton by truck and/or rail.

Ian Berzins, President and CEO of CCMI commented, "We are extremely pleased to have the ore sorter safely delivered to the mine site. Once the sorter is operational, we can begin sending concentrated material to New Afton, thereby generating revenues from the surface stockpile. Proceeds from the OPA will be used to continue with final permitting of the Project, on-going care and maintenance costs and further capital upgrades at the Project. We are very interested to assess the applicability of ore sorting on our mineralized material on a large-scale basis as a grade control strategy. Bull River may become the first copper mine in North America to utilize X-Ray Transmissive Ore Sorting technology on a commercial scale. Potentially, ore sorting can be integrated into the BRM milling operation in the longer term. By first renting the ore sorter from BHS, we can gain operational knowledge prior to purchasing a new machine."

About Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.

CCMI is a mining company primarily focused on two near-term copper production assets in Canada. CCMI's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (>135 million lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. CCMI also owns a 39% interest in the Thierry Mine project (>1.3 billion lbs of copper) near Pickle Lake, Ontario which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, nickel, silver, palladium, platinum and gold.

Contact Information

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.

Ian Berzins

President & Chief Executive Officer

M: +1-403-512-8202

E: iberzins@canadiancriticalminerals.com

Website: www.canadiancriticalmineralsinc.com

