Donkin Mine Idled Following Protracted Stop Work Order

HALIFAX, Nov. 13, 2023 - Morien Resources Corp. ("Morien" or the "Company") (TSX-V:MOX), today provides an update on the Donkin Coal Mine ("Donkin" or the "Mine") in Nova Scotia, owned and operated by Kameron Collieries ("Kameron"), upon which Morien has a 2% to 4% royalty interest.



In consideration of a 118-day long Stop Work Order ("SWO"), in effect since July 15, 2023, Kameron has made the decision to lay off the remaining hourly workforce at the Mine and to place the operation into an idled state with no timeline to resume operations.

The SWO was put in place by the Nova Scotia Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration ("DOL"), a provincial regulator for the Mine. The SWO was issued in response to a roof fall incident on July 15 that was subsequently ameliorated by Kameron between July 19 and July 27.

While SWO's are meant to be temporary in duration, and while roof falls are not uncommon in underground mines1, and while no Kameron workers were injured nor any equipment damaged during the fall, the SWO nonetheless remains in place at the time of this news release, approximately four months after the fall was reported, which Morien understands makes it one of the longest SWO's in Nova Scotia's recent history.

In the words of Gardner Pinfold Consultants Inc., an economics consultancy based in Nova Scotia which recently completed a socio-economic impacts analysis of the Donkin Mine - "There are very few single prospects in Nova Scotia with the potential to provide economic impacts of this scale and extended period." Kameron have spent over C$300 million developing the Mine since 2015. Prior to the July SWO, Kameron was employing over 130 full-time staff, a number that, at full production, was projected to grow to approximately 250, with local trucking and the Sydney marine export terminal accounting for an additional 130 jobs directly affiliated with the Mine, in addition to the hundreds of spinoff jobs that Donkin creates in the local region. At full production, Kameron would be the 6th largest private sector employer in Cape Breton, in a region with a 12% unemployment rate, more than double that in Halifax Regional Municipality2. These mining jobs pay approximately $80k per year before bonuses and overtime3. The GDP impact to the Cape Breton economy stemming from Donkin's mining operations, over its anticipated 25-year mine life, is expected to be in the order of $1.6 billion, or an annual average GDP contribution of $52 million, a substantial value-add to this region of Nova Scotia4.

Morien is disappointed that the circumstances surrounding the regulation of the Donkin Mine have compelled Kameron to idle the operation. While Kameron has given no indication of its timing to reopen the Mine, Morien will be working diligently to advocate for a potential return to production, and will provide updates to shareholders, stakeholders, and investors as to the status of operations at the Mine as they become available.

About Morien

Morien is a Nova Scotia based, mining development company created in 2012 to be a vehicle of direct prosperity for Nova Scotians, its largest shareholder group. Led by Nova Scotians, Morien's primary assets are a royalty on the sale of coal from the Donkin Mine in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, and a royalty on the sale of crushed stone from the permitted Black Point Quarry Project, in Guysborough County, Nova Scotia. Morien's management team exercises ruthless discipline in managing both the assets and liabilities of the Company. The Company's management and its Board of Directors consider shareholder returns to be paramount over corporate size, number or scale of assets and industry recognition. The Company has 51,292,000 issued and outstanding common shares and a fully diluted position of 54,192,000. Further information is available at www.MorienRes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable securities laws. These statements reflect Morien's current expectations of future revenues and business prospects and opportunities and are based on information currently available to Morien. Morien cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Morien currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Morien with the Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) from time to time. Morien cautions that its royalty revenue will be based on production by third party property owners and operators who will be responsible for determining the manner and timing for the properties forming part of Morien's royalty portfolio. These third party owners and operators are also subject to risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted herein including: volatility in financial markets or general economic conditions; capital requirements and the need for additional financing; fluctuations in the rates of exchange for the currencies of Canada and the United States; prices for commodities including coal and aggregate; unanticipated changes in production, mineral reserves and mineral resources, metallurgical recoveries and/or exploration results; changes in regulations and unpredictable political or economic developments; loss of key personnel; labour disputes; and ineffective title to mineral claims or property. There are other business risks and hazards associated with mineral exploration, development and mining. Although Morien believes that the forward-looking information contained herein is based on reasonable assumptions (including assumptions relating to economic, market and political conditions, the Company's working capital requirements and the accuracy of information supplied by the operators of the properties in which the Company has a royalty interest), readers cannot be assured that actual results will be consistent with such statements. Morien expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information in this news release, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All dollar values discussed herein are in Canadian dollars. Any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information in this news release, as defined by applicable securities laws, has been approved by management of Morien as of the date of this news release. Such financial outlook or future-oriented financial information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such outlook or information should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed in this news release.

Third-Party Information

Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this press release relating to properties and operations on the properties in which the Company holds royalty interests is based primarily on information disclosed by the owners or operators of these properties publicly or directly to the Company and information available in the public domain. As a royalty holder, the Company has limited, if any, access to properties included in its royalty portfolio. The Company is dependent on the operators of the properties to provide information to the Company or on publicly available information to prepare required disclosure pertaining to properties and operations on the properties on which the Company holds royalty interests and generally has limited or no ability to independently verify such information. Additionally, the Company occasionally receives operating information from the owners and operators of these properties which it is not permitted to disclose to the public. Although the Company does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such information is complete or accurate.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

