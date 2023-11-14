VicuÑa District Exploration Team To Receive Thayer Lindsley Award For Best Global Discovery

VANCOUVER, Nov. 14, 2023 - NGEx Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: NGEX) ("NGEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Lundin Group Vicuña Exploration Team, which includes Wojtek Wodzicki, NGEx's CEO, Bob Carmichael, NGEx's Vice President of Exploration, and Martin Rode, NGEx's South America General Manager, has been selected by the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") to receive the 2024 Thayer Lindsley Award for the discovery of the Vicuña copper-gold-silver district in the Central Andean copper province in Argentina and Chile. The award also includes Vicuña Exploration Team members currently working with Filo Corp. and Lundin Mining Corp.. View PDF

The prestigious award recognizes an individual or team of explorationists credited with a recent significant mineral discovery globally and will be presented during the annual PDAC Convention on March 5, 2024.

The award honours the memory of Thayer Lindsley, one of the most accomplished mine finders of the past century and who was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame in 1989. Throughout Mr. Lindsley's long and extraordinary career, he either founded or was involved in the development of many famous Canadian mining companies.

Wojtek Wodzicki, President and CEO, commented, "We are very honoured to receive such a prestigious award recognizing the efforts and success of our exploration team. The discovery of the Vicuña copper-gold-silver district has taken many years of perseverance, entrepreneurial spirit, and the collaborative efforts of very talented geologists with deep knowledge of grassroots exploration in the Central Andes. This is a proud achievement for our company, the Lundin Group, and for all of the Lundin Group geologists who have worked on this district over the years. I would like to thank everyone on our team who has contributed to this remarkable exploration success. Despite being active in the district for over 20 years and having already discovered three significant deposits, the discovery of the high-grade Lunahuasi prospect by NGEx earlier this year demonstrates the potential for additional world-class discoveries in the Vicuña District."

Vicuña District Discovery History

The discovery of the Vicuña District is a story of successful long-term exploration that has led to four of the most significant grass roots copper-gold-silver discoveries of the last 20 years. Many years of patient and systematic exploration by the Lundin Group's Vicuña Exploration Team has resulted in the discovery of an entirely new district that includes four major porphyry copper-gold-silver systems held by Lundin Group companies including Filo del Sol (TSX: FIL), Josemaria (TSX: LUN), Los Helados (TSX-V: NGEX), and Lunahuasi (TSX-V: NGEX).

A recent summary presentation on the Vicuña District is available on the Lundin Group website at:

https://thelundingroup.com/site/assets/files/10187/lundingroup_vicuna2023.pdf

About NGEx Minerals

NGEx Minerals is a copper and gold exploration company based in Canada, focused on exploration of the Lunahuasi copper-gold-silver project in San Juan Province, Argentina, and the nearby Los Helados copper-gold project located approximately nine kilometres northeast in Chile's Region III. Both projects are located within the Vicuña District, which includes the Josemaria and Filo del Sol deposits.

NGEx Minerals owns 100% of Lunahuasi and is the majority partner and operator for the Los Helados Project, subject to a Joint Exploration Agreement with Nippon Caserones Resources Co., Ltd. which is the 49% owner of the operating Caserones open pit copper mine located approximately 17 kilometres north of Los Helados. Lundin Mining Corp. holds the remaining 51% stake in Caserones.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NGEX". NGEx Minerals is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Additional information relating to NGEx Minerals Ltd. may be obtained or viewed on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.com or on the Company's website at www.ngexminerals.com.

