Noram Produces High Purity Lithium Carbonate from Zeus Lithium Project Samples

VANCOUVER, November 14, 2023 - Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is providing an update on its 100% owned Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus" or the "Project"), located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

The Company recently completed a third phase of metallurgical testing on Zeus drill core at Kemetco Research Inc. in Richmond, BC Canada and confirmed the metallurgical processing flow sheet for the Project (see news release dated September 13, 2023). During the final phases of the test work program, high purity lithium carbonate was produced from solution generated by large laboratory scale batch leach tests (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - 99.2% lithium carbonate precipitate from Zeus laboratory test work.

"The Phase III metallurgical test work program at Kemetco and associated modelling and design work has been a tremendous success" stated Greg McCunn, CEO of Noram. "The production of a high purity product from the solution generated during larger scale batch leach tests is the final confirmation that we have a process that can successfully be implemented to produce battery grade lithium carbonate for the electric vehicle industry in the United States."

The purity of the lithium carbonate produced was 99.2%. The main impurities remaining in the lithium carbonate were small traces of sodium and potassium sulphate. In the industrial scale process, the lithium carbonate will be subjected to bicarbonation, where the lithium carbonate is redissolved with carbon dioxide. This process allows for a more thorough removal of sodium and potassium than can be achieved on a laboratory sample. Based on these encouraging results, there is a high level of confidence that battery grade lithium carbonate (+99.5%) can be achieved at a commercial scale at Zeus.

For additional information:

Contacts:

In Europe: VP Corporate Development simon.studer@noramlithium.com

Elsewhere: Investor Relations at ir@noramlithiumcorp.com

Website: www.noramlithiumcorp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Sandy MacDougall

Founder and Executive Chairman

About Noram Lithium Corp.

Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is focusing on advancing its 100%-owned Zeus Lithium Project located in Clayton Valley, Nevada an emerging lithium hub within the United States.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg McCunn, B.A.Sc., P.Eng., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and also Chief Executive Officer for Noram.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, plans for ongoing development of the Zeus Lithium Project. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes, results of further exploration work, and availability of capital on terms acceptable to the Company. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Noram Lithium Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/802823/noram-produces-high-purity-lithium-carbonate-from-zeus-lithium-project-samples