Koryx Copper Launches Its New Logo and Its New Web Site

13:30 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Nov. 14, 2023 - Koryx Copper Inc. ("Koryx" or "the Company") (TSX-V: KRY) announces the launch of its new web site. The web site can be visited at: www.koryxcopper.com

About Koryx Copper Inc

Koryx Copper is a mineral exploration and development company. Koryx growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and in proximity to infrastructure in stable countries. The Company holds the Haib Copper Project in Namibia and holds an interest in three exploration licenses in the Copperbelt in Zambia. In using and assessing environmentally friendly technologies in the development of its copper projects, Koryx embraces the green revolution.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

More information is available by contacting Pierre Léveillé, President & CEO at +1-819-340-0140 or at: info@koryxcopper.com



