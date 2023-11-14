Benton Continues to Intersect Copper-Rich Semi-Massive/Massive Sulphides in Drilling, up to 25.42m Thick at Great Burnt

Thunder Bay, November 14, 2023 - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is continuing to hit significant semi-massive and massive sulphides in drilling at the Great Burnt Copper Gold Project in Newfoundland. The Company released assays from the first two drill holes on November 1, 2023, with copper grades of 4.13% Cu over 3.25m and 8.01% Cu over 4.30m (GB-23-01) and 8.31% Cu over 13.0m (GB-23-02).

Benton has now completed 4,213m of drilling in 15 holes, which have all intersected semi-massive and massive sulphides containing significant chalcopyrite (copper) mineralization. The current program continues to be very effective in expanding the Great Burnt high-grade core in the Main Deposit and expansion of the deposit down plunge and along strike to the south (see Generalized Long Section below). The Company's news release dated November 1, 2023 described drill holes GB-23-01 through GB-23-11. Holes GB-23-12 (see photo below) to GB-23-15 (see photo below) are additionally summarized in the table below:

DDH # Location From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu (%) Intersected Massive Sulphide GH-23-01 Main Deposit 82.80 87.10 4.30 8.01 Yes incl. 82.80 83.80 1.00 10.10 GB-23-02 Main Deposit 161.89 174.89 13.00 8.31 Yes incl. 169.89 172.89 3.00 12.80 incl. 171.89 172.89 1.00 17.20 GB-23-03 Main Deposit 154.80 155.50 0.70 Assays Pending Yes and 158.00 158.60 0.60 Assays Pending GB-23-04 Main Deposit 186.60 193.20 6.60 Assays Pending Yes and 200.00 210.00 10.00 Assays Pending GB-23-05 Main Deposit 186.73 189.28 2.55 Assays Pending Yes GB-23-06 Main Deposit 196.72 203.46 6.74 Assays Pending Yes GB-23-07 Main Deposit 202.07 206.35 4.28 Assays Pending Yes and 220.39 231.54 11.15 Assays Pending GB-23-08 Main Deposit 228.68 251.30 22.62 Assays Pending Yes GB-23-09 Main Deposit 196.80 201.16 4.36 Assays Pending Yes GB-23-10 Main Deposit 276.50 296.00 19.50 Assays Pending Yes GB-23-11 Main Deposit 275.10 287.10 12.00 Assays Pending Yes GB-23-12 Main Deposit 303.08 312.86 9.78 Assays Pending Yes and 314.04 328.50 14.46 Assays Pending and 338.27 340.00 1.73 Assays Pending GB-23-13 Main Deposit 312.50 316.13 3.63 Assays Pending Yes GB-23-14 Main Deposit 360.90 363.28 2.38 Assays Pending Yes and 363.28 363.72 0.44 Assays Pending and 372.57 374.02 1.45 Assays Pending GB-23-15 Main Deposit 133.45 137.10 3.65 Assays Pending Yes and 143.00 150.60 7.60 Assays Pending

Note: Intervals reported for the 2023 drilling are core lengths, estimated to be approximately 95% of true width for holes GB-23-11, 12, 13, 14 and approximately 70% of true width for the remaining holes.

In addition to drilling, compilation of the extensive historical data is ongoing and prospecting and soil geochemical sampling continue to the North of the main Great Burnt Deposit.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/187265_be85ef482486399d_003full.jpg





GB-23-12

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/187265_be85ef482486399d_004full.jpg





GB-23-15

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/187265_be85ef482486399d_005full.jpg

Drilling from 2016 to 2020 at Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project

The Great Burnt Main Zone has an NI 43-101 compliant resource prepared in 2022 for Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. of 667,000 Tonnes (47.2 Mlb) Cu at 3.21% (indicated) and 482,000 Tonnes (25.0 Mlb) Cu at 2.35% (inferred), contained within mining lease 211(10210M). The Copper resource remains open to the south and at depth. Highlights of the previous drill programs include:

GB20-05: 27.20m of 8.06% Cu, including 7.75m of 16.88% Cu

GB20-20: 22.75m of 6.89% Cu, including 12.55m of 10.59% Cu

GB18-05: 20.94m of 6.21% Cu, including 6.98m of 10.71% Cu

GB18-06: 9.97m of 7.45% Cu, including 5.03m of 11.42% Cu

GB16-08: 7.50m of 9.45% Cu, including 3.00m of 19.30% Cu

GB16-09: 5.75m of 6.68% Cu, including 1.50m of 11.70% Cu

Exploration at the South Pond Zone has identified potential for both copper and gold along several kilometers of strike. Highlights of the 2021 drill program include:

SP21-01: 1.69g/t Au over 51.00m, including 3.19g/t Au over 11.00m, within 10m of surface

SP21-03: 2.36g/t Au over 15.00m, including 11.33g/t Au over 1.00m

SP21-08: 1.75g/t Au over 21.20m, including 2.82g/t Au over 10.20m

SP21-11: 1.34g/t Au over 17.60m, including 2.48g/t Au over 4.20m

SP21-14: 2.06g/t Au over 21.00m

SP21-16: 1.72g/t Au over 10.00m

Note: Widths quoted are true core length, true widths are estimated at approximately 70% of core lengths

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements and, most recently, lithium and cesium assets. In addition, it currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Stares, President & CEO

Phone: 807-474-9020

Email: sstares@bentonresources.ca

Website: www.bentonresources.ca

Twitter: @BentonResources

Facebook: @BentonResourcesBEX

