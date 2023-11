Euromax Receives Conditional Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange

TSX: EOX

VANCOUVER, Nov. 14, 2023 - Euromax Resources Ltd. (TSX: EOX): ("Euromax" or the "Company"), announces that, further to its October 18, 2023 press release regarding its application for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), it has received conditional approval to list the Company's common shares on the TSXV as a Tier 2 Mining Issuer. Further to such conditional approval, Euromax intends to apply to be voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

Final approval of listing on the TSXV is subject to the Company satisfying certain customary conditions required by the TSXV. The Company expects that it will be able to satisfy all such conditions and will provide an update once the TSXV has issued a bulletin confirming the date on which trading on the TSXV will commence. The Company's listing on the TSXV will be coordinated with the delisting from the TSX such that there should be no interruption of trading of the Company's common shares. Upon listing on the TSXV, it is expected that the Company's common shares will continue to trade under the symbol "EOX".

The Company will provide further updates on timing as soon as they become available.

Securityholder approval of the voluntary delisting application is not required.

About Euromax Resources Ltd.

Euromax has a major development project in North Macedonia and is focused on building and operating the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project.

Forward-Looking Information

