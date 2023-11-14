Rugby Announces CAD$500,000 Non-brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, Nov. 14, 2023 - Rugby Resources Ltd. ("Rugby" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RUG) announces that its board of directors has approved a proposed private placement offering of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering").
Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one (1) additional common share of the Company for a period of two (2) years from the date of the close at an exercise price of $0.10.
All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.
Proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration and general expenses.
For additional information you are invited to visit the Rugby Resources Ltd. website at: www.rugbyresourcesltd.com
Rob Grey, VP Corporate Communications
Suite 1890 - 1075 West Georgia St.
Tel: 604-688-4941 Fax: 604-688-9532
Vancouver, BC Canada. V6E 3C9
Toll free: 1-855-688-4941
info@rugbyresourcesltd.com
NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE
